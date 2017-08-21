Synchrony Financial: Buffett Is Buying And You Should Be Too, But Not For The Obvious Reason

It was recently announced that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) initiated a sizable position in Synchrony Financial (SYF), and the financial community has all of the sudden decided that this lesser-known private-label credit card is now worthy of your investment dollars. Synchrony has been a great long-term investment for a while now but, in my opinion, investors that are interested in this company should seriously consider adding shares while they trade around $30 because the Warren Buffett effect is already starting to set in.

Synchrony Financial, A Brief History

My first article on Synchrony was in early 2015, which was shortly after the company was initially split out of General Electric (GE) -- GE only split out ~15% of Synchrony in 2014 and held on to the remainder of the company until late 2015 (more on this below). Early investors have been taken on a roller coaster ride, as market sentiment for this company has changed several different times over the last two plus years.

(Source: Nasdaq --edited by author to highlight the different time periods that will be discussed below)

The "Getting To Know You" Period, Mid-2014 To Mid-2015

Investors had an opportunity to purchase shares at or around $23 after the IPO but SYF shares then started to trend higher in short order, as the market was pleased with the growth that Synchrony was experiencing in its first year as a public company. Simply put, the market liked what it heard about Synchrony Financial and its long-term business prospects.

(Q3 2014 Earnings Presentation)

Synchrony was (and still is) unlike any other large financial company and it helped that the company's management team proved to the market that they could capitalize on several different growth opportunities. As a direct result, the stock greatly outperformed the broader market over this period of time.

The "Can SYF Go At It Alone?" Period, Mid-2015 To Mid-2016

After a strong start, Synchrony shares cooled off as investors started to question if this company had the ability to survive as a standalone entity. The company continued to report strong top-line growth metrics but the bottom line went in the opposite direction. However, the savvy investors rightfully saw this as a great opportunity to put money to work in Synchrony because the earnings pressure was a result of management heavily investing for the future.

(Q1 2015 Earnings Presentation)

Notice the ramp up in the Other Expense category, which related to the company's infrastructure build, i.e., investments made for Synchrony's future state. As described in "SYF: The Expense Build Is A Short-Term Headwind", management used the months before the final separation from GE to build a foundation that would allow for this company to excel as a standalone entity. Long story short, it worked.

Full disclosure: GE concluded the final Synchrony split in November 2015, and SYF shares were offered to existing stock holders for an ~7% discount to the market price.

The "It Worked" Period, Mid-2016 To Early 2017

In this May 2016 article, I explained to the Seeking Alpha community that Synchrony's management team had shown the ability to outperform peers in an industry that had great long-term growth potential. For example, the company's credit card receivable balance grew at triple the rate of the industry from 2011 to 2014 (light green is the market and the dark green is Synchrony).

(Source: Synchrony's Barclays Presentation, May 17, 2016)

Additionally, Synchrony's purchase volume growth rates for several key categories were growing at faster rates than the market.

These factors, along with others, resulted in SYF shares reaching the high-$30's by early 2017.

The "Concerns Are Real" Period, Early 2017 To Today

For Q1 2017, Synchrony reported a significant increase in several of its asset quality metrics.

(Source: Q1 2017 Earnings Presentation)

Moreover, management had to increase the company's provision by $403MM, or 45%, due to the deterioration of Synchrony's asset quality.

Since that point in time, the market has been concerned about Synchrony's near-term earnings potential, and rightfully so, as the company's earnings have been under pressure for the last few quarters. The direct result has been a stock price that has fallen off a cliff, of course, until recently.

What Now? It's Not All About Buffett

SYF shares are up ~2% since Berkshire disclosed a position in the company. I have long stated that Synchrony is a great long-term investment, especially when shares dropped down to the mid-$20's, because, in my opinion, this company has been well-positioned for the change that is occurring in the payment space. So, it is important to note that an investment in Synchrony is not all about Buffett.

To start, Synchrony’s most important partnerships are locked in through the early 2020’s.

(Source: Q2 2017 Investor Presentation)

Additionally, the industry that Synchrony operates in (i.e. private-label credit cards) is projected to grow at an impressive clip in the years ahead. More important, the company’s management team has taken a more conservative approach to underwriting business so the earnings volatility should soon be a thing of the past.

The last thing that I will mention is that this company has a long-term goal of growing into a full-scale online bank.

The company has already shown great progress in growing its deposit base over the past few years and, in my opinion, this is the catalyst that has the potential to create the most shareholder value through 2020.

The Berkshire news is what caught the market's attention but Buffett and team are not the only ones interested in this private-label credit card company.

(Source: Fidelity)

As shown, Seth Klarman's Baupost Group also holds a sizable position in Synchrony. I never recommend blindly following the herd into a stock, but I believe that the big money has it right this time.

Bottom Line

Synchrony is not a buy just because Warren Buffet (or someone from his team) purchased shares, but instead, Synchrony is a buy because the company is attractively valued and it has great long-term business prospects. It also helps that the company is new to the dividend game - the quarterly dividend was first initiated in July 2016 - so investors should expect a rising income stream in the years ahead. Plus, the company's current buyback program is ~$1.6B, which represents ~7% of Synchrony's current market cap. As a result, I believe that investors with a long-term perspective should treat any pullbacks as opportunities to start (or add to) positions in Synchrony Financial.

