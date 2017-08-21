GreenPower: QuietlyPreparing For Strong Future Sales

h3strongBEV Technology/strong/h3 pThe age of battery electric vehicle (BEV) transit buses has arrived as early adopters have proved out the cost effectiveness of BEVs as they continue to expand their electric fleets. A case in point is Foothill Transit in Los Angeles County, one of the earliest transit operators to adopt BEVs, now committed to convert their entire fleet of 380 buses to battery electric power by year 2030. Foothill Transit has to date exclusively purchased buses manufactured by Proterra, which according to Proterra have the following lifetime operational savings compared to ICE bus options:/p pimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/8/14/1460661-1502728464792685.png" //p p(from Proterra website)/p pThe above graphic also serves to highlight the biggest remaining hurdle facing BEV adoption: the upfront premium of approximately $250,000 over the sticker price of CNG and Diesel buses. While it is often said this cost differential can be eliminated as the battery cost continues to drop, this does not appear to be the only factor. A typical 40 ft transit bus with a range of 150 miles per charge requires a battery capacity of roughly 340 kWh. Using the current mid-range cost of batteries of $500/kWh this equates to only $170,000, so even if battery costs should drop to half of todayrsquo;s price BEVrsquo;s will remain roughly 33% above the sticker price of CNG and diesel options. Put another way, BEV buses cost more even if the batteries are thrown in for free. However, higher manufacturing rates as well as technological progress in ancillary components should ultimately enable BEV bus manufacturers to achieve something close to parity with the sticker price of ICE buses. More importantly, the higher upfront cost of BEVs will diminish in importance once the general public becomes accustomed to the benefits of low noise and zero street level emissions./p h3strongPotential Market Size/strong/h3 pThere are approximately 70,000 transit buses and 480,000 school buses currently operating in the USA, with average operating life cycles of 12 years and 15 years respectively. As shown in the table below this represents a total potential market of roughly $5.2 billion dollars per year./p pimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/8/14/1460661-15027284827976136.png" //p p(table by Author)/p pIn April 2017 Proterra announced they had sold their 100supth/sup BEV bus representing over 60% of all BEV bus sales since the inception of the industry, which for all practical purposes began in year 2010 with the earliest BEV bus sales. Taking this at face value the total number of BEV transit buses sold in the market to date can be extrapolated to 167 units, or roughly 0.5% of all buses sold in the last 6 years./p pIt is truly an opportune moment in a select industry when a disruptive technology has already been proven to be economically superior to existing systems while simultaneously having less than 1% of current market share. The industry is at the inflection point after which BEV technology will progressively displace conventional bus technologies./p h3strongGovernment Incentives: appreciated, but progressively less important/strong/h3 pCurrently, government tax incentives and grants are helping to accelerate the development and adoption of BEV bus technology, particularly in the State of California. However, considering that BEV transit systems already have lower lifetime operating costs than traditional ICE options government incentives will become progressively less important. The transition for public schools will be more problematic due to tight annual budgets, but the issues should be relatively straightforward to overcome once amenable financing arrangements are established with end users./p h3strongEstablished Bus Manufacturers/strong/h3 pPredictably there are two basic approaches to BEV bus technology; the first being to retrofit old bus designs with new battery technology, and the second being to provide new, purpose-built BEV buses designed from the ground up. Virtually all established bus manufacturers are opting to pursue the retrofit option, including the following major players:/p ul liNew Flyer Industries, Canada, (OTC: a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/NFYEF"NFYEF/a) is a $2.5B (USD) company with over 40 years in the transit bus industry offers a full range of power options including Diesel, CNG, Hybrid, and Electric transit buses. In their own words: ldquo;New Flyer has created its battery-electric bus by applying modern electrical technology to its well-proven Xcelsiorreg; platform.rdquo;/li liNova Bus, Canada, a subsidiary of Volvo, offers a full range of power options including Diesel, CNG, Hybrid and Electric all based on retrofit of their standard ldquo;LFSrdquo; (low floor system) transit bus design./li liBlue Bird (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/BLBD"BLBD/a), established in 1932 and currently the largest supplier of school buses in North America, in July 2017 introduced a retrofit of their standard chassis utilizing an electric power train manufactured by ADOMANI (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ADOM"ADOM/a). Commercial production is slated for early 2018./li liTrans Tech Bus, established in 2007, is credited with having sold the first all-electric school bus in the USA to Kings Canyon Unified School District, California, in March 2014, using a standard Type-A design retrofitted with an electric power train supplied by Motiv Power Systems./li liLion Electric Company (formerly Lion Bus), established in 2011, manufacturers a single bus model known as the Lion 360deg; built using a Spartan Motors chassis platform. They offer an electric school bus version called the eLion which uses a power train retrofit design./li /ul pWhile all retrofit manufacturers will claim attractive cost savings for their customers, this approach might ultimately prove less competitive than purpose-built BEV options. Nonetheless, the likes of New Flyer and NovaBus/Volvo will be very formidable competitors in the emerging BEV transit bus market as their designs come very close to BEV purpose-built transit bus designs./p h3strongPurpose-Built BEV Bus Manufacturers/strong/h3 pIn the category of purpose-built BEV buses the main stream media typically reports on the latest milestones achieved by either Proterra or BYD, and with good reason since they are the largest and most visible BEV OEMs in the market./p pa href="https://www.proterra.com"Proterra/a was founded in 2004 in Golden Colorado and is the true North American pioneer in the development of purpose built BEV transit buses. Their first sales order was for three buses delivered to Foothill Transit in Los Angeles County, mentioned in the opening paragraph of this article, at a sticker price of US$1.2 million each. Proterrarsquo;s first factory opened in 2011 in Greenville SC, and in 2016 they opened their second factory in the City of Industry in Los Angeles County. They have remained a private company to date, but it is anticipated they will go public in 2018. This much anticipated IPO is expected significantly boost the general investment communityrsquo;s awareness of the BEV transit bus story./p pa href="http://www.byd.com"BYD/a (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/BYDDY"BYDDY/a) was founded in 1995 in China as a manufacturer of rechargeable batteries. They quickly grew into one of the largest rechargeable battery manufacturers in the world and expanded into end-use products including autos, trucks, and buses. In 2013 they opened a bus manufacturing facility in Lancaster CA. While BYD is a bit behind Proterra in establishing themselves in North America, they are nonetheless the undisputed leader in electric bus sales worldwide (currently selling over 4000 buses per year in China alone). Berkshire Hathaway owns 10% of BYD./p h3strongspanGreenPower Motor Company/span/strong/h3 pimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/8/14/1460661-150272866623798.png" //p p(from GreenPower website)/p pWhile Proterra and BYD enjoy most of the media limelight, there is in fact a third contender, a href="http://www.greenpowerbus.com"GreenPower Motor Company/a (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/GPVRF"GPVRF/a), which offers a wider range of buses than both Proterra and BYD, as shown in the table below:/p pimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/8/14/1460661-15027286089955966.png" //p p(table by Author, data from company websites)/p pEstablished in year 2010 GreenPower is the youngest and smallest BEV bus company in the market. Their ability to offer a wide range of sizes and models is derived from their ldquo;clean sheetrdquo; proprietary design combined with manufacturing flexibility and the use of components from world class manufacturers enabling them to provide customized designs to suit individual customer requirements. Built using a monocoque body with a stainless steel chassis and proprietary ldquo;Flex Powerrdquo; drive motor control system they are the only manufacturer that does not place the batteries on the roof of their transit buses, but instead locates them within the chassis to achieve a lower center of gravity providing a highly stable and smooth ride./p pGreenPower buses are equipped with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, which require a bit more space than Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO) batteries typically used in electric passenger cars, but provide longer operating life, higher power delivery rate, and improved safety. Lithium iron phosphate batteries are also used by Proterra and BYD./p pGreenPower buses are based on single charge long-range operation as opposed to en-route quick charge systems often utilized by the early BEV transit bus applications. As the cost of batteries decreases the cost advantages of en-route charging will diminish. The