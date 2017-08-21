Self-Insuring Against Retirement Risk: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Fate has an under-acknowledged, powerful influence on our portfolios, but we also have powerful tools in our own hands to insure against retirement risk if we summon the will to.

Active commenting on some recent articles in this forum prompted me to offer some thoughts on retirement risk in simple terms, along with a fresh perspective on the problem. I think it fair to identify the two largest retirement risks as sequence of returns and longevity.

In recently addressing sequence-of-returns risk (i.e., the notion that starting retirement in a bad market will have an especially adverse effect on portfolio longevity), I noticed – and not for the first time -- that some people view the problem as illusory. One possible explanation for doubts about sequence of return risk is that some folks may not be factoring in portfolio withdrawals during retirement. If we compare a portfolio with a starting investment of $1 million, which is then hit by large negative returns in Year 1, moderate positive returns in Year 2 and large positive returns in Year 3, with a portfolio that has the exact reverse sequence – both will have the same ending value. But if you’re withdrawing funds (as retirees are apt to do) during this process, then the investor in Portfolio 1 with the bad initial year and the investor in the portfolio with the reverse sequence are destined to have very different financial outcomes; the portfolio with the favorable sequence of returns will produce income for a great many years beyond the portfolio with the poor sequence of returns. What this means is that fate, which you can’t control, has an enormous influence on your financial outcome.

I don’t think I need to go on in as great length about longevity, which can be understood intuitively. We don’t know how long we will last; it can also be hard to predict how costly our health care may need to be in our later years.

Academic finance has demonstrated that the variability in stock market returns is quite high. Most investors are familiar with, and seem to bank on, the “stocks for the long run” notion that equities return something like 7% after inflation. That has been true in U.S. market history. I don’t know that we can assume that pace will continue. But…assuming that it will, investors should reckon that return variability is so great that the 1999 U.S. market’s 21% return can be followed by 2000’s -9.1% return, and the 1990s’ double-digit annualized gains can be followed by the lost decade’s negative returns.

Those enormous swings are fully matched by life expectancy. No one can assume he will live to 79. We all know of those who came wide of that current U.S. average in either direction.

In reflecting on these rather large risks, the first thought that occurred to me was that we typically resort to insurance as the tool of choice to manage large risks, such as life insurance, catastrophic health coverage, homeowners and disability. And yet, though insurance companies do offer products to manage retirement risk, I do not think all, or most, investors need them for one simple reason. Retirement’s risks are known and we generally have many decades to prepare for them. Thus you can avoid the expense of paying a commission to an intermediary by self-insuring against these big, known risks.

There are many ways to self-insure against retirement risks. Probably the two most important are to save and invest your money on the one hand, and to invest in your health through diet and exercise on the other. The former will lower the odds of retirement ruin and the latter will limit the risks of physical ruin. So while there are key risk factors that fate deals to us, there are also powerful tools in our own hands if we but summon the will to use them.

