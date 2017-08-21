NetApp: The Return Of A Storage Disrutptor

NetApp’s great adventure

NetApp (NTAP) reported the results of its fiscal Q1 late last week. The results of the quarter and forward guidance were not greeted with enthusiasm and the shares fell several percent on Thursday, albeit in the context of a weak tech tape. Investors are still having a tough time figuring out a couple of things: 1) The market for enterprise storage has returned - not as it was before 2012 - but it has returned to a modest level of revenue growth, overall and 2) NetApp is a clear share gainer in the fastest growing components of the storage space.

Analysts have long memories, or so it seems. Some writers on the site apparently do so as well. I have read a couple of brokerage reports trying to find specific substance to support their conclusions. It was not an edifying exercise. The article on this site - well there were some factual inaccuracies but the premise seemed to be that the share price accurately reflected the company’s performance. I think many of us would be a whole lot richer or have more hair if that were really the case.

NetApp as it was run in the early years of this decade disappointed investors on a regular basis. The storage space shrank with the advent of the cloud. But that is history, and history is not going to provide investors with some set of reasonable expectations for NetApp’s future. NetApp has had a new leader the past couple of years who has made the right choices in terms of products and spend levels and capital allocation. And the storage space is no longer shrinking and it may indeed be on the cusp of showing some modest growth.

In my opinion, NetApp is being driven in a new, higher growth direction by new management and has embraced some of the leading technology trends in the enterprise storage space. It is, I think, hard to look at the numbers carefully and conclude that the company’s shares do not present an interesting opportunity to buy into a growth business in the remaking. And the company’s capital allocation strategy makes it easier still to take a position in the shares

NetApp shares have yet to garner much interest from most investors. Two brokerages did raise their rating on the shares from hold to buy in the wake of the quarterly report. That said, the consensus recommendation on the part of the 32 analysts who report their opinions to First Call remain a solid hold. And in fact, the share price performance of NetApp over the past year hasn’t been sensational. In the wake of Thursday’s pullback the shares are up just 14% over the past year and just over 12% year to date. By comparison, the IGV is up 27% over the past year and up by 29% year-to-date. That is despite NetApp’s consistent, and mainly double-digit beats in terms of the prior EPS forecasts going back five quarters at this point. Some analysts, who have expressed concerns that the company’s forecast simply bracketed prior forecasts for the current quarter, have neglected to look at how the company has performed versus estimates in the recent past. At this point, analysts have started to believe the margin story - at least to a modest degree. But the consensus forecast does not reflect any significant optimism that the company can achieve anything beyond the most modest top-line growth.

The specifics of a successful quarter

NetApp’s headline numbers for the quarter include non-GAAP EPS of $.62, compared to a prior expectation of $.55. Revenues grew by a bit greater than 2%. Gross margins were noticeably above recent levels and that drove non-GAAP operating income substantially above year-earlier results. Some of the improvement in operating margins was blunted by a higher non-GAAP tax rate. Overall, non-GAAP after-tax income rose by 34% and outstanding shares continued to fall.

Beneath the headlines, there are some trends and specifics that bear closer inspection. Overall, product revenues rose by 10%. Within that number, strategic product revenues grew by 22% while the company’s legacy storage offering fell by a bit more than 10%. At this point, strategic products are 69% of total product revenues.

Perhaps of most interest, at least to this writer, was the 95% growth in flash storage revenues. At this point, the company’s all-flash array business has reached a run rate of $1.5 billion, significantly surpassing the revenue run rate of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), the leader in all-flash array revenues amongst the independent vendors. NetApp is currently growing twice as fast as Pure and is growing far more rapidly than the overall market for AFA. Pure has an enterprise value of just over $2 billion and Net App has an enterprise value now of about $8 billion.

So, one way of looking at valuation is to project that NetApp’s flash revenues should be valued at the same EV/S metric as Pure - or in other words $3.2 billion. That suggests that the rest of NetApp, which has revenues of $4 billion, is being valued in the market currently less 1.5X EV/S. (Just as an aside, investors should recognize that NetApp’s percentage growth in flash will decline on a percentage basis as its run-rate numbers become larger - that is actually happening at this point. It is highly unlikely that it will continue to outgrow Pure by 2X or more-although it has done so for the past several quarters.)

Often times, sum of the parts analysis doesn’t work out - I have seen more than enough cases where something went wrong - often with the low value part. But I present the analysis simply as an indicator of what valuation actually looks like at this company considering the strength of its flash array business.

One of the more interesting initiatives that NetApp is pursuing is the build-out of its FlexPod SF offering that is its competitive entry into the hyper-converged space. No, it's reasonably unlikely to become another Nutanix (NTNX) - but hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) is going to be a very large market and it will have more than a single winner - NetApp, through leveraging its acquisition of SolidFire is likely to be one of the winners.

