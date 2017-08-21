Ophthotech: 3 Strikes And It's Out?

Recently, Ophthotech (OPHT) announced results for is phase 3 trial treating patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The trial was a total failure, because no statistical significance was observed with either drug combination. This phase 3 trial failure, with its main clinical candidate Fovista, is a huge blow. What's even worse is that the company had failed two phase 3 trials OPH1002 and OPH1003. Both of those trials tested Fovista in combination with Lucentis for treating AMD patients. With all these failures, Ophthotech is a great short opportunity.

Phase 3 Data

The most recent phase 3 study that failed was the OPH1004 study. It tested Fovista in combination with Regeneron (REGN) Eylea and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) Avastin. There were a total of 640 patients recruited into the trial. Patients were randomized to receive 1.5 mg of Fovista combined with Eylea or Avastin. The combinations were tested against Eylea or Avastin as monotherapy. The primary endpoint of the study was a mean change in visual acuity at 12 months. The combined data from both drug combos showed that the primary endpoint of the study was not met. Patients that took the Fovista combination therapy gained a mean of 9.42 letters on a standardized chart over a 12 month period. That compares to patients that took monotherapy of Eylea or Avastin alone, that achieved a mean of 9.04 letters. Fovista has not been performing well in any late-stage trial and I don't see that trend changing.

Uncertainty Over Partnership

Both Ophthotech and Novartis (NVS) had formed a partnership back in 2014. This partnership gave Ophthotech the right to sell Fovista in the United States. Novartis had the rights to sell the drug outside the United States. Although, in 2015 the agreement was amended when Roche was given the option for ex-U.S. sales as well. After the two trial failures (OPH1002 and OPH1003) Novartis had went ahead and suspended a large part of the agreement between it and Ophthotech. Novartis at that time noted that Fovista would have to prove itself in a late-stage study in order for it to reinstate the license agreement. Well, the trial failure of OPH1004 only adds fuel to the fire. That is Novartis could very well likely pull the plug on the partnership entirely. The fallout from Novartis leaving the partnership could cause the stock to drop.

Financials

According to the 10-Q Sec filing, Ophthotech has cash and cash equivalents of $196.4 million as of June 30, 2017. The company believes that it has sufficient funds to continue operations for at least the next 12 months. Typically, biotech companies do not wait until the end to raise cash. That means that there should be an expectation that it will have to raise cash within the next few months. It will likely have to raise at least 6 months out before its cash on hand runs out. That means that a cash raise would likely cause the stock to drop.

Risks

The biggest risk shorting would be if any value is developed with its other AMD drug Zimura. That is because, in my opinion, the Fovista program is pretty much in shambles. It is highly possible that Zimura could yield positive results, because it is not the same compound as Fovista. That all depends on how well the phase 2/3 results come out. The Zimura trial is treating geographic atrophy, an advanced version of dry AMD disease. The Zimura phase 2/3 trial is recruiting 300 patients with geographic atrophy. The primary endpoint will be a mean change in best corrected visual acuity using a standardized chart at month 24 from baseline. One thing to point out though is that results from this trial won't be released until at least December of 2018. That's at least one year or more when these results will be released. Ophthotech is expected to start a few phase 2a trials as well by the end of this year. Such trials are Zimura in Wet AMD, Stargardt disease, and IPCV. The problem is that these are just trial initiations, not clinical results. Results from these trials could be a few years out (2 to 3 years). The company is also advancing pre-clinical candidates for treatments for the back of the eye. Those trials are too early in nature, and will likely not have any major impact on the stock in the near-term.

Conclusion

The third failure with Fovista makes a case for shorting the stock. The stock has no catalyst support until the Zimura phase 2/3 trial is read out in December of 2018. Even then, there is no guarantee that the results will be successful. If the Zimura program also fails, the company will be in even worse shape than it is now. The pre-clinical programs could possibly save it, but that depends on how good the results come out. In addition, pre-clinical drug candidates take years before they reach mid-stage studies. Such early assets will not help the company's stock in the short-term. That's why there is a good case for Ophthotech being a great short candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.