Why Private Label Brands Could Be Amazon's Next Big Thing

This is a way Amazon can widen margins and improve earnings without raising prices.

In-house brands will pressure branded sellers to sell cheaper - allowing Amazon to compete better against other platforms.

From Amazon's (AMZN) focus on increasing the number of private label brands it competes with, it's apparent it is going to attempt to have them become a higher percentage of overall e-commerce sales an attempt to widen margins and increase earnings from its biggest revenue stream.

Investors have waited to see how and when Amazon would respond to the need to boost earnings from its e-commerce unit, and it's now clear a big part of that will come from offering a larger range of its own brands across a growing number of categories.

Citing analysts from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Business Insider said sales from Amazon's private labels generated about $2.5 billion in sales in 2016. On the other hand, 1010data recently reported revenue from Amazon's private labels in the first six months of 2017 was a more modest $500 million.

I think the higher number is more accurate when considering Echo, Fire TV, Fire Tablet, and Kindle devices are among Amazon's own brands, especially considering they don't represent Amazon's top brand sales category.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analysts, Youssef Squali and Naved Khan, authors of the note, see the new labels generating revenue in a range of $15 billion to $20 billion by 2022, adding it's "Amazon's secret weapon."

The secret weapon factor

When talking about private labels being Amazon's secret weapon, it's a reference to the company quietly accessing its formidable database, mining it for information that points to a high percentage possibility of success in the various product categories it is competing in.

The end result is not only improving e-commerce margins and earnings, but also putting pressure on brands selling on the platform to lower prices as well. In the latter case it means Amazon can compete better on the pricing of premium products.

Another factor is the speed at which Amazon can respond to customer demand once it's accurately identified. It can get its own brands out their quicker than its competitors, which gives it a first-to-market edge.

More important, if Amazon does in fact perform close to what SunTrust Robinson Humphrey believe it can, it's essentially creating another multi-billion dollar business from nothing, with the potential to give its e-commerce unit a big margin and earnings boost.



With Amazon reporting $43 billion in sales for 2016, if it approaches the $15 to $20 billion range for its private label sales, it would be a extraordinary gamechanger, depending on the margins and earnings goals it is shooting for.

Even if Amazon once again decides to give up margins and earnings in order to generate more revenue, it's a visible catalyst investors will be aware of that it could weaponize to improve its bottom line at any time. In its e-commerce business, that has been a question the market has been wanting to be answered for some time. This is the first time the possibility increasing profits while growing e-commerce revenue is in play.

I'm only talking about e-commerce here, not its cloud business, which obviously bolsters the bottom line for Amazon.

Private labels and categories

Known brands under Amazon's private label umbrella include "Happy Belly, Mama Bear, Pinzon, Presto!, Wickedly Prime, Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, Mae, Ella Moon, Buttoned Down, The Fix and Lark & Ro."

Also recently confirmed by Amazon were The Fix, Goodthreads, and Presto,

Leading in-house sales are products sold under AmazonBasics, which focuses on items used every day by consumers. Next is the various devices sold by Amazon, followed by Amazon Elements, which sells things like "baby wipes and vitamin supplements."

The good new is research from 1010data reveals consumers don't mind buying products that are outside of a known brand. That's where the potential to put downward pressure on premium brand prices comes from. Whether better margins from its own brands or lower prices from premium brands, Amazon wins under both scenarios.

Conclusion

I think Amazon's private label strategy is underrated in regard to long-term potential, and if it approaches the level projected by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analysts, it could be what the market was looking for concerning improved margins for the company in its e-commerce business.

If it grows at the projected pace, it could represent about 20 percent of Amazon's revenue by 2022, and assuming it decides to improve margins and earnings, it'll be a significant profit catalyst when combined with its cloud business.

Add to that the earnings it should get from Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), and it presents a much better earnings picture over the next few years for Amazon than it has had in the past.

Even if it lowers prices and shrinks margins some at Whole Foods, it'll still do better than traditional grocery outlets that have extremely slim margins.

As for the edge Amazon appears to have with its private label brands, it comes from its database moat which is among the best in the world. If it can prove it can accurately identify markets it can compete in that can take market share away from premium brands, it has opened up another revenue stream that will grow for years while improving its long-term profit outlook.

This is good news for Amazon but bad news for its competitors and many brands selling on its platform.

Finally, one thing I haven't seen being talked about but is highly possible, is one or more of its private label brands may develop into a premium brand on its own, providing the opportunity to move out of competing on price alone. That would expand margins even more for the company.

