SLVO - Income And Security (But At What Cost?)

In my previous article -- "Are We There Yet?" -- I summed up and discussed some of my major concerns with the current state of the economy and the equity markets. I am amazed at the response and the nerve that the article hit generating over 130 comments in just a few short days.

One of the questions that naturally arises is, "What can we do?"

Ordinarily the answer would be to look for safety in precious metals like gold and silver. After all, during and for a number of years after the GFC precious metals outperformed the major markets.

SLV Total Return Price data by YCharts

Silver in particular was extremely popular as it was readily investable through investment accounts and in physical form to keep at home.

But what if you are a retiree or an investor seeking income?

I am glad you asked. A little over two years ago I introduced to my followers the Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) in an article titled "SLVO: A Safer Way To Invest In Silver."

The fund promised to be an income generating, lower volatility play on silver. Did it succeed? Is it worth an income investor's money? Let's take a look.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: Credit Suisse

Index: Credit Suisse NASDAQ Silver FLOWS™ 106 Index

AUM: $47 million in net assets

Investment Objectives: Exposure to an index that seeks to implement a "covered call" strategy on SLV shares.

Current Yield: 6.89% based on market price, monthly distributions.

Inception Date: April 16th, 2013, (4/21/2033 Maturity Date)

Fees: .65%

Source: CEF Connect, Credit Suisse, and YCharts

The Sales Pitch

Since it has been a while since my initial article, let's take a look. As per Credit Suisse the key features of owning the fund are:

Exposure to an index that seeks to implement a "covered call" investment strategy on SLV Shares.

Income potential in the form of a variable monthly coupon.

Potentially lowers the downside risk of owning SLV Shares outright

The Index and Strategy

The fund follows the Credit Suisse NASDAQ Silver FLOWS™ 106 Index. The index seeks to apply a covered call strategy to silver by maintaining a notional position in the iShares Silver ETF (SLV) while notionally selling call options on that position on a monthly basis which are about 6% out of the money, or above the strike price.

The notional net premiums are paid out on a monthly basis. With this strategy like with other covered call strategies, you are giving up the upside above the strike price in return for the premium income received and the associated effective reduction in cost basis.

Below is a graphical representation of the strategy as provided by Credit Suisse.

Source: Credit Suisse

The Numbers

There are two groups of people who would be interested in the fund. First are any investors who are invested in income and equity portfolios but are concerned with being invested in "the market." They may even be invested in other covered call products such as the PowerShares Buy Write S&P 500 ETF (PBP). The second group of investors who would be interested in the fund are traditional SLV investors or anyone who has bullion sitting at home but wants some income from it.

Obviously, silver has been in a decline over the last few years however that is not why we are looking at the performance. I am more interested to see how it has performed against SLV in the last few years and if what I laid out in the initial article still holds true.

So, let's take a look.

Year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 5.25% This compares with 6.55% for SLV. The PowerShares BuyWrite fund for the S&P 500 has returned 7.02% during the same time. Do note that for the first half of the year, the fund did perform significantly better.

SLVO Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a one-year basis we can clearly see silver having a bad year. Silver through SLV is down 12.3% while SLVO was down 11.3% on a total return basis.

On a three-year basis we can see my concern play out. The fund is down 19.9% over the three-year time period compared to a 13.9% loss for the SLV.

While SLVO performed in line or ahead of SLV for the first half of the examined period, we can see the big divergence happen in July 2016 when the price of silver spiked. In this time period the SLVO shareholders were stopped out on the top side by the covered call options.

This is also perfectly clear if looking over the fund's history where silver experienced a number of price spikes where SLVO would be topped out.

For what it's worth, we do see however that SLVO has been less volatile during this time period.

Bottom Line

Before starting this article I did not know how SLVO performed over the last few years and it was as much a process for me as it was for you my readers. I was hopeful that this fund would be able to successfully implement a covered call strategy on Silver and yet even though it does, investors would be surely disappointed.

Yes, by all accounts the fund succeeds on hitting its goals. SLVO does apply a covered call strategy on silver. The fund does generate an income and it has reduced the volatility for investors. In this case, however, lower volatility did not translate into smaller losses.

The reason is fairly simple. Unlike many equity investments, at least over the last four years or so, silver has generally traded down with a few periods of violent price spikes. During those times, investors would be limited to the 6% or so out of the market price gains.

The other big issue and why I put the asterisk in the title over the word "security" is that this is an ETN, and not an ETF. Unlike an ETF, where there is a portfolio of underlying securities, this is an ETN, or an exchange-traded note. An ETN is a senior unsecured obligation note, issued by the sponsor. In this case, the value and "interest" on this note is the value of the index and the notional -- i.e., "theoretical" -- income you would derive if you actually implemented the strategy.

ETNs have their place, primarily for securities and investment classes that would otherwise be a tax nightmare to own, such as partnerships that pay out via a K-1. This is why many of the commodity and energy funds are structured as an ETN.

The biggest risk to an investor of course is that on top of the investment risk you are taking on with the actual investment strategy, you are also taking on the credit risk of the underlying issuer. What this means is that you have to do your own due diligence on the idea that Credit Suisse may not be around forever and in case of issues, what percentage of your investment will you get back?

Yes, it is a senior security; however, it is unsecured. You would be in line with other senior bond holders during a liquidation in case Credit Suisse goes insolvent. Bottom line, I am surely a fan of covered calls, but silver might not be an asset class to simply set it and forget it.

It could work out if we have a 2007 like event and silver steadily increases in price or even remains flat. However, in a downward market with a few violent spikes, SLVO is not the way to go. For more information about the fund, please take a look at the fund's website here.

Are there better ways to implement this strategy? I believe so.

