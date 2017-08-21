If A Crash Is Coming: 5 Things We Should See

There are five major indications which should be in sync before the market crashes. They currently aren't.

August has acquired a reputation for being one of the weakest months for the stock market. It’s not surprising then that around this time each year, bearish investment advisors begin growling vociferously about the likelihood of a market crash. The financial cataclysm, the groundwork for which they maintain has already been laid, is normally predicted to achieve maximum force in the September-October period.

This year’s August has been no exception as the bears have emerged from hibernation to sound the alarm for yet another predicted market event. The solar eclipse scheduled for Aug. 21 has arguably helped their cause this year as millions of nervous investors were put even further on edge due to the apprehensions that such extraordinary astronomical events often engender.

Rather than engage in a fruitless diatribe pointing out the positive longer-term fundamental and technical attributes of the equity market, let’s discuss five indications which are essential before a market collapse can occur. If these indications aren’t present, the chances of a crash occurring are dramatically reduced if not altogether impossible. So without further prolixity, let’s examine each element one at a time.

Let’s start by looking at market volatility. As one of my readers has pointed out to me, the CBOE S&P 100 Volatility Index (VXO), which was the commonly used measure of market volatility back then, consistently traded above the 20 level in the months prior to the infamous 1987 stock market crash. Historically, volatility has increased notably prior to the occurrence of any market crash or bear market. Both the VXO and the VIX will rise to above-normal levels (i.e. above 20) before the crash happens.

Source: BigCharts.com

When we look at volatility measures such as the VXO or the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) today, what do we see? Do we find both volatility gauges at above-normal levels in anticipation of a coming market event? Quite the contrary, both measures are near their long-term lows as options are still relatively cheap. The implication is that informed investors are therefore not anticipating any sort of major market-moving event in the foreseeable future.

Another important factor for determining whether the stock market is ripe for a crash is the Bloomberg U.S. Financial Conditions Index (BFCIUS). This measure has shown weakness in past instances when equities were vulnerable to heavy selling pressure. Due to its sensitive nature to changes in financial conditions, it usually does an excellent job of reflecting shifts in the market’s internal currents which are both beneficial and detrimental to stocks.

Source: Bloomberg Markets:IND

Until earlier this spring, BFCIUS had been stuck in a lateral range for several months near its intermediate-term lows. This reflected the lack of strong demand for equities during the March-April period, which was characterized by sluggishness in the major averages. At no time, however, did it plummet to the levels which have historically indicated a crash was expected. By early June, however, the BFCIUS had broken out of its slump was reached a 2-year high. This was indeed a bullish omen for the sluggish broad market in general, but also for the lagging bank and broker/dealer stocks in particular.

Although the BFCIUS has pulled back sharply in the past month, it’s still well above those levels which indicate a crash is coming. Of course there is no guarantee the index won’t sink further in coming weeks, but until it does there is no justification in assuming a worst case scenario for stocks.

The next set of factors which always point to a coming crash are the historical safe havens of gold and Treasuries.

One of the first places smart investors run to at the first sign of trouble on the horizon is government bonds. When those participants that are closest to the financial market see danger approaching, they rotate money out of stocks and into the relative safety of Treasuries. The bigger the anticipated danger is, the greater is the intensity of the movement into bonds. This naturally results in a conspicuous and sustained rally in bond prices, which often assumes the appearance of a vertical leap.

As can be seen in the following graph, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), a useful proxy for T-bond prices, is near its 2017 highs, thanks in part to high levels of investor fear. Yet the TLT price is well under its year-ago high and has actually been quite subdued for most of the past year. This action doesn’t suggest that informed investors are taking action to prepare for a serious event in the stock market.

Source: BigCharts.com

While many view either the VIX or the TLT as the most important barometer of investor fear, the ultimate fear gauge is actually the price of gold. The reason for this is that gold prices tend to benefit from sudden surges in fear and uncertainty among investors due to its inherent safe-haven appeal. Gold typically benefits from rising uncertainty, especially when it threatens the U.S. dollar along with equities.

The latest weakness in the stock market was has obviously increased gold’s safety appeal among investors. Below is a graph showing the progression of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), the largest of the gold exchange-traded funds, over the last four years. Despite the recent uptick of interest in gold, this chart shows that demand for the yellow metal has clearly been lacking for the most part and isn’t reflecting major concern over a stock market collapse.

Source: BigCharts.com

A fifth factor which can be used to determine the likelihood of a crash can be found in the options market, namely the OEX open interest ratio. This indicator reveals whether smart money OEX options traders (who are usually correct) are bullish or bearish on the intermediate-term outlook. It’s based on S&P 100 (OEX) options, which the pros typically trade in. The open interest ratio is obtained by taking the total put open interest and dividing it by the total call open interest. A ratio of 1.50, for example, indicates there are 1.5 put positions for every one call position.

When the OEX open interest ratio gets above 1.80, it typically means a market rally will soon end – at least on a short-term basis. However, the real danger signal in this indicator is when the ratio climbs decisively above 2.0 and stays above this level for an extended period (e.g. several weeks-to-months). This is what usually precedes a major correction phase in the broad market.

The OEX open interest ratio had fallen to one of its lowest levels in years by late 2016, suggesting that smart money options traders were (correctly) optimistic on the market’s intermediate-term uptrend remaining intact heading into 2017. Recently they’ve become less optimistic on the short-term outlook. However, the OEX open interest ratio hasn’t yet signaled that the smart money is extremely concerned about the intermediate-term outlook. Their current sentiment can best be described as one of cautious conservatism, but not outright fear.

Source: https://www.cboe.com/data/current-market-statistics/cboe-daily-market-statistics

If a crash is coming at some point in the coming months, the indications that always appear prior to its appearance haven’t yet manifested. Until they do, the safest course of action for conservative investors is to avoid heeding the bears’ perennial cry of “The sky is falling!” Instead, they would do well to follow the market’s path of least resistance and wait for the indicators to announce when the big picture has truly turned ugly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.