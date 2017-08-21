The Troubles Never End For Teva

Teva (TEVA) has been going through so many problems lately. That includes lower earnings, job cuts, no main CEO to run the company, slashed forward looking earnings, and product launches delayed. More about these issues can be read in my article "Teva Receives Big Blow On Generics Pricing." The main issue I noted in that article was Teva's Copaxone is facing lower sales because of generic copies. Well, things are about to get worse for Teva. That is because now the government is getting involved with Copaxone pricing. The new legislation for pricing transparency, along with many other problems already listed in my previous Seeking Alpha article, keep the short thesis alive.

Multiple Sclerosis Probe On Costs

This past week a probe was launched by two members of Congress. These were reps. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and Peter Welch, D-Vt. They launched a probe against seven pharmaceutical companies over the skyrocketing costs of multiple sclerosis (MS) drugs. These seven companies include Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), Biogen (BIIB), Merck KGaA (MRK), Novartis (NVS), Sanofi (SNY), Teva (TEVA), and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). This probe will not look good for these companies who are skyrocketing the costs of treatments for multiple sclerosis. The probe won't be able to force these companies to change prices, but will bring attention to the issue. In addition, many Federal, state, and local laws are being or have been implemented to provide more transparency on rising drug prices. I will explain more about that below in the next section. With all these companies being targeted for rising prices, Why have I singled out Teva for the MS space? That is because Teva is responsible for the highest price increase out of all MS drugs. Its drug Copaxone 20 mg was first approved back in 1996, and cost patients an average of $8,300 back then. Today, the same drug costs patients $91,400. That is a 1002% increase since the launch of the drug. There is no reason why the drug should have gone up by 1002% since approval. After all, it is the same drug that was approved back in 1996. Here are some examples of other MS drugs from other big pharmaceutical companies that have gone up in price:

Biogen's drug Avonex was approved in 1996 and has risen 889% in price since then.

Bayer's drug Betaseron was approved in 1993 and has risen 691% in price since then.

These are just two of the other MS drugs that have risen in price since their approvals. The government can't control how these big pharmaceutical companies price their drugs, but they sure can pass laws that will hurt sales.

New Laws

To combat against rising drug prices, legislators have taken an approach of introducing as many laws as possible. This involves 23 bills targeting PBM transparency, and 62 bills targeting pharma pricing transparency. This means that pharmaceutical companies have to be transparent about when they raise prices. They must specify how and when prices are raised. What that does is no longer give the manufacturer of the drug an advantage to negotiate higher prices for a branded drug. That should theoretically help reduce drug costs. In terms of PBMs, they will be required to list the amount of rebates being received on drug sales. These new laws will definitely affect Teva's profit over time.

Gag Clause

What the laws above do is target the gag clause. That is because currently a lot of big pharmaceutical companies, like Teva, hold good relationships with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). A gag clause occurs when a PBM tells Pharmacists to forego telling patients about lower cost generic alternatives. That means the PBM would be given some type of an incentive to push the higher priced drug. In addition, they would possibly not cover some generic drugs under insurance as a lower cost option for a patient. In the case of Teva for example, such PBMs could probably push Copaxone 20 mg from Teva, but not tell patients about cheaper generic alternatives. With new legislation being passed by a couple of states, it bans these PBMs from withholding information about lower cost alternatives. This could be as a result of PBMs getting incentive from big pharmaceutical companies to force pharmacists to lie to patients about what drug they should be taking (promote branded drugs over generics). In my opinion, PBMs push the gag clause simply for one reason. That is they are receiving some type of compensation or kickback from big pharmaceutical companies to do so. This goes even further, because big pharma companies like Teva raise prices simply because they can. For example, this year alone a drug by Teva, by the name of Treanda, rose in price by 7.6%. This happened for no other reason but for the fact that Teva probably felt like raising it. It raised Treanda in January of 2017 by 3%, and then again on July 2017 by 4.5%. So how does the gag clause affect Teva's business? Well, as more states introduce the bill to ban the gag clause PBMs can no longer legally keep pharmacists silent about lower cost alternatives. That means pharmacists will have to tell MS patients about cheaper generic alternatives to Copaxone 20 mg. Considering that Novartis and its partner Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) have already received FDA approval for a generic version of Copaxone known as Glatopa, Teva could face intense competition. The striking against the gag clause over time will have a large impact on Copaxone sales. That is because pharmacists will no longer be forbidden to list cheaper generic alternatives to patients.

Risks

The biggest risk now is that the transparency laws, including PBM transparency laws, haven't been passed in all the states. Over time it is highly likely that more states will start to introduce new laws to protect patients. Another risk on shorting the stock would be if Teva's earnings improve in the coming quarter. Being that it reported a slashed outlook for the rest of 2017, I don't see that happening.

Conclusion

Teva has too many problems too count. The new legislation will be another major hurdle for Copaxone sales. Copaxone already faces generic competition and has been declining in sales. Having more transparency for PBMs will likely cause lower sales for branded products such as Copaxone. That is because PBMs will have to allow pharmacists to legally give patients cheaper alternatives. In that case, patients won't want to go with Copaxone which is marked up by 1,002% from its launch price. Patients will go with cheaper alternatives that are given to them. That means that Teva continues to be a good short opportunity on top of the new problems it is now facing with respect to legislation.

