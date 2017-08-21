Snap, Inc.: Unrealized Assets And The Buy Trigger

There is certainly a buy trigger, should we see further price depressions, a competent execution of their business strategy and shift towards leveraging their hidden utility.

Investment Thesis

Snap, Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has recently attracted investor criticism of their less than satisfactory results, culminated from questionable business methods and macroeconomic outlooks for their app Snapchat. I will be exploring and discussing the root of their high capital burn rate, and the underlying asset that could facilitate a turning-point for SNAP, and stock growth potential.

Background

Down from 27.09 at IPO, SNAP has consistently managed to increase its costs exponentially whilst reducing net income. The seven-fold expansion has not fooled anybody, and these less-than-benign metrics are easily explained by SNAP's day-to-day activities in an attempt to cosmetically scale up their operations.

SNAP has adopted the outlook of a large tech company, and the attitude of a conglomerate, flooding its cauldron with vast resources in an attempt to cook up a magic concoction.

'Flood and Profit'

SNAP's Q2 reveals a squandering of $3.60 per current user and $89 per acquired user to generate a revenue of $1.05 per user in 3 months, flouting the scale argument as spending per user versus revenue per user have behaved inversely. In a B2C environment, drawing on revenue from advertising, it is most difficult to justify these costs, particularly at this stage of their business maturity. This represents an element of a myriad of statistics, that, in combination with a Morgan Stanley downgrade, has led to the significant price contraction. The argument has been that future word-of-mouth and group-adoption would compensate for this expenditure and recoup damages. This expenditure constitutes some of the 77% decrease in Snap's Cash (and Cash Equivalents) from FY'15 to FY'16.

Furthermore, the bulk of this spending was made in areas with a relatively high capacity of users, as opposed to broadening geographical horizons. CEO Evan Spiegel overlooked galactic growth opportunities in countries with a growing middle-class and immense media-consumption, such as India, justifying that Snapchat was ‘only for rich people’. The comments were rejected publicly by Spiegel after cropping up in a lawsuit by ex-employee Anthony Pompliano, subsequently covered in the Economic Times and The Guardian. Should this be SNAP's outlook, it would certainly be a contrarian play in an industry whose core narrative is to improve accessibility and to counter social barriers.

Additional examples of the 'flood and profit' strategy of SNAP exist in their internal policies. For one, SNAP segments its operations into an array of luxury modern business units around the capital-intensive Venice Beach - a lack of cohesion that is another contrarian play in the tech world. Google and other tech leaders have been drivers in new-wave management, breaking down borders and allowing employees of all levels and divisions to come together and share ideas, as opposed to isolating them in separate units.

This is also reflected, respectively, in SNAP's external activities which gives negligible space for 3rd party developers to use, contribute and build on the Snapchat framework, a key factor in modern tech successes (Open source code, Development frameworks, Stores/Exchanges, Profit-sharing opportunities). We have seen over time what an invaluable asset it can be to attract developers and entrepreneurs to build platforms and help them excel.

All development operations are executed in-house (at a stunningly low rate of productivity and return on capital employed (-44.59)), where SNAP's boasts a splashing on interns to the tune of $9,000 in compensation and a $2,3000 housing stipend per month, a level of compensation that mirrors the attitude of Uber in competing with the larger tech players for the finest talent. Talent expenditure is certainly rational, but SNAP could leverage the brainpower of millions of developers across the globe and geographically stunted future prospects (in addition to incumbent in-house talent) by opening up and democratizing the playing-field.

The SNAP Advantage

The counter-argument comes in the form of hybrid cuisine. The rise of the dancing hot-dog is testament to Snapchat's commercial reach and user engagement. 54% of American teenagers use Snapchat on a daily basis (UBS Evidence Lab). Snapchat seems to have a loyal, frequent unique image-rich content-creation and consumption base. This is not to be overlooked. The top 10% of Snapchat users create more content per day than the to top 10% of Instagram users. On average, there are 3 billion Snaps sent per day (TechCrunch) versus 95 million Instagram photos posted per day (Omnicore) Whilst judging uniqueness is harder, my bet would be that on the content created, Snapchat would be producing the more unique content. Whilst there are known workarounds, it is easier to duplicate and/or re-post content on Instagram. SNAP is the undisputed owner of the content posted with its app.

Unrealized Assets and Untapped Potential

How could snap use these large unique data sets? The recent development of Artificial Intelligence, and the advent of some powerful machine-learning algorithms via TensorFlow has created demand for large data sets: for learning, training, re-training, categorization and identification. Whilst further utility may need to be serviced by some filtering, sorting and packaging, the data sets could be of great use, not least of all, to governments and security organisations. The data sets are vast, and are not limited to a single-dimension. These data sets include location, device, social-connections and so on. They can be analysed for sentiment and a whole host of observable behaviors. Whilst this is a valid path, the shift from B2C to B2B, towards government cooperation or an emergence of a conflict of interests could unsettle the, typically younger, audience and may question the integrity of the firm. I have no doubt that SNAP are already evaluating this pipeline, having been registered as a data-processing firm and filing for a patent for a revolutionary method accompanied by large databases.

Should SNAP look to make tangible changes in their business strategy, such as undertake a more communal approach to shaping the future (through opening up the doors to 3rd party developers) or perhaps using their unrealized assets in a productive manner (creating a database for their images, and targeting a specific use e.g.security) and integrating their structural facade system (and related methods), SNAP could be a descent buy opportunity.

Current Situation

The current business strategy, grossly overvalued stock and market sentiment shift towards the tech sector render short-term buy opportunities superficially optimistic. Furthermore, we see limitations to Snapchat's near-term expansion in the continued deceleration of quarterly increases in Daily Active Users, slipping from 7%, (to 5%), to 4% over the past three fiscal quarters.

Short-term opportunists may see it a good idea to short whilst the price continues to depress and the market reacts to Snap's gross overvaluation, as well as its tech peers as we have seen in the 13F filings over the past couple of days. Although, one may consider abstaining to mitigate exposure to the market vagaries. The 13F positions are certainly an expression of disinclination and reluctance towards the methods of tech valuations (arising from the doubt in sustaining these rising valuations), a market that has been overvalued for a long time. David Einhorn recently described blue chip tech stocks as a 'bubble basket' (Financial Times).

This is not investment advice. You are advised to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.