Service revenues as a whole saw a 5% decline year on year. Some analysts who have looked for issues on which to focus to provide support for their negative recommendations have turned to that metric as a factor in their analysis. That is, perhaps, not the strongest limb on which to hang a negative recommendation on these shares. The CFO, on this latest conference call, told listeners that the causes of the declined in reported services revenue were: A) changes to service pricing made in prior years, B) renewal execution issues last year and C) several years of product revenue declines. Despite all of these headwinds, the total systems under maintenance agreement contracts actually grew slightly. The CFO said that these headwinds would start to abate over the course of the current fiscal year and forecast that service revenues to return to growth by the start of the next fiscal year. If the cadence of service revenue change is a factor in the thinking of investors, I think that it should be viewed as a possible positive catalyst as it returns to growth. The CFO was questioned a couple of times on this point and reiterated his assertions: The analysts who chose to write about their skepticism are essentially proclaiming their belief that the CFO is misinforming investors. I have no reason to believe that is the case - surely the decline in product revenues and poor renewal execution are not subjects on which there could be much room for disputation.

I mentioned earlier the improvement in product gross margins. Many analysts, and the writer on this site, have written about product gross margins over the quarters and have developed a theory that storage is commoditizing which will lead to a steady decline in gross margins. That certainly didn’t happen in Q2 and the CFO called out price discipline as a reason for the strength in gross margins. If the storage space enjoys relatively constant margins, let alone the prospect of rising margins, the investment discussion about valuation ought to change materially. In particular, the largest vendor in this space, Dell/EMC took on an enormous amount of debt to finance its combination-financial prudence, if nothing else is going to constrain just how low that company can allow its margins to go in order to defend its historic market share.

More than a few observers including the writer on this site believe that storage is a commodity. The storage market is a fiercely competitive business and competitors discount, sometimes irrationally in some deals. It is so now, it was so 10 years ago and it doesn’t much matter how it might have been before that. But it was fiercely competitive back then as well when EMC was riding high and taking no prisoners. But competition on price does not mean that there aren’t competitive moats and product differentiation in the storage space. I will let the CEO make his own case on the point: “The fact that we have grown substantially, gained share in virtually every category in our business, and have expanded gross margins substantially in both product and services is clear support for our thesis that we have a unique, differentiated position of technology leadership, as well as partnerships, and customers are voting with their wallet in our favor.” That is, to be sure, a commercial, but there is more truth than hyperbole in the assertions of the CEO, I think.

I am not quite sure what it might take to turn skeptics into believers at this point. One analyst wrote that, “The company (NTAP) has clearly turned the corner, but we see increased competition in the next year from a currently underperforming Dell/EMC and a preoccupied Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)." I am not quite sure what form increased competition might take - Dell/EMC already is highly aggressive with the discounts it offers and I am simply not sure what else it might rationally be able to do other than attempt to develop a substantially enhanced set of capabilities to staunch it market share losses. It is, I think, good to look at the future with skepticism. But when skepticism substitutes for judgment, it no longer is helpful.

For many, many years, NTAP made a living selling what it called storage efficiency and because of its claim to storage efficiency it was able to command significantly higher prices per unit of storage than arch-rival EMC. NTAP offers clusters and an operating system that are considered by most third-party observers to offer technology differentiation. Pure makes the same claim on every one of its calls and will doubtless do so again when it reports in the next few days. On this particular call, the NetApp CFO talked about storage efficiency in relation to pricing and gross margins. For reasons too numerous to mention here, storage is not a commodity such as No. 2 red winter wheat or corn and buyers conduct detailed and sophisticated analysis in order to figure out which vendor really is offering the most bang for the buck.

The company has maintained operating expense discipline with opex declining 2% year-on-year. The company did provide merit increases for the first time in several years which drove an expected increase in the sequential change in opex. One concern that investors have had is the shortage of NAND components for storage. On this call, management said that it had secured adequate supply through the end of the fiscal year. At some point, probably during the middle of the next calendar year, the typical semi-conductor cycle will play out and component will be freely available and component prices will decline. It seems likely that at that point NetApp gross margins will start to rise noticeably.

The guidance hang-up

There are many companies, certainly in tech, but surely outside of tech as well, that make a practice of offering conservative guidance. And there are, or so it seems, an equal number of observers who simply are unable to look beyond specific guidance in terms of their evaluation of the prospects for a particular company.

NetApp management provided guidance for its fiscal Q2 that bracketed prior expectations for both EPS and for revenues. Somewhat surprisingly, since the company hasn’t provided full-year guidance in many years now, the CFO talked about accelerating growth in the second half of the year. Many analysts have written that they are concerned about that period because that was when the company started to show significant product revenue growth.

