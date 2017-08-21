Blue Apron Is Toast: Another Look At Amazon's Acquisition Of Whole Foods

Amazon + Whole Foods Market already have most of the pieces together to prove JIT meal kits in a scalable and flexible manner.

Thesis

In July 6, 2017, Amazon (AMZN) registered a trademark for a service described as "We do the prep. You be the chef." While this service has yet to take shape and doesn't even have a proposed launch date, I see this as a net neutral for Amazon, and a deal-killer for Blue Apron (APRN), but not for reasons I have read so far.

If this plays out as I imagine, Amazon.com, Inc. can destroy the concept of the meal kit subscription plan, including publicly traded companies like Blue Apron, without much additional investment at all.

The vulnerability for competitors is in the subscription business model, which is imminently vulnerable to the flexibility of just-in-time (JIT) delivery with built-in scalability of portion sizes Whole Foods can afford.

Market Competitors

While this article is focused on a potential Amazon meal delivery launch and Blue Apron exclusively, I don't want to leave out the others in this space:

Company Meal Delivery type Plated Subscription Meal Kit Delivery Company Hello Fresh Subscription Meal Kit Delivery Company Home Chef Subscription Meal Kit Delivery Company Peach Dish Subscription Meal Kit Delivery Company Purple Carrot Subscription Meal Kit Delivery Company* Gobble Subscription Meal Kit Delivery Company Marley Spoon Subscription Meal Kit Delivery Company Chef'd On Demand Meal Kit Delivery Company Prepped On Demand Meal Kit Delivery Company Green Chef Subscription Meal Kit Delivery Company Fresh Direct eGrocer Meal Kit Delivery Good Eggs eGrocer Meal Kit Delivery Giant-Carlisle In-Store Meal Kit Publix In-Store Meal Kit

* Purple Carrot also offers meal kits in select Whole Foods locations

Pile On

It is difficult not to want to pile on to commentary about one of this bubble's most famously disastrous IPOs.

My first exposure to Blue Apron came via the twee product sponsorship placements in some of my favorite podcasts. As someone who used to love to cook and explore new recipes, I realized even I wasn't in the target demographic, and I resisted the siren's call to sign up for a free trial.

However, it got me thinking: who would sign up and continue to use such a subscription service? I certainly admire the demographic who would use the service consistently, but I cringe at the wasteful packaging. My spitball estimates of the scope and scale of that demographic, and the cost to acquire and maintain customers, had me completely disinterested in the IPO for Blue Apron when I heard about it.

I used to like to pile on to criticisms of failed investment theses, but I stepped away from it. Here I am, though, piling on to criticisms of Blue Apron through the medium of praise for a company I am an investor in, despite its ridiculous valuation: Amazon.

Something about Blue Apron struck a nerve, and even respected commentaries such as this have added kick to my knee-jerk reaction against the stock at almost any price. Other assessments have focused on price as a deal-breaker for subscription services like Blue Apron, but I'd like to focus on the Amazon Prime Whole Foods customer demographic, which I believe has significant overlap with the meal kit delivery services. I'd like to discuss why, even within their ranks, an Amazon Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) offering will easily beat other operational competitors in the meal prep, meal kit delivery space, most significantly the subscription services.

The deal-breaker

For me, the deal-breaker for subscription meal kit services that Amazon presents is that an Amazon Whole Foods meal kit delivery service would likely have the option of scaled, mass-subscriber, large-menu, just-in-time delivery that lacks the commitment and customer acquisition/retention costs of a subscription service - commitment being a key word. I remember owning CSA shares, receiving weekly groceries of fresh veggies at a craft beer shop I frequented. Increasingly, I felt overwhelmed quickly with how the deliveries did not match my portion-size needs or my need to decide regularly whether I wanted to cook on a given night. Yes, there are other JIT meal kit delivery services - prepped offers meal deliveries ready to heat up without a subscription requirement - but I feel Amazon Whole Foods specifically targets the subscription-based meal kit model of Blue Apron, even as it takes a bite out of other on-demand services.

Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods Market seemingly allows them to decouple Whole Foods from Purple Carrot, replacing their own meal kit offering and adding Amazon's ordering and delivery platform into the mix for Prime subscribers.

Use Cases

Imagine the following use case: "Family wants the option to choose from Food On Demand: Groceries, Food On Demand: Prepared Food, and Meal Kit deliveries on any given day, expecting delivery of their order within 4 hours of order placement, including hybrid order types which involve Meal Kit deliveries with groceries or other prepared foods, easily scalable to their portion sizes."

