Is Volkswagen On Track To Become The Elvis Presley Of Electric Cars By 2022?

The Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY) is tied for branding the most number of cars per year, on par with the Toyota Group and the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Group. They are all branding right around 10.4 million cars per year at the current rate, plus or minus the tiniest rounding error: here.



The Volkswagen Group is host to some of the most iconic vehicles that have been in production over the last century. No, I’m not even talking about Bugatti, Lamborghini and Bentley - all of whom fall under the Volkswagen umbrella.



No, I’m talking about the VW Beetle and the VW Microbus (aka “Hippie Van”). The Hippie Van was built on the Beetle and saw its Zenith in popular culture ca 1968 for reasons that ought to be self-explanatory: here.



These two iconic VW vehicles may have seen their Zenith in 1968, but just like another icon of popular culture - Elvis Presley, who also saw his zenith in 1968 (here) - the legend has never died. It has only grown stronger in the decades since the product passed away.



As cars get increasingly shaped by aerodynamics, crash standards and filled with complicated electronics, a backlash against the modern car has slowly been forming as undercurrent to the overly artificial, over-engineered and bland generation of product. We go to the dealership and buy a regular minivan or SUV, but what we really want is something with the personality of that 1968 Volkswagen Hippie Van.



For the last couple of decades, Volkswagen has had a seemingly valid excuse for not deploying its heritage arsenal in the minivan space. To maintain the essential characteristics of the Hippie Van, the front of the car would be difficult to design with a regular internal combustion engine (ICE) located up there.



VW tried to revive the Beetle a decade ago, but with somewhat disappointing sales results. It’s almost as hard to replicate the original Beetle design with an ICE engine in the front, as it is in the Hippie Van format. As a result, the Beetle copy didn’t look as good as the original. The disappointing contemporary Beetle sales results may in turn have influenced VW’s willingness to make an all-new hippie van.



VW did show a concept car of the Hippie Van in 2011 (named “Bulli”): here. What had become almost impossible to design that way with an internal combustion engine had become within reach using a far smaller electric motor. However, the timing was not yet ripe in terms of EV batteries to make it into a production vehicle - or at least that was the determination at the time. But that was 2011, when Nissan had just launched the LEAF into a storm of disappointing sales results.



Clearly with newfound inspiration, VW returned to the scene in January 2016 with a new version of this concept: here. I swear, the BUDD-e concept looks a lot better in person than it does in pictures. Still, however, no production decision was made in 2016.



“Finally” in January 2017, the current iteration of the all-electric concept was shown: here. in Detroit. I reported on these pages on April 12, 2017 that the company was nearing a decision to produce it: here. Then, on June 19, 2017, that was confirmed: here.



Two months later, on August 19, we got confirmation on the production timing: In dealerships in calendar year 2022. As previously discussed, the new Hippie Van (“BUZZ” for now) will simply be another top hat on the MEB all-electric platform that will underpin no fewer than 30 (thirty!) VW Group vehicles by 2025.



As I reported on April 12, this platform will have at least 83 kWh of battery capacity for the first - and smaller - version of the platform as it enters pre-production in 2019 and volume production in 2020. VW hinted that it should very soon thereafter - probably already in time for the 2021 model year - be able to increase that from 83 kWh to at least 100 kWh, if the testing of next-gen battery versions can be successfully completed in time.



Of course, for a larger wheelbase such as the Hippie Van, it would logically follow that there is the potential for these battery capacities to be correspondingly larger. If so, we could be looking at the range for the largest battery version to exceed 300 miles by the 2022 launch. Basically, figure 3 miles per kWh on a 110-125 kWh battery (of with 85% usable). That would take you to around 300 miles of range, for such a top-end version.



So what’s Volkswagen’s ace in the hole here?



Positively any automaker could make this general type of vehicle. It’s simply a choice of picking a body style and pairing it with one or two electric motors, plus a battery pack of the chosen capacity. It’s just a matter of will.



So why would Volkswagen be successful with this all-electric Hippie Van when I posit that other automakers probably won’t be? Well, it’s all in the legacy. Volkswagen is sitting on the equivalent to the rights of Elvis Presley’s music, which had been kept in silence for decades, ready to re-emerge to a starving public.



In other words, Volkswagen has the heritage, the legacy. There was only one hippie van. There’s only one we remember. It was the only one featured in Forrest Gump: here.



Therefore, this is Volkswagen’s game to lose. It’s the one and only original Hippie Van. If Volkswagen does retro right, it has a clear runway to dominate the electric car industry by 2022 with this iconic product as the flagship.



I know what you are asking already: 2022, are you kidding? That’s five years from now.



Yes, five years until you can take one home from your favorite VW dealership. That’s how long it takes to properly engineer and torture test a car for millions of miles by professional drivers before putting it in the hand of Mr. and Mrs. America. An established automaker would not risk selling a car - this or any other - without massive torture testing first. The risk associated with some significant quality issue is simply unacceptable.



So 2022 it is. Get in line: here.



The other reason that Volkswagen is in pole position for electric vehicle leadership is not that Volkswagen now has left Tesla (TSLA) in the dust in the European plug-in sales numbers: here. As you can see, Volkswagen now holds 11% European plug-in share, ahead of Tesla’s 9%.



No, the reason is that Volkswagen just started - as of mid-2017 - making a $2 billion investment in electric car charging infrastructure in the U.S. alone. Folks, that’s $2 billion. This investment in the U.S. alone positively dwarfs Tesla’s entire global Supercharger investment to date.



Looking at Tesla’s quarterly 10-Q filing from earlier this month, we find this text: “As of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, the net book value of our Supercharger network was $236.3 million and $207.2 million, respectively,...”



So in other words, after depreciation, Tesla stands at $236.3 million globally, up only $29.1 million in six months. You can probably assume that half that amount pertains to the U.S. market. Then compare this to Volkswagen starting to spend $2 billion as of the middle of 2017. Is there any doubt that Volkswagen’s electric car charging network will dwarf Tesla within a few years, in time for Volkswagen’s major EV launch schedule 2020-2022?



As you can see, Volkswagen has the cars coming - 30 of them, including the Hippie Van - and the largest industry spend on electric car charging network just started, to the tune of $2 billion. Things can always change, and they probably will, but as of now the trajectory is clear: Volkwagen should be the electric car leader within one design cycle from now, five years. Whether this mighty multi-billion dollar offensive will be a profitable one, remains to be seen.



Surely we will be hearing more from Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi, Toyota (TM), General Motors (GM), Ford (F), FCA (FCAU), Hyundai-Kia, BMW, Daimler, Volvo-Geely, Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, Mazda and many others, before 2022, as far as claiming leadership in electric cars.