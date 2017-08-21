Kroger: The Turning Point

The stock market rallies of 2017 have not been visible in all industry sectors, and one area that has seen its share of casualties is the retail space. A key example here can be found in Kroger Co. (KR), which has been the victim of extended selling pressure that has been based on a variety of factors. To be sure, some of this bearishness has been warranted as rising competition from eCommerce retailers and broad deflation in food prices have contributed to the negative sentiment. But the stock is already showing early signs of a bullish reversal -- and it is time for dividend investors with a contrarian outlook to start considering KR as a viable addition to a long-term portfolio. With this in mind, we have started building long positions in KR at current levels with the understanding that the investment will be increased if further declines are seen. In a downtrend of this magnitude, it is important to understand that bearish volatility is still a possibility. But we now believe that the worst is over for Kroger and that we will start to see more evidence of a significant turning point in the next few months.

Over the last year, the market performance can be described as a stock market bloodbath. Kroger is lower by almost 30% for the period and YTD losses are even worse at nearly 34%. The major moves to the downside occurred when the company reported weak first quarter earnings, accompanied by reductions in the full-year growth outlook (from $2.21-$2.25 to $2.00-$2.05). To be sure, this was not positive news. But what is important to remember here is that many of the problems stem from issues that are industry-wide (not company-specific). Comp sales were mostly unchanged for the period (at -0.2%) and Kroger did show evidence that the company is growing its market share. This ultimately suggests that the prior Kroger sell-offs are overdone and largely unwarranted.

Another misleading aspect of the equation (and one that has made its influence felt at the industry level) is the perceived weakness that has been assigned to the US retail sales figures. The trends here do create some cause for concern, and this is why we saw weakening performances in companies like Foot Locker (FL) in recent quarters. This has only added to the already-negative sentiment for declining stocks like Kroger and made it more difficult for contrarian traders to start building large positions in the stock. In the chart above, we can see that there has been some erratic activity in these areas over the last year but it should also be understood that this is not necessarily uncommon given the nature of the data report.

A more accurate depiction of what is actually happening to the trends in these areas can be seen in the US consumer spending report, which has actually grown in a very stable fashion over the last year. The underlying strength here is further supported by historically low unemployment rates across the country and a record number of "help wanted" listings in the US -- all signs that point to a favorable macro environment for large retailers in the country. Kroger is a company that is in a position to capitalize on these trends, given its recent efforts to become an omnichannel entity for consumers. Key events here include the acquisition of ModernHealth, eCommerce prospect Vitacost, and the devotion of additional resources to its grocery pickup service, ClickList. All of the plans will help the company to improve on its growth prospects in ways that most of Kroger's industry competition will be unable to match.

Kroger Data: YCharts

So, if you are a dividend investor that is not completely convinced Amazon will completely take over the retail space in short order, companies like Kroger should be on your consideration list for undervalued stocks to buy. The stock is currently showing a PE ratio (TTM) of 13.77, which is well below its larger competitors Wal-Mart (WMT) at 19.06 and Costco (COST) at 27.22. Even with points of decline, WMT is trading 14.74% higher year-to-date and COST is trading higher by 2.07%. This presents a stark contrast with the -33.76% decline that has been posted by Kroger during the same period. Kroger's numbers for the prior quarter show that operating cash flows rose from $2.1 billion during the same period last year to $2.3 billion, and long-term debt obligations were reduced to $1.85 billion from $2.67 billion previously. All of this points to a broader scenario that is not nearly as bad as the market reaction would suggest. And with Kroger's 2.1% yield, bullish dividend investors will be paid to wait while the more sober reality of the situation filters through the financial markets

KR Chart Analysis: Dividend Investors.com

In the monthly chart above, we can see that Kroger stock is trading at important long-term support levels -- and we have used these areas to start building long positions. The Commodity Channel Index is turning out of the oversold region and the fact that the previous decline fell through the lower end of the 2-standard deviation Bollinger Band suggests that a market correction is badly needed at current levels. To the topside, the first level we will be watching is 28.60, which was the previous breakdown point and if markets have difficulty moving through these areas we will consider closing the position and reassessing the stance

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.