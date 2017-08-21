Buffett Gets Beat Out On Oncor Bid By Sempra Energy

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) suffered a rare defeat in a bid to buy out Bankrupt Oncor energy, with Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) outbidding the conglomerate by $400M at $9.45B in cash. The total price with debt is $18.8 billion.

Mr. Buffett has been trying to pick up Oncor for $9B, and we all know he does not like getting into bidding wars. This time he was out-maneuvered by Sempra Energy as they convinced the board that they would be able to get the deal past Federal regulators and the BK judge in Texas.

What does Oncor do? Oncor is a regulated electric distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, providing power to more than 3.4 million electric delivery points over more than 106,000 miles of distribution and 16,000 miles of transmission lines.

While Oncor is owned by a limited number of investors (including majority owner, Energy Future Holdings Corp.), Oncor is managed by its board of directors, which is comprised of a majority of independent directors.

What does Buffett being outbid mean for the energy sector?

This is a rare defeat for Berkshire Hathaway. It leads one to ask, which company will Warren Buffett be looking at acquiring next? That is a question that will have some speculating about if this marks the bottom of the oil price cycle.

Total SA makes big acquisition today

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) announced this morning that they are are buying the oil division of shipping giant Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF)(OTCPK:AMKBF) for $4.95B plus $2.5B in debt. I have written in the past about Total looking to expand their footprint through acquisitions in the energy space. Today's deal shows that the energy sector is showing extreme value to those with deep pockets and manageable debt.

Do these two Monday morning deals signal a long-term bottom for oil?

I believe these deals are proof that the long-term bottom for oil is near and in the later cycle of the bear market that began in 2014. One only has to look at What Buffett did with Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and others to see the writing on the wall for the energy sector.

Total SA is cementing its place as one of the powerhouses in the world of big oil. The company is doing a great job in managing their balance sheet and profits with lower priced oil. This is where the money is made: A company has to be able to thrive just not survive in times of crisis. Total has proven so far that they can do just that. Click here for their latest earnings report and see for yourself. Interested investors can click here for up-to-date details on the transaction.

Other potential takeout targets

With Buffett being out bid by Sempra Energy and Total scooping up Maersk's oil assets, one has to ask: Who's next?

A few months ago, I thought Total SA might be eyeing Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) to expand their footprint into the U.S. Chesapeake Energy is the nation's second-largest producer of natural gas and could greatly benefit from a deep pocket cash infusion and slight debt restructure. That deal did not come to fruition -- at least not yet. But these two Monday morning deals will have traders and number crunchers looking with diligence to find the next takeover deal that undoubtedly is out there.

Conclusion

The energy space is three years into the worst oil downturn since the Gulf War under the first Bush administration. Big-money, deep-pocket players are either making deals or trying to scoop up companies on the cheap. This activity should be a warning shot that the end of ultra-low prices are likely here, and any significant drops in crude should be bought for the longer term.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway will be continuing to look for extreme value and synergies in other energy companies, and will likely surprise the markets with another masterful deal somewhere in the near future. I am interested to read the comments and get readers' insights into what they think will be the next takeout target in the energy space.

