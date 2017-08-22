Ford - Imploding Soon?

Unfortunately, the automotive industry still suffers from serious weakness, which is a big drag on Ford's stock performance.

Management is focussed on technological improvements and further success in its SUV and truck segments.

Ford's stock price is imploding after being in a downtrend since 2014.

Ford (F) might be one of the most interesting stocks in terms of sentiment. Some traders are sure that we are seeing a bottom while others expect an Armageddon like never before.

In this article, I want to give you my view by using updated graphs from previous articles and additional corporate input from Ford's presentations and transcripts.

Changing The Business Culture

First of all, I want to start with a very important point. Innovation has been a reason why many people have left this stock to buy Tesla (TSLA) for example. I believe that this is the worst reason to sell the stock.

Ford has been around for 114 years and has been through many secular and cyclical business cycles. Or as James Hackett describes it: "... it (Ford) had to remake itself many times."

One of the measures Ford's new CEO has takes was the elimination of a middleman when it comes to the communication between the CEO and the Chief Technology Officer.

We're transforming the culture and we're creating an environment to win - James Hackett

Accelerating Business Environment

In its July 2017 sales and revenue call, Ford mentioned the stronger business environment. They discussed my favorite leading indicator - the ISM manufacturing index. This index had fallen from 57.8 in June to 56.3 in July. This small decline still indicates expansion at above-average levels.

The graph below not only shows the ISM index; it also shows ISM transportation equipment sentiment. I used the 12 month totals to display a better trend.

Note that Ford peaked along with the transportation equipment sentiment index in the second quarter of 2014. Shortly before the entire manufacturing index showed signs of a peak.

Hard Data Does Not Care

Ford should be doing quite well under these circumstances. However, the real story is different.

Light vehicle sales are declining 6% versus one year ago. This is the worst performance since 2010. Even heavyweight truck sales cannot hold one single month of gains despite accelerating economic growth.

It got even worse considering that the industrial production of vehicles and parts has imploded in July.

July production is 5% lower than one year ago. This industry was the biggest supporter of automotive stocks with year-on-year growth between 10-20% after the recession. I believe that this might have something to do with the next indicator.

Not Credit Growth Bottom

One of the reasons why I started betting on a Ford bottom was the expectation of a credit growth bottom. I've been watching credit growth for quite some time because it is absolutely key in this debt driven business. Less credit growth means slower sales growth.

Credit growth has currently fallen to 2.55%. This is another low within a straight line decline since the third quarter of 2016. We need to see higher numbers if we want to see accelerating sales growth as far as I'm concerned.

Conclusion

Ford has broken down after being in a slow downtrend since 2014. This means that I have sold my small speculative Ford long position. At this point, we need to wait until sales and credit numbers stabilize to get a sustainable.

This is unfortunate because Ford's sales are actually doing quite well as I've discussed a few times. SUV and F-Series sales are at record highs while the 2018 F-150 is expected to be a big success as well. Add to that the management's focus on technological improvement and you get a successful company in a terrible environment. That being said, we need to wait until sales and credit starts performing well to hit a home run with this American beauty.

What do you think about Ford? Are you buying despite a weak industry? Let me know your opinion in the comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.