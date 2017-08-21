Tesla's Unusual Source Of Cash

This is unique to Tesla in the automotive industry, but other companies have enjoyed this advantage throughout their hyper-growth phases.

Tesla has a relatively quick cash conversion cycle versus its peers, and this will prove crucial for the company in the coming quarters.

Investment Thesis

Tesla's (TSLA) cash conversion cycle is superior to those of traditional auto manufacturers, and this will prove especially useful for the company in the coming quarters for the reasons discussed in this article.

Cash Is King

The following diagram illustrates an important finance concept: the cash conversion cycle. Management referred to it during the last earnings call, and we'll dive deeper into it here, because shockingly no one else has, even though there's practically a new article being published on Tesla quicker than a new baby is born.

Cash Conversion Cycle ("CCC") measures how fast a company can convert cash on hand into inventory and accounts payable, through sales and accounts receivable, and then back into cash. It's a measure of business efficiency, and it's calculated with the following simple formula:

CCC = Days Inventory Outstanding + Days Sales Outstanding - Days Payables Outstanding

The following graph presents the cash conversion cycle for Tesla (TSLA) and its automotive peers. What do you notice?

TSLA Cash Conversion Cycle (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Tesla has a relatively quick cash conversion cycle versus its peers, which is in-line with what management stated in the most recent earnings call, but there's more to this observation than meets the eye, so let's dig one level deeper, and break the cash conversion cycle to its three components: Days Inventory Outstanding ("DIO"), Days Sales Outstanding ("DSO"), and Days Payables Outstanding ("DPO").

Days Inventory Outstanding

The following graph illustrates the DIO component of the CCC. Note that the higher the DIO, the worse a company's CCC gets, as higher DIO means the inventory sits in the warehouse longer before it's delivered to customers.

TSLA Days Inventory Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Notice two things:

Tesla's DIO is seemingly the worst among its peers, which leads to a worse CCC for the company than it would have been otherwise. This is misleading, however, because Tesla sells direct-to-consumer as opposed to its peers whose inventory sits at third-party dealerships; therefore, the above graph is not an apples-to-apples comparison. Tesla's DIO increased temporarily in 2H15, which is when the company was gearing up for the Model X production. This is normal as parts arrive before the cars are assembled and sold (naturally), so there is bound to be a temporary quarter or two when the inventory balance jumps on the balance sheet before higher revenue (and cost of goods sold) follow on the income statement. I expect this to happen in the next two quarters as well.

Since we established that a usual DIO comparison between Tesla and its peers is not meaningful due to their different business models, let's compare the companies directly in the other two components.

Days Sales Outstanding

The following graph illustrates the DSO component of CCC. Note that the lower the DSO the better a company's CCC gets, as lower DSO means the customers are enthusiastic about paying the company... well, not exactly, but you get the point.

TSLA Days Sales Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Note that Tesla is seemingly in its own league with its DSO of just ~15 days, but this also is not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison since Tesla naturally collects its accounts receivable relatively quickly as it sells directly to its customers as opposed to its peers' dealership model.

It's very important to note, however, that when DSO and DIO are combined to calculate the companies' "Operating Cycle" (as illustrated in the first graph above), Tesla is in fact more efficient compared to all of its peers, even if we exclude the days Tesla's peers' inventory sit on dealership lots. This is a key distinction.

Days Payables Outstanding

The following graph illustrates the DPO component of CCC. Note that the higher the DPO the better a company's CCC gets, as higher DPO means the company has favorable (read: longer) payment terms with its suppliers. I will discuss below why this is especially important for Tesla.

TSLA Days Payable Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Tesla's Unusual Source Of Cash

One factor that differentiates Tesla from its peers is its triple-digit growth rate:

TSLA Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Normally, such a high growth rate would require an immense amount of incremental investment in working capital in addition to incremental operating expenses. Such a scenario reduces the attractiveness of an investment, because required incremental investment in working capital means lower free cash flows that the company can use for other purposes.

The opposite, however, will be be the case with Tesla as it grows quickly in the near future with the Model 3, and the following graph illustrates the reason:

TSLA Days Sales Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Unlike its peers, Tesla enjoys a very quick accounts receivable collection cycle combined with a very favorable accounts payable cycle. This means, as Tesla's revenue growth accelerates even further in the coming quarters, Tesla's operating cash inflows will precede its operating cash outflows. This is what Elon Musk meant by "Nirvana" in the most recent earnings call:

... So obviously, the Nirvana is that we can make the car and get paid for the car before we have to pay our suppliers, which then the faster you grow, the faster your cash position grows. Obviously, that's like the – that's the promised land right there. And that's how – it's what we've aimed for. And I think we'll achieve that maybe not immediately but pretty quickly.

This is unique to Tesla in the Automotive Industry

As the above graphs illustrate, no automotive company other than Tesla enjoys this advantage, but you know who else does? Some of the world's biggest companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Wal-Mart (WMT), and Apple (AAPL), which enjoyed what Tesla is about to enjoy throughout their hyper-growth periods.

AMZN Days Sales Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Bottom Line

The financial characteristic I described above is very important for valuation purposes. The bear argument states that Tesla will need continued and increasing amounts of cash infusions as the company ramps up its Model 3 production, but as I illustrated in this article, it is more likely that Tesla's internal cash flows will be more than sufficient to finance its accelerating growth in the coming quarters. As more data becomes available, investors should track each component of the cash conversion cycle separately, as I will.

Follow For Free Articles

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up to the top of the page and click the follow button next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you.

Premium Research

If you're interested in learning about my investment methodology as well as high-quality fundamental research on Tesla supported by detailed financial projections by product and service line including years 2019 and beyond, and timely price target alerts, you can sign up for the Tesla Forum here. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to answering your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.