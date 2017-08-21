SG Blocks: An IPO With The Building Blocks For Long Term Success

Large percentage of the backlog will be completed within the next 9-12 months so significantly higher revenues and likely profitability is expected in fiscal year.

Have you looked around in your local urban sprawl and seen a building constructed of what looks a lot like a shipping container? Maybe you were making a run for the border at your local Taco Bell, or just going to get yourself your usual tall non-fat no water chai latte at Starbucks. Either way, construction using repurposed shipping containers is becoming common place in all forms of modern day construction. While it may appear that this is a new trend, it's really not; SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) began to slowly disrupt the modern construction industry back in 2007.

Since its inception, SG Blocks has developed and implemented the technology to break away from standardized container construction at reduced costs and is committed to providing a construction methodology that will lessen the global carbon footprint. They offer a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction and faster execution which provides many economic benefits for those who choose to build with their system.

To date, SG Blocks has been responsible for the design of some of the world's most iconic container-based structures. Clients have included some of the world's most well recognized and innovative brands like Taco Bell, Starbucks, Lacoste, Marriot, Puma, Equinox and even the US Military where they recently made a handful of installations for the Navy.

Recent IPO

SG Blocks shares began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on June 22, 2017 under the ticker symbol "SGBX." The company sold 1.5M shares at an offering price of $5 resulting in aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, of $7.5 million. Joseph Gunnar was the sole book-running manager.

On July 12, 2017, the underwriters fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 225,000 shares of the company's common stock at the public offering price of $5.00 per share, generating an additional $1,125,000 in gross proceeds. As a result of the over-allotment exercise, the total number of shares sold by SG Blocks in the public offering increased to 1,725,000 shares and gross proceeds increased to $8,625,000. As part of the offering the company converted $1,937,500 of its debt and all their preferred stock to common shares. Thereafter, they fully satisfied their remaining debt of $1,500,000 million from the proceeds of the offering, leaving them debt free post offering and with approximately $5.6M in cash at the end of the second quarter.

Leveraging Exclusive Partners Scale and Adding Key Sales Staff

On the company's recent conference call, it cited the main use of proceeds as being to fund the expansion of its professional sales staff and business development joint ventures. To date, the company's sales staff has largely consisted of just two individuals. Yes, the almost $10M backlog came from the efforts of just two individuals and one is the CEO himself. They are now jointly operating a sales hotline based out of Oregon with their main supplier, ConGlobal Industries LLC.

ConGlobal is North America's largest full service supplier to the intermodal industry and leading retailer of new and used containers. SG Blocks has an exclusive container supplier relationship with ConGlobal that has been extended until 2024. The key is that they are now leveraging ConGlobal's greater scale and sales force absent the cost of having to pay for them. This is big, they executed almost $10M in executed contracts in the last year with just two sales people, what could happen as they leverage an additional 30-40 now partnered with ConGlobal?

ConGlobal continues to expend resources to support SG Blocks sales and modification operations, including a newly opened Client Engagement Center funded and staffed by ConGlobal in Oregon that has consolidated the various sales leads that are generated by their 15 separate locations across the U.S.

The company also recently announced that Brian Adams has been named National Sales Director. In this role, Adams will work directly with Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO, to develop and oversee the national and international sales strategy and its tactical implementation for SG Blocks.

"As SG Blocks continues its rapid expansion, we are thrilled to welcome Brian, a prominent executive with over 30 years of experience, to the team," stated Galvin.

"His proven history of high level sales management across a variety of industries will be an asset as we continue to grow and disrupt the industry with our containerbased, efficient method of construction."

"I was drawn to SG Blocks because of its mission to bring a better, more environmentally friendly form of construction to the market," stated Adams. "I look forward to working closely with Paul to ensure strategic management of the sales process."

A key value proposition of the company's business is that it is highly scalable, just now observing all-time highs in the number of projects and size of their backlog, as well as the gross square footage of potential pipeline opportunities. With the addition of their own professional and experienced sales executives, and a retraining of ConGlobal's existing network of salespeople, they anticipate continued growth in both their backlog and revenue. Based on the first six months of the year cost and noting the current backlog, I expect they are likely cash flow positive and profitable by as early as year end. I currently do not expect they will have any need to go back to the equity markets to raise additional capital.

Disruptive Model

SG Blocks model is quite disruptive to traditional construction. The company builds better, stronger, faster and greener while helping builders save time, money and more.

Benefits of building with the company include:

Increase speed to market

Reduced finance interest

LEED certifiable

Increased rental income based on delivery speed

"Green" solutions are more marketable to the public

Reduced planning and engineering costs

Reduced construction costs

Greener and more sustainable construction

Increased quality of building

In the company's investor deck, they state that their product leads to a 10-20% cost savings and a 45% faster construction time. This is a very material difference when one considers the accelerated time to market allows for the property to generate revenues significantly earlier than traditional building methods. The containers SG Block's uses also exceed current building code requirements.

Strong Barrier to Entry and IP

SG Block's is the ONLY container supplier to receive an ESR "Evaluation Service Report" from the ICC "International Code Council". This means SG Block's has set the standard and gained a real differentiator against others in the space. The ICC code can be considered essentially a stamp of approval and quality that builders will come to demand. It should also make container fabrication more widely accepted in the construction industry. Again, SG Block's is the ONLY one to have earned this code. The company has also filed patent applications for code compliant universal standardized modules and modifications as well as completely interchangeable infill panels. Standardized modules reduce the time to obtain approvals, provide a consistent design and fabrication approach and reduce design and construction times and errors.

Risks

The risk for SG Block's is consistent with the risks always prevalent in a small company trying to disrupt a large and entrenched market. That said, the economic values of their product as clearly favorable and the fact that importantly represent a play on sustainability, something very important to many these days. I would like to see some margin expansion as they continue to scale.

Many small companies also find the need to eventually go back to the market to do dilutive financings. Based on the already executed backlog and pretty low SG&A, I don't expect this company to go down that path. I expect they likely report profitability in as early as Q4. With no debt and almost $6M in cash, I think they have sufficient runway to not require additional capital.

While there is always execution risk, management appears highly competent and both the CEO and CFO recently purchased shares personally memorialized in Form 4 filings with the SEC.

Conclusion

SG Blocks at the current valuation represents a low risk/ high reward potential investment opportunity. Continued execution combined with its very low share count should result in very strong earnings leverage. Combine that with their low Opex, strong backlog, and a very scalable model and you have a true GARP play. The fact they are also sustainable and environmentally friendly is also a compelling investment thesis. Their recent announcement of their being chosen to construct a nearly 24,000 sq foot multi-level school in LA for over $5M shows that the scope of projects is expanding well beyond the scope of those in the past. If you thought their projects were simply a few containers simply put together, this project alone would serve as compelling evidence to the contrary. Here is a recent rendering of the project for reference.

The current valuation is just shy of $17M with nearly $6M in cash. The backlog of executed contracts is nearly $10M, which was achieved with just two sales people, one the CEO himself. Because they are now leveraging their partners ConGlobal's scale and sales force which could easily include 30-50 new commission based sales agents, there is major upside for growth absent associated SG&A. I expect the current backlog gets them easily to profitability and additional growth yields very material earnings per share justifying an ultimate share price far in excess of current levels. SG Blocks is a recent IPO with all the building blocks in place for long term value creation for both its clients and investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SGBX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.