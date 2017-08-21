Apple Poised To Be Another Thorn In Netflix

As far as competitors, Netflix's stock is the most exposed, because Apple's initiative might strip Netflix's premium.

In the end however I think it will be successful, that will help diversify Apple's revenue mix, and perhaps raise the multiple for Apple shares.

It's no secret why Apple (AAPL) shares have mostly traded at a discount to the market and to the tech sector over the past several years. The reason according to most analysts, is because the iPhone comprises the lion's share of APPL's revenue. The logic follows that when a technology product becomes mature, and many companies like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) offer a competitive device, then margins fall. At least this is what mostly happened in the past (say analysts).

While I am not a wizard to know if history will be repeated, I will accept this explanation as the main reason why AAPL's stock does not trade at a premium like many other high-flying tech stocks do.

AAPL has been diversifying its revenue stream for several years now. Not to lower its dependency on the iPhone, but as a natural process of expanding on its ecosystem.

Be it computers, watches, speakers or services, AAPL is building upon it ecosystem and the hundred of million of people who have an iPhone or use Mac computers all these years. As a result, as time passes, AAPL's iPhone revenues should fall as a percentage of its total revenue. In theory at least, when the market sees this, it might decide to bump up the multiple for AAPL shares.

Apples next idea, Original Content

APPL's latest endeavor towards diversifying its revenue stream is original content. According to the WSJ, AAPL has set aside $1B to procure or produce as many as 10 original television shows. This will put AAPL in direct competition with he likes of Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and Disney (DIS) in the future.

According to the WSJ, this is about half of what Time Warner's (TWX) HBO spent on content in 2016, and about the same sum Amazon spent on original content in 2013. Netflix however will spend about $7B for content procurement in 2017, up from $6B in 2016 and $5B in 2015.

Will Apple succeed?

If history is a guide, yes. APPL does not make big acquisitions. When AAPL decides to get into a sector, it usually does so from scratch. AAPL only makes acquisitions to acquire technology or patents, and has never paid a crazy multiple to buy a company just to acquire its revenue and profits.

The latest successful example is Apple Music, which was started from scratch just 2 years ago, and today is the second biggest streaming music service behind Spotify.

And while Spotify boosts 60M subscribers vs AAPL's 27M subscribers, Spotify has been around for 10 years. Pandora (P) on the other hand has only 4,8M paid subscribers. Also, when AAPL gets in a sector, it does so to make money. Both Spotify and Pandora are still not making money.

So while we do not know much on how AAPL intends to proceed with original content (be it streaming subscriptions or otherwise), it will proceed with caution, and in the end, will probably succeed and make good money. Netflix on the other hand is barley making any money.

Please also note that $1B is chump-change for AAPL. If AAPL sees that this endeavor will prove to be worthy of its time, effort, and money, I am sure AAPL will invest several billion in the business. And if AAPL ever decides to invest $10B, it will make a significant impact in the streaming subscription space.

Are there risks? Sure, but the worse that can happen is that AAPL decides it's not worth its while to be in this business, and writes off the $1B. An insignificant amount for AAPL, that has about $260B in cash on the balance sheet.

In the end however I think AAPL will succeed. Mainly for the same reason it succeeded in the music streaming space -- its ecosystem. AAPL does not need to scout around for customers the same way NFLX does. It has several hundred million users of its ecosystem. So at least in the begging, it has a ready clientele.

Also, APPL is not like AMZN, that wants to be everything to everybody, irrespective if it makes money. AAPL is very focused in making money. So its success will depend on how its sets up this division in order to make it profitable. I do not think measuring success will be of it competes head on with NFLX, or if it will surpass NFLX in subscribers. And testing the waters with a $1B investment is part of that process.

Like I said several days ago, when writing about the effect DIS's similar initiative will have on NFLX (please consider: Could Netflix Correct 50%?), nothing will change the way NFLX, AMZN or DIS do business in the future. The streaming model is well established and will probably not change much. However, what will probably happen is that AAPL's initiative will have an effect on other stocks.

Both DIS (who does not even have the service yet) and AMZN, will not be affected much. This because streaming business is not their exclusive bread and butter.

NFLX on the other hand is a pure-play in the space. Granted the company does what it does better than anyone else, however like I said in the previous article, with DIS entering the space, the market will probably strip NFLX of its premium (which I called a global monopoly premium). And with AAPL going the space, I think NFLX's premium will be stripped sooner than later.

So while I do not expect anyone to change the way they do business in the space, I do expect the market to reevaluate its logic on NFLX's multiple. Which might mean the market will reevaluate what it wants to pay for NFLX from now on.

As such I reiterate the danger that NFLX's stock poses in the future, which might be slashed by 50% or even more. With all these players in the space, and with now AAPL on the bandwagon, I do not see how NFLX can continue to trade the way it trades, as if it will be the only company on the block.

Bottom line

By investing $1B in original programing, AAPL is testing the waters of the movie subscription space. And at the end of the day, I think AAPL will once again succeed.

And to the extent AAPL succeeds, it will be another small step towards diversifying its revenue stream, which might make its shares trade at a higher multiple in the future.

This initiative will take several years, so I do not expect the market to discount anything in advance pertaining to AAPL shares. However I do expect the market to affect the valuation of its competitors, primarily NFLX.