I have written on NetApp in the past, and owned the shares for some time as well. The fact is that this was the fifth quarter in a row in which the company exceeded its prior projections. And because of the significant upside in gross margins, this was the largest earnings beat amongst those five earnings releases.

The CFO gave guidance that he suggested was typical of normal Q3 seasonality. The mid-point of the revenue guide would produce revenue growth of a bit greater than 3% and sequential growth of a bit over 4%. It is, I think, a bit difficult to really know what normal seasonality might be for NTAP after the years of turmoil through which it has gone. NetApp revenues actually reached a peak four years ago and have declined since that time which obviously is a factor in skewing sequential quarterly patterns. Certainly, when NetApp was achieving significant growth some years ago, the Q1 to Q4 ramp was far steeper, reflecting the end of the government’s fiscal year and a substantial seasonal growth in EMEA. It has actually been normal to see US Public sector revenues ramp from 12% of the total to 19% of the total going from Q2 to Q3 and there is no reason to believe that this year will be different. Usually, but somewhat less so recently, EMEA revenues have shown strong seasonality rising significantly from Q1 to Q2. Given the months involved, it would be “normal” to expect some significant Q1 to Q2 seasonality for EMEA revenues. So, I would be willing to make a bet today, based on nothing other than looking at historical revenue seasonality, that suggests that a 4.5% revenue growth target for sequential Q2 revenue growth is not typical seasonality and will prove to be a sandbag of some significant proportion.

The company has forecast that gross margins will decline a bit in Q2 compared to Q1 because a higher proportion of revenues will be lower margin product than in Q1. While I imagine that the proportion of revenues coming from product will rise, I think that volume variances are likely to be substantial and offset the mix swing. The company is anticipating that operating margins will rise from Q1 to Q2 by about 70 basis points. That would be far smaller Q1 to Q2 seasonality than has been typical for this company in the past - and again, most of that is because it is typical to see sequential revenue growth of greater than 4.5% in a period during which NetApp was sustaining growth.

I would say that given the company’s commentary both about the sequential growth of services revenue and its expectations for overall stronger growth in the back half of the year, its projections for both gross margins and operating margins are likely to prove conservative.

I think that analyst ratings for NetApp are probably consistent with their estimates. But I think the estimates, based on company guidance, are significantly flawed and set the table for far better relative share price performance than the hold ratings that are predominant among the 32 analysts who publish their recommendations on First Call.

Some thoughts about NetApp’s Portfolio and how it is competing

I have touched on a couple of these issues earlier in the article and indeed in earlier articles but like most tech companies, NetApp sells technology and it is well to consider the choices it has made in terms of the technology it offers and will be making in the future. The company is still spending $800 million/year on research and development on a GAAP basis, or about 14% of revenues.

What does $800 million/year buy NetApp these days? The company has introduced FlexPod SF which is a converged infrastructure that offers most of the benefits users expect from HCI. Most reviews that I have read said it isn’t cutting edge but it is a credible alternative.

The company has developed solutions that are tailored for hybrid cloud deployments. ONTAP Cloud and ONTAP Select have substantial differentiation and competitive advantage. No, the storage space really is not commoditized as most people use that term. NetApp has a potentially significant partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) to offer users of Azure some specifically tuned data regarding visibility, access and control. It will be interesting to see if the partnership can generate substantial revenues. I will spare the reader any lengthy quotation from the CEO’s answer to a question regarding the company’s current and future differentiation. As an investor, the answer to that question is really the meat of the coconut. I think that it is more likely than not that the CEO and this company have the right of the argument. Others disagree. I do not imagine that my poor pen, or Mr. Kurian’s remarks on the topic are going to change many minds. Rebuilding that level of trust is most certainly a process and not a single event.

I think that the other discussion that could be had with regard to competition and positioning revolves around the HCI space. I have no desire to offer myself as an expert on the specific merits of different HCI solutions. There are many services that provide that perspective staffed with highly qualified individuals. I have provided a link here to one industry source for those readers who want a techie viewpoint. I have also provided a link to the NetApp product information page - again with the same objective. Based on what I have read, I doubt that Nutanix has much to worry about in terms of its technology position. Its competitor is more VMware (VMW) than NetApp. But that really doesn’t speak to the ability of NetApp to sell its new announced hardware. It is a conservative manifestation of the trend to HCI and as such it will most likely find its niche. Given just how large the HCI market is forecast to be, many flowers are going to bloom in that soil and this is most likely to be one of them.

Returning to some quantification with regard to the company’s trajectory, during the course of the conference call, the CEO said that less than 10% of the installed base has converted their current installations of spinning disc to AFA. The company, regardless of skeptics, is simply gaining share in the SAN market and has a high share in the all-flash NAS market. Obviously, the share gains are linked with differentiation and competitive advantages - I do not think there is much more that I could usefully write to contribute to that discussion.

