Scynexis Q2 - Steady As She Goes

SCYNEXIS (SCYX) recently reported 2Q results here. Given the difficult situation facing the company, cashburn came in a lot lower than street estimates. Like others (on a conservative assumption basis) we expected higher cashburn. We believe SCYNEXIS will maintain a low burn-rate until the IV uncertainties are cleared.

SCYNEXIS also recently reported rVVC and VVC data, as well as full data from previous studies, along with initiation of DOVE.

As a reminder, we would like investors to take note that rVVC studies done before required a strict set of criterion to be met. This is important when looking at recent data and expectations for future data:

SCYNEXIS did not manage enroll a large amount of patients because it had to fully comply to clinical requirements of severe VVC and rVVC. These would have had to be documented by doctors in the Dominican where the tiered-healthcare system can make access to proper documentation difficult. Some cohorts could have simply never enrolled and given up.

SCYNEXIS has hit stat-sig on many important, clinically meaningful endpoints for rVVC populations, despite a small trial.

A more broad study with higher N may serve as a tool to further develop 078 to a commercially meaningful VVC product. We believe that 078's VVC value is largely written off due to OTC alternatives and patient difficulties with existing products. Given the presentation at IDSOG, we are confident that 078 can provide a VVC solution that has not really existed before, and depending on physician and user surveys, could increase value of the 078 franchise and better the street's view on VVC.

Before wrapping up the discussion on VVC, we were impressed by 078's durability in various pH environments. This serves as an important factor, given that some suspect that the competitor's (CDTX) CD101 drug could have failed for low durability in topical. The invitro testing of antifungals is usually at a pH of 7. Normal blood serum pH is 7.35-7.45. Interesting note: CDTX (Ken Bartizal) had published an article on CD101-Topical being tested in lower pH environments with reference to VVC/rVVC. Right around time of CD101-T P2-readout.

SCYNEXIS also recently began the FURI trial for intolerant or recurrent fungal diseases. It's nice to see that this program is open label, and expanded access. Initially investors were very excited about the expanded access designation, but looking at 2017, most expanded access requests have been approved by the FDA.

Bottom line - We like seeing expanded access being adopted where it matters: in the harder to treat, potentially life-threatening and debilitating recurrent fungal diseases. It is also clear that the FDA is A-OK with the oral formulation of 078.

Given the expensive nature of clinical compounds, investors should obviously prefer seeing expanded access here rather than VVC. We hope that post IV-hold, the company considers expanded access for the VVC franchise as well in order to have a clear picture of the commercial potential for a drug with potentially better clinical properties than current SOC.

Follow-up thoughts on IV-Hold:

After receiving some e-mails and seeing comments about "why is the company slow about the IV hold" or "what's taking so long", we think investors are not considering the full picture.

The company may have to deliver a few "show me"(s) to the FDA:

1. Infusion site event does not occur consistently on a low dose.

2. Infusion site event does not occur consistently on a medium dose. As investors and scientists, it's important to consider the what-if: What if they escaped an infusion-site event out of randomness? What if the infusion AEs occurred out of randomness on the medium dosages and in a second experiment don't re-occur?

3. Infusion site event does occur consistently on a set of highest and or more than doubled the clinical dose. As investors and scientists, it's important to consider the what-if: What if they escaped an infusion-site event out of randomness? What if the infusion AEs occurred out of randomness on high dosages and in a second experiment don't re-occur?

These trials and experiments should be conducted with great care given, in order to correctly prove that the % chance of AE occurrence is low. With a low (or none) chance of occurrence at the higher doses, we would expect a green-light from the FDA.

Many drugs in the anti-infective anti-microbial class do have some noted IV reactions and are on the market today.

Given the management's experience in anti-microbials, we are confident that SCYNEXIS will be able to show that IV AEs are low in occurrence at a high dose. We are sure that management has also looked at some of the scenarios we've panned out and more, and wants to ensure that it delivers a sealed winning case to the FDA.

The entire hold could even turn out to be very over-blown if the infusion rate and catheter style are simply changed and the same high dose works without problems.

We continue to be buy-and-holders of SCYNEXIS while trading in and out of other names. To us the price mis-represents the value. For you it may or may not. Biotech has its investment risks and rewards.

With that we would like to open the floor to comments and questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCYX, CDTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long CFRX, PRTK

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.