choice is ultimately dependent on the end userrsquo;s own circumstances, but single charge systems greatly reduce infrastructure requirements, eliminate frequent charging stops, and allow buses to take alternative routes when necessary./p pGreenPower buses have to date been manufactured in China with final assembly in California, but in June 2017 the company broke ground on a new 145,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Portersville, California, comparable in size to the BYD and Proterra factories located in California./p pAs a small micro-cap company intent on long term viability, GreenPowerrsquo;s management team has always taken a conservative approach to the companyrsquo;s development. In October 2016 ex-BYD executive Brendan Riley was appointed as President of the company, bringing a wealth of BEV development experience to an already strong management team./p pA brief summary of GreenPowerrsquo;s historical sales development is provided below:/p ul li07-Dec-14: LOI (Letter of Intent) with AMC Transportation Services, Inc. (ldquo;AMCrdquo;) to sell up to 17 EV350s for shuttle services at various locations in Florida./li li05-Oct-15: First sale, one unit EV550 double decker bus to EV Power Corporation. First double decker BEV bus sold in North America./li li26-Oct-15: Sold two school buses (one Type-C and one Type-D) to ADOMANI Inc. ADOMANI appointed as authorized Factory Representative for Type-A, Type-C and Type-D school buses in the State of California with benchmarks to sell 50 buses in 2016, 100 buses in 2017, and thereafter increase annual sales by 10 buses per year./li li25-Feb-16: Sold one EV250 bus to Twin Transit, State of Washington./li li04-Feb-17: MOU with Tule River Economic Development Corporation to replace up to ten buses comprising of two EV 550 double-decker buses, two shuttle buses, two low floor transit buses, and four school buses./li li09-Mar-17: City of Porterville ordered ten EV350s and eleven charging stations. Porterville will become the first city in North America to have a 100% BEV transit bus system./li li05-May-17: MOU with Colville Gaming, LLC to acquire up to ten shuttle buses./li li14-Aug-17: GreenPower and School Bus Sales of California (ADOMANI) announced secured commitments for eleven Synapse 72 school buses from six different school districts in the South Coast and North Coast districts./li /ul pAs a long term investor in GreenPower I must admit my frustration with the lack of actual sales following the announced agreements with AMC and ADOMANI. AMC has yet to purchase a single bus, while only two school buses have been sold to ADOMANI despite the milestone schedule and subsequent LOIs. I personally believe that ADOM investors should take this performance record into account when considering a href="https://seekingalpha.com/article/4091313-adomani-electric-buses-way-go"ADOMANIrsquo;s current forecast/a to go from a negative net income of $10.7 million in 2016 to being cash flow positive in 2017 and then achieve 560% increase in net income in 2018. Hopefully they have something more than a drawer full of LOIs to back up such a lofty goal./p pMeanwhile, the soft spoken, quiet achievers at GreenPower currently forecast their future sales as follows:/p pimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/8/14/1460661-15027287037429578.png" //p p(from GreenPower Investor Presentation, March 2017)/p pAssuming average revenue of $500,000 per bus this amounts to 30 buses sold in 2018, 64 buses sold in 2018, and 160 buses sold in 2020. This appears to be a very conservative estimate for a company with a highly flexible state of the art product and a brand new factory capable of producing 400 buses per year./p h3strongRisks/strong/h3 pGreenPower comes with the usual risks inherent to a micro-cap company seeking to compete against established, well-capitalized competitors. Shares are highly illiquid and it is not uncommon for several days to pass without a single share being traded. Since customers will typically place only 10% upfront payments on orders it will be necessary for the company to bear the initial production costs which will likely require further share dilution. If the company does not have a solid backlog of orders by the time Proterra goes public it is possible that investor sentiment will shift towards Proterra and negatively impact GreenPowerrsquo;s ability to raise future capital./p h3strongConclusion/strong/h3 pGreenPower presents a compelling alternative to BEV buses offered by the more established competitors. They are well positioned to supply the BEV transit bus and school bus markets right at the time these markets are poised to make a progressive transition to all-electric systems. With an exceptionally strong management team in place the company presents an excellent risk/reward investment for investors familiar with the micro-cap space and willing to hold shares on a long term basis./p

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPVRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.