Retrophin: Updates To Thesis

Steps taken to protect IP and plan/initiate late-stage trials with well-defined endpoints add to conviction on this one. Risks include trial setbacks, disappointing data and regulatory outcomes.

Going forward, all eyes will be on its promising pipeline with two drugs addressing a combined $1 billion plus opportunity.

Shares have climbed by around 50% since I first highlighted the stock, but I believe there is much upside ahead for patient investors.

Shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) have climbed by around 50% since I first started covering the company. Year to date, the share price has risen by nearly 25%.

Key elements of the bull thesis in my most recent entry included the following:

An $800 million to $1 billion market opportunity for sparsentan in patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

Promising clinical data in which sparsentan treated patients showed a 44.8% reduction in proteinuria compared to 18.5% in control patients (p=.006).

Additional upside in management's intentions to expand sparsentan clinical studies into other related nephropathies and glomerulopathies.

A thriving approved core drug business on track to achieve $130 to $140 million in annual sales.

An overlooked, promising pipeline consisting of RE-024 in PKAN and Chenodal in CTX patients targeting a combined $300 million to $650 million opportunity.

Updates

On June 25th, the company announced that the first patient has been dosed in the FOsmetpantotenate Replacement Therapy, or FORT, study. The trial is an international, pivotal study assessing the safety and efficacy of RE-024 for treating patients with PKAN. Importantly, the trial is being conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment agreement, indicating that the FDA agrees the design of the trial would support a New Drug Application.

Figure 2: Phase 3 trial design (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Additionally, keep in mind that four PKAN patients receiving RE-024 under physician-initiated treatment outside of the United States continue to receive therapy and remain stable. These patients would have met criteria for the pivotal study and the fact that they continue to experience a durable benefit on the drug is encouraging. There are estimated to be 2,500 to 5,000 PKAN patients worldwide with no FDA or EMA approved treatments at this time.

On June 1st, the company announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the European Patent Office each issued a key patent covering sparsentan. U.S. Patent No. 9,662,312 and European Patent No. EP2732818 are both directed to the use of sparsentan for treating glomerulosclerosis and expire March 2030, thus extending the exclusivity period for the drug.

Figure 3: Sparsentan more than doubled reduction of proteinuria versus irbesartan (Source: Corporate Presentation)

After an end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA in the first quarter, management announced plans for a pivotal trial utilizing sparsentan in FSGS. The study would include an interim analysis of proteinuria to serve as the basis for an NDA filing for Subpart H accelerated approval, while the confirmatory endpoint would likely compare changes from baseline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, a measure of kidney function. Keep in mind that there are estimated to be around 40,000 FSGS patients in the United States with over 5,000 diagnosed ever year.

For the second quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $296 million, comparing favorably to a net loss of $13.2 million. Net product sales for the quarter came in at $38.8 million, an increase of $5.5 million over the same quarter last year.

Final Thoughts

Lately, Retrophin has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, as Martin Shkreli's trial continued to make headlines. The company is finally transitioning to being recognized for its own merits, including a pipeline of candidates targeting a combined opportunity of over $1 billion. It is my belief that as the company steps out from under the shadow of its infamous founder, the current discount in shares will disappear and investors will be rewarded.

Risks to thesis include trial setbacks, disappointing data with sparsentan or RE-024, regulatory risk and competition. The company appears well-funded with a very manageable burn rate, and thus I don't anticipate dilution in the near to medium term.