Compare this with the following use case: "Family wants to subscribe to a service which allows them to pick meal kits weekly to be delivered regularly to their door."

The first use case, which Amazon after a Whole Foods acquisition has in the bag with very little additional development, easily kills the second use case.

Here's why:

Nielson's March 20, 2017 Insights publication offers market research into the meal kit delivery business model. It reveals the number one reason for people to use a meal kit delivery service: Saves meal planning time. The fifth major reason is that customers are looking to maintain their health through diet, and choose meal kit delivery services because they are healthy. "Eighty-one percent of consumers feel that meal subscription services are healthier than the prepared options at grocery stores," the Nielson Insights publication says.

I argue that the on-demand, just-in-time model presented by an Amazon Whole Foods delivery service would save meal planning time in two major ways while maintaining Whole Foods's healthy branding so critical to the meal kit delivery market.

The key is in scalability and flexibility

First, Amazon and Whole Foods could easily allow for meal scalability. Want to entertain guests one night? Want to buy a meal for the entire family another night? One night is a romantic couple dinner only? I could imagine opening Amazon Prime to search for meal options which meet my needs for a given night, every afternoon I want. Maybe I only use this for couple dinners. I could also scale the menu for my portion sizes. Whole Foods already has an fresh ingredient and prepared foods section, along with a whole grocery store to back hybrid delivery options. This allows Amazon / Whole Foods to present a Prime subscriber with as many menu options, and hybrid meal order types [grocery, prepared, meal kit], as needed to crush the competition, dominating market share. Scalable meals meet the healthiness criteria of meal kit delivery customers. They can control portion sizes through more options.

Second, Amazon and Whole Foods can do this in existing Whole Foods markets in an on-demand, just-in-time fashion which allows for flexibility. Rather than subscribing to a service and being bound by the deliveries assigned to that subscription, customers can order when they choose. Customers could take a break for any length of time and return to the service whenever they want. This flexibility removes customer acquisition and maintenance from the equation which causes so much harm to subscription services like Blue Apron, since Amazon comes built-in with Prime subscribers. Since Amazon Whole Foods is already operating a grocery, they simply have to forecast meal kit prep and prepared meal prep demand along with maintaining a gig economy workforce to make this flexibility work. This is the secret sauce which helps Amazon Whole Foods. Remember my experience with the CSA? You don't "save meal planning time" by delivering too many meals to any customer at any time. This forces the customer either to waste restaurant-price meals or to cook them, despite time constraints.

In short, Amazon can provide scalable orders along with flexible terms to Prime subscribers with very little additional overhead. Consumers who compare the Amazon Whole Foods meal kit model versus a subscription model are, in my opinion, likely to cut the cord from the subscription service and to rely on a Prime account they most likely already have. Amazon Whole Foods combined scale can easily overpower other on-demand meal kit delivery services and grocer hybrid offerings.

In April, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) estimated Amazon had 80 million U.S. Prime members at that time.

Evaluating Amazon Whole Foods against other meal delivery kit companies requires the additional cross-referencing of the store numbers acquired in Amazon's gobbling up of Whole Foods. Here's a taste from a June 16, 2017 LA Times story:

In the U.S. “this adds 440 refrigerated warehouses within 10 miles of probably 80% of the population,” said Michael Pachter, an analyst for Wedbush Securities. “More importantly, it puts refrigerated distribution within 10 miles of probably 95% of Prime members. That means we can rely upon Whole Foods’ consistently high quality meat and produce, and can rely upon prompt delivery from the store as a distribution point.

Summary

My thesis is that meal kit delivery services, grocery delivery services, and prepared food delivery services are not finished digesting, according to Blue Apron's current bloated market cap, the potential for the Amazon Whole Foods combined footprint, most particularly meal-kit delivery subscription services like Blue Apron.

I do not short stocks, but, if I did, I would short Blue Apron at these prices. I am neutral on Amazon for new buyers, holding my own shares while pinching my nose and holding my head back to staunch the nose-bleed valuation.

Blue Apron would only start to look tasty to me when it is priced for a fire-sale acquisition by an Amazon retail competitor like Kroger Co (KR) or Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT).

As with any discussion of investments, I cannot evaluate your risk tolerance or financial situation. As a result, I do not intend this to be a recommendation to buy or to sell APRN or AMZN. However, hopefully this and other analysis of their prospects can help you arrive at a buy, sell, or hold decision based on your own financial situation and risk tolerance.

