Why I'm Selling Snap's Bounce

As of last week, Snap Inc. (SNAP) was down almost 60% from its post-IPO high back in early March of this year. It's been a steady downtrend for the social media company, but following a recent Cantor Fitzgerald upgrade, Snap has bounced up almost 25% off of its lows to $14.40. Cantor Fitzgerald's Kip Paulson upgraded Snap from neutral to overweight and added a $15 price target. credited his optimism to the fact that the lock up period on Snap shares had ended and there wasn't much insider selling. While it's true that most insiders haven't gone running for the exits just yet, the lack of insider selling is not surprising.

The ending of the lock up period was arguably the most widely discussed topic since the company's IPO. Everyone was watching. If the market saw that insiders immediately began selling off large blocks of their shares, Snap would have plummeted even further. These guys have way to much at stake here to just let that happen. This bounce over non-insider selling is an overreaction, as none of Snap's major issues have been solved.

Snap Inc. has a story problem. What are they? We all know Snapchat the app, but what about Snap the company? According to CEO Evan Spiegel, they're supposed to be a camera company. Let's ignore the fact investors have seen very little evidence of Snap actually becoming a camera company and assume they are successful in breaking into the camera business. The first problem is that hardware, specifically cameras, are generally a race to the bottom. The second problem is integrating hardware with Snapchat - their main platform. Are consumers really going to go out and buy an expensive piece of hardware just to post a 10 second picture/video for 24 hours on an app? It seems like your phone is the perfect device for that purpose.

Snap is a business that won't be profitable for a long time and it isn't helping itself. The company recently started cutting down on its ad pricing, which on the surface sounds like a good way to attract more advertisers, but I think this will only create further revenue headwinds for Snap. Even with the lower pricing, I expect them to fail to attract more advertisers as companies continue to do more advertising with Instagram, whose Stories feature already has more DAU than Snapchat.

Another big area of concern is Snapchat's continued decline in its DAU growth:

Snapchat's user growth is starting to look much more like Twitter (TWTR) than it does Facebook (FB). Snapchat added seven million new users in Q2 2017, which not only came in below analysts' expectations of 10 million new users, but also lagged behind their eight million new users in Q1 2017.

Conclusion:

Snapchat, Snap Inc.'s biggest product, is a toy, not a stand alone company. Snap needs to find a way to integrate their app with some sustainable business model. In my opinion, the company went public way too early. There's no real sense as to what their business is or wants to be and until that happens, the price will remain under constant pressure. Snap should have waited a couple more years before going public and used that time to really hone in on its story and future path to success, but when a 27 year old CEO receives a $800 million bonus to take his company public is anyone surprised that he jumped the gun?

My Trade:

I bought Jan. 19 2018 $14 SNAP Puts for an average cost of about $2.00. This trade gives me a break-even price of $12 with a maximum loss of $200 per contract.

