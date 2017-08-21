DryShips: Was The Kalani Deal Legal?

Chances are that an U.S. court would object at least to some degree to the recapitalization mechanism.

Introduction

In my last article on DryShips (DryShips) I stated that there is a high chance that Kalani shorted DryShips shares (It Is Not Time Yet To Buy DryShips). This statement was challenged and I will now explain further the statement with more supporting facts.

Some readers also found it contradictory that I disclosed myself as long while taking a strongly bearish view. I will explain here this contradiction.

Kalani Deal

Section 5.10(i) in the contract (Contract) explicitly forbids shorting by “Restricted Persons” (as e.g. Kalani).

There are , however, some exceptions (see picture below). In 5.10(i)(1) it is stated that “selling (long)” by “Restricted Persons” is allowed. However, in 5.10(i)(2) is is stated that “Restricted Persons” are allowed to sell shares in the amount that they are obliged to buy after the pricing period expired. But in this passage it is not explicitly stated that selling is limited to selling long. This raises the suspicion that the passage refers to both selling long and selling short.

If Kalani used this provision to sell short, it could have done what I described in my article in Item 7 (It Is Not Time Yet To Buy DryShips): “ … Kalani has shorted the shares in early phase of the pricing periods and made most its money from the differential between the VWA shorting price and the VWA share purchase price.” Of course the Kalani mechanism was also supported by unaffiliated traders that also shorted during the pricing period for their own benefit. Nevertheless, the Kalani mechanism was the main driver for the continuous drop of the share price.

The fact that Kalani could short shares according to the contract following the described mechanism, does not prove that it actually did. However, I conclude it is likely that the provision was used, because this is the only way I see how Kalani could have made money from the deal systematically with very limited risk. And I have not seen any article or comment which has worked out an alternative explanation. The explanation according to which Kalani earned from the 6 percent discount and 1 percent commission is not convincing because the discount is too small to offset the price volatility.

Let us look at a simplified example. Assume that the share price during a pricing period went from say 4 to 3 USD and average sales price was say 3.5 USD. Kalani had to pay 3.5 USD at the end of the pricing period when closing price was 3 USD. In addition, the price in the next session was most likely lower as prices just went down most of the time. Hence, I have to raise the question what Kalani would do with those shares it had purchased at 3.5 USD while share price was consistently going down, if it had not previously sold them short at the higher prices in the first part of the pricing period.

The next question would be if the contract was legal. A contract is not per definition legal, it may violate legal provisions (statutory or common law).

One may think that the fact that the contract terms were disclosed protects the contractual parties from harm. But we have here a somewhat strange type of disclosure. Usually disclosures refer to potential risks (events that may or may not happen or have an effect). If an event happens with a probability of (nearly) 100 percent it does not represent a risk, because the event will certainly happen. In the case we have, the disclosure refers to a practically certain and complete loss for anyone that bought the shares. In view of the large recapitalization there is hardly a chance that shares could have gone up while Kalani was shorting. Hence, only investors or traders that were unaware of the shorting by Kalani could believe that the price could increase at some point.

I would not try to second-guess the opinion of a court, particularly if it is a court in the Marshall Islands. But if an U.S. court will accept the case as being within its jurisdiction, there is a chance that the U.S. court will object to the mechanism. Imagine, as an example, it would be possible to include a passage in complicated legal speak in any contract or GTC (General Terms And Conditions), that there will be with practical certainty a substantial or total loss or a damage for the acquirer of a share, product, or service. If that was possible, we would need to consult lawyers before accepting GTC even when buying a bicycle, vacuum cleaner, or household mixer in the internet.

Hence, I conclude that an U.S. court, that will accept the case as being within its jurisdiction, will at least to some degree object to the mechanism in the contract. In case that some responsibility would also fall on Economu or DryShips, then this would certainly drag down also the shares of DryShips.

Besides the legality of the Kalani deal, there are other concerns as e.g. regarding insider trading (DryShips: Insider Trading?).

Therefore, I still hold up strongly the conclusion that DryShips is subject to substantial legal risks (besides all other industry or company related risks). However, this does not preclude intraday traders from trading DryShips.

Long while bearish?

The position that I hold is very small (approx. 500 shares with a couple of hundred USD in the black). I had started to build up a position in DryShips as I expected the Kalani deal to fizzle out. I had expected a bottoming of the shares with a possibility of a monumental short squeeze or other price spike as it had already happened previously. But then the Kalani deal was suddenly cancelled altogether. After the cancellation, there was a price spike but not really so impressive in view of the small position I was holding.

Instead of selling the position, I decided to hold on to it as a bet on a very speculative monumental spike. If this does not happen, I do not mind a total loss in case DryShips shares irrecoverably come crashing down on some substantially negative news. I do not consider taking a short position because there are no put options and hence I cannot limit the risk.