Turning to a review of the financials and the company’s valuation

Since NetApp’s operational performance started to improve, and the shares rallied from their low point in January of 2016, many commentators have labeled investing in this name as a potential value trap. There are many definitions of “value trap” to be sure but I think the one that investors focus on relates to a company that has reasonable valuation metrics but is unable to grow. The fact that NetApp has been growing these past several quarters, and that the metric most associated with growth for this company, product revenue showed robust performance the last couple of quarters would not usually be associated with so-called “value traps.”

Looking at standard valuation estimates, NetApp currently has a market capitalization of about $10.9 billion, based on 278 million shares outstanding. The company has pledged to continue to shrink the outstanding share count through the end of the fiscal year and said on the conference call that it is committed to purchasing the remainder of $644 million it has from its 2/15 share purchase authorization. With about $3.1 billion of net cash including the value of other short-term assets, most of it held outside the US, the company has an enterprise value of just less than $8 billion. Using current consensus estimates for revenue over the next 12 months which come to $5.75 billion, the EV/S calculates to be about 1.35X. That is obviously very much a value level metric for that category and is far less than EV/S metrics for other old-line tech companies with no evidence of organic revenue growth.

The consensus non-GAAP earnings number for the next 12 months is between $3.25-$3.30. So, the forward P/E is about 12X. Again, that is squarely in the range of value territory.

For many years, NetApp was a story of cash flow. That is less so in recent years when the company’s cash flow from operations has tended to more closely mirror non-GAAP reported earnings. Last quarter CFFO increased about 10% from the prior year which was far less than the increase in reported net income which more than doubled. Basically, the relatively slower growth of CFFO was a function of balance sheet items which were more or less unchanged year on year. Stock based comp also showed little change year on year falling a few percent. In Q1, stock based comp was a bit less than 20% of CFFO compared to 23% of CFFO the prior year.

Last year, CFFO was $984 million, which showed was just minor growth from the prior year. despite an increase of $135 million in non-GAAP net income. I think that this year will see stronger growth in CFFO if only because anticipated non-GAAP net income is expected to grow another $120 million. I think it seems reasonable to project CFFO to reach about $1.050 billion for the full fiscal year, with capex at levels comparable to the $175 million the company spent on that item in fiscal 2017. So that leaves free cash flow of about $875 million, which is a free cash flow yield of greater than 12%. A 12% free cash flow yield in the tech world is highly unusual and reflects a deep discount to most other companies, even hardware tech companies.

NetApp has been able to generate substantial free cash flow even during the trough years. I would expect that the attainment of growth in product revenue will ultimately start to translate into increases in deferred revenue as users sign up for multi-year service engagements. That is most probably going to be something to consider in terms of the results of operations in fiscal 2019.

At the end of the day, NetApp is a value trap if readers do not “believe” that the results of the last several quarters constitute a trend. Storage has never been the commodity that some observers have suggested and this company - and others - spend far more on research and development than might be warranted if they never got a return on their development dollars.

NetApp, since it has emphasized flash, has seen an extraordinary level of success and management maintains that most of it is the result of selling newer workloads, rather than replacing the company’s large base of spinning discs. The results of the most recent years suggest significant gains in market share that it is hare to gainsay. Again, I'm left wondering what it is that Dell/EMC is going to do in the next year that it hasn’t done thus far to reverse that trend and that is even more the case for both IBM (IBM) and HPE. Last quarter, as it happens, IBM did have a decent quarter for storage sales and the advent of new mainframes may drag some additional sales with it. But IBM’s success did not slow down NetApp’s AFA growth.

The company has launched a contender in the HCI space. Just how “good” it is compared to Nutanix and the other players in the space is hard for this writer to say. On the other hand, the HCI space is achieving explosive growth and I imagine that NetApp will achieve some level of success depending on how success is measured.

The company has presented a conservative set of expectations that are really below normal seasonality and likely below reasonable expectations for profitability. Those expectations animate the current consensus. Further, the shares are still not favored by most analysts, despite recent operating performance. I think that provides investors with a good set-up that can produce outstanding levels of positive alpha over the coming years. At some point, memories fade, both as personnel turn over and results become more consistently positive. The advent of such an epiphany is unknowable but the potential is certainly out there.

Finally, given the company’s valuation, the prospect of consolidation is not all that remote. Given the high level of free cash flow, a private equity bidder could make a transaction work well and NetApp, with its portfolio of technology and its installed base, would be of attraction to a host of strategic bidders including Cisco, IBM and perhaps even Microsoft if their strategic partnership has real resonance. At the least, along with a host of other potential share price tail winds, it is something to consider.