What Really Happened To Foot Locker

I will be the first to admit that my timing on buying Foot Locker (FL) couldn’t have been more terrible. I thought the reaction to last quarter’s poor earnings was overstated, and I therefore purchased shares with an average cost in the low $50. The reaction to Q2’s earnings results, however, may not have been overdone as it looks like EPS will decline at least 25-30% y/y. Some of the headwinds were already obvious – poor Hispanic consumer confidence, a significant decline in the turnover of Jordan Retro product, and terrible performance throughout most of the retail space in the last 12 months, especially B and C malls. What I underestimated was Foot Locker’s ability to tackle this malaise and continue to outperform in spite of headwinds.

Going forward, I would be surprised to see the market rerate Foot Locker positively in the next 6-12 months. Over this time period, I believe shares could fall to the mid $20’s based on a further drop in earnings to around $3.50. However, Nike (NKE) can help right the ship, and I believe Foot Locker will remain a relevant retailer for many years to come, albeit at a lower store count and potentially a lower operating margin. Let’s discuss the key drivers of current business performance as well as the levers management has to unlock shareholder value going forward. I won’t do my usual deep dive on headline sales and earnings numbers, as the store is not very complicated – comps fell and the company discounted heavily to turnover stale inventory.

Slowdown with Hispanics

My favorite sporting goods analyst Matt Powell continues to drive home that Hispanic consumer confidence is low, and it is definitely impacting the footwear industry. From one of Powell’s recent reports:

“Since the beginning of 2017, however, sales of sneakers to Hispanics slowed to a high-teens decline. No other cohort saw this kind of slowdown.”

This is actually consistent with the performance of O’Reilly’s (ORLY) do-it-yourself (“DIY”) business, which is highly dependent upon Hispanics. Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson also mentioned this point, saying on the call:

“…but the one place that we have seen a little bit of a slowdown is markets that are heavily penetrated by the Hispanic consumer. There has been an awful lot written about it and the share of wallets, I am just not sure that consumer spending in totality, the hindsight will be 2020 on that part, but the Cross obviously when we have to change the way that we saw the change. We saw the change pretty much across the marketplace across the geographies and across the banners other than the couple that Lauren called out as the positive.”

With this key cohort not spending, I believe Foot Locker will see a major growth headwind. Though I do not know the specific breakdown, 17% of the US is Hispanic and I posit that Foot Locker very likely overindexes to this customer subset. I do not see any catalyst for a turnaround given the racial tensions currently perpetuated by Donald Trump. In fact, this lack of consumer confidence may also negatively impact black consumers, who also overindex to Foot Locker.

The Jordan Retro and Nike Problem

Jordan Retro products have been one of they key drivers of Foot Locker and Nike’s success over the last several years. Aside from a slowdown in popularity that coincided with the Great Recession, Jordan Brand popularity has steadily grown over the last 15 years. As a result, Nike has been able to produce greater quantities and sell at greater prices.

However, over the last 6-12 months, this trend has slowed dramatically. Styles that sold out immediately like the Jordan III, Jordan IV, and Jordan V have now sat on shelves and getting discounted. I was uncertain whether this was an allocation issue (too many pairs) or if the slowdown was actually occurring due to increasing popularity of adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). The slowdown was worse than I thought. To compound the issue, Nike has been discounting pairs quickly on its direct-to-consumer business, hurting pricing for the industry on these products. Nike running also remains uninspired, with sales declining sharply. Nike drove 68% of revenue in FY16, and any decline at Nike will be felt at Foot Locker.

Speaking of adidas, the company continues to perform well, though Foot Locker has not been able to receive large enough allocations of product to compensate for declining Nike sales. This was a result of a shortage at its Boost manufacturer. However, retro styles like the Stan Smith and Superstar are declining, suggesting that adidas may even turn negative. Under Armour’s (UA) (NYSE:UAA) footwear offerings also remain uninspired, though I am optimistic about the Curry 4.

How can this turn around? Nike can turn around its popularity. All it takes is a few hits in basketball and Jordan to hopefully increase the popularity of the brand. Nike needs to do a better job of working with influencers and generating hype around its new product launches, as it had been doing successfully for several years. Ultimately, footwear is fashion, and Nike will need to improve its fashion perception to turn around the business and help Foot Locker return to growth.

Additionally, I think Nike will have to seriously consider more disciplined pricing behavior in the Jordan Retro marketplace. Lower initial ASPs and lower total allocations could help improve the brand perception. Overall, I think Nike will realize direct to consumer operating margins aren’t quite as juicy as the wholesale business, particularly on the non-limited products that are susceptible to several returns and high shipping costs and the inability to capture many of Foot Locker’s cash pay customers.

B and C Mall Performance Declining

Virtually every mall-based retailer posted poor results in Q2, and I think largely B and C location performance drive this. It is a well-known phenomenon that the US is overbuilt from a retail square footage perspective, and we will continue to see closures for a long time. Foot Locker acknowledged as much on the call, saying:

“Of course we’ve been doing that for years. By the end of the year, we will have closed more than 1000 stores just since 2010. In this environment though, we are accelerating our online process of reviewing our store portfolio nor be as aggressive as necessary in rationalizing our fleet to help improve our active consumer leverage as we navigate the repositioning of malls in the U.S. As a result, we will be closing more stores this year than the 100 we mentioned at the beginning of the year. However, due to the disciplined investment process we followed in the recent years, and the related increase in productivity we have achieved, we don't believe we have a store productivity problem in our core banners or store fleet that overall is significantly too large.”

The good news is that Foot Locker has been well ahead of store closings. I am very confident in management’s ability to reposition its real estate portfolio.

Keys to unlocking shareholder value

Ultimately, and this is the issue with Foot Locker’s business model, the biggest turnaround drivers would be better product from retailers. Companies like Vans (VFC) and Puma are introducing some nice products, but I see a continued lack of inspiration from Nike—the most important company on the block. This element is out of Foot Locker’s control, though the company can continue its positive in-store experience that highlights key new products like VaporMax and adidas Boost line expansions.

What are in control at Foot Locker are store closings, and as I mentioned earlier, there will be a lot of store closings in 2017. I will be happy to see the company aggressively exit underperforming stores while focusing on disciplined capital spending in its existing store base.

Additionally, Foot Locker carries a pristine balance sheet. I would like this to continue, hopefully keeping a net cash balance of about $700M. However, that leaves at least $300M for an accelerated buyback, not counting the free cash flow that will be generated in 2017. I think Foot Locker will be able to repurchase around 10% of shares outstanding, which would be a great use of capital if the company sees earnings stagnate for the next 12-18 months. This will help cushion the blow of declining margins in the near-term, but obviously, they are only the right use of capital if Foot Locker has the right level of confidence in its model going forward.

What is Foot Locker worth? I no longer have confidence in the share price to recover near-term, but I do believe the company is worth at least $50, with fairly significant upside from those levels. Of course, the intrinsic value of the company can differ materially from the market price, and I believe sentiment will be horrible for the immediate 6-12 months as analysts and investors do not particularly understand the model.

