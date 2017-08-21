AMC Q2: A 'Buy' Despite Concerns

Investment Summary

AMC Entertainment (AMC) operates four movie chains, its namesake AMC Theaters, Carmike Theaters, Odeon and UCI Cinemas and Nordic Cinema Group. Recently, the stock of AMC has declined nearly 50% over the past few months for a host of reasons. An "extremely disappointing" Q2 print, led by a weak quarterly box office performance which management discussed on the Q2 conference call, questions surrounding the ROI on their theater reinvestment strategy, increasing fears of premium video on demand service taking market share away from movie theaters, and concerns from AMC that the price point of MoviePass' subscription service will harm the theater industry. Management noted on the call that some sell-side estimates for box office revenues in Q3 were down 15% or more, pointing to a bleak quarterly outlook.

However, AMC initiated cost cutting in Q2 and they expect to save $30 million through the remainder of 2017 as an offset. Q4 looks more promising with marquee titles such as, "Thor", "The Justice League" and "Star Wars" scheduled to be released. The company also provided statistics indicative of the investment returns stemming from installing recliner seating in theaters. I believe the fears of premium video on demand taking substantial market share are unfounded, noting that there has been no consensus among movie studios and VOD providers surrounding the economics of such a strategy. Additionally, I don't believe MoviePass will ultimately succeed in its current model. AMC pointed out in their press release that they estimate MoviePass will lose money on every subscriber seeing two movies or more in a month.

An improving box office in Q4, continued attractive cash returns on investment, and an eventual realization by the market that premium VOD and MoviePass pose no threat to AMC creates a compelling investment opportunity in my view. I rate AMC a Buy.

Quarterly Recap

AMC reported Q217 revenue of $1.2 billion, which fell shy of Street consensus by $30 million. The revenue miss was augmented by a weaker than expected box office, down 4.4% in the quarter. The net loss of -$1.35 also missed consensus by $0.01, driven by a $203 million non-cash impairment charge relating to a drop in NCM's stock price. The company indicated plans on the call to monetize $400 million in non-strategic assets, including NCM shares, representing about $200 million in expected proceeds. Management also suggested they might undergo a sale and leaseback of the 40 theaters they own, which could generate in the ballpark of $100 million. In addition, AMC also announced a $100 million buyback through 2018, which they will fund through the sale of $200 million in non-strategic assets not including NCM shares. I believe AMC is vastly undervalued currently, noting a 6% dividend yield, and appreciate CEO Adam Aaron's commitment to purchase $500,000 in AMC shares by September, in addition to previously buying $1.8 million. If the stock continues a downtrend, I wouldn't be surprised if he stepped up and purchased more, as this current selloff is highly overdone in my view. The company stated they are targeting 3.5x EBITDA leverage by 2020, which is likely achievable provided they pause on sizable acquisitions, which they confirmed would happen.

The domestic box office represents 4/5 of AMC's total business and as stated prior, and although down 4.4% on weak theatrical performance, legacy AMC theaters were only down 3.1%, showing relative strength in AMC's core brand. This was offset however by softness in the Carmike theater brand, with revenue down 11.3% in the quarter. Management indicated it will take at least a year to turn around the Carmike brand, and they are making operational changes to improve the business. In Q2, they took 15 Carmike theaters from sub-run to first run, which allows for price hikes, and mentioned they saw success with the change. Additionally, AMC restarted the Carmike loyalty program, as they mentioned it was severely underperforming, and are now at 750,000 members. In terms of investment, AMC is shifting dollars to renovating Carmike and Odeon theaters with reclining seats, aiming for an ROI of at least 25%.

AMC noted these stats include almost half of their theaters renovated between 2011 and 2016, and the cash returns are exceptional. AMC noted on the call in Q2 that while the national average admission revenue was down 4.4%, AMC theaters that were equipped with recliners saw admission revenue increases of 5.1%. While two fifths of legacy AMC's theaters already have recliner seating, that isn't the case with Carmike and Odeon, so it makes sense to go after the low hanging fruit with those two brands first, rather than pursue returns with additional AMC theaters, which may be relatively lower. The market seems to not give AMC credit for its investment strategy, but as more theaters are renovated and the cash returns increase along with an improving box office, I would expect the cash returns to be reflected in the equity value. Management also indicated plans to renovate 30 UK theaters in 2018. While the domestic market experienced softness in Q2, this was partially offset by strong European performance, as AMC noted that Odeon's total revenues were up 11.9%, and total revenues in Scandinavia through Nordic were up 20.9%, highlighting the fruits of AMC's diversification efforts, although Europe accounts for only 20% of the overall business.

For Q3, I expect total Admissions revenue of $725.2 million, Food and beverage revenue of $353.4 million, and Other theater revenue of $65.1 million, for total revenue of $1.14 billion. Adjusted EBITDA could be $192.3 million, buoyed by continual cost cutting to offset Q3 box office admissions likely to be down y/y. For full year 2017, I project revenue of $5.18 billion with Adjusted EBITDA of $979.5 million. For 2018 I estimate revenue will be $5.45 billion with Adjusted EBITDA of $1.19 billion.

Premium Video on Demand: All Bark and No Bite

Going to the movies is about as American as apple pie. There may be periods of time where the box office isn't on fire because people aren't interested in the quality of movies in the lineup, as happened in Q2, but in my view nothing will replace moviegoing. It's an experience that just can't be replaced with anything else. I'm aware Netflix is a huge success and one has thousands of hours of content at their fingertips for under $10. I'm a Netflix subscriber myself. However, it doesn't stop or reduce me from going to the movies. David Miller of Loop Capital Markets pointed out on the call that there's no consensus on which films are going to be involved, the pricing structure, or the revenue splits. CEO Adam Aaron responded back by saying he'd personally had meetings with five different studio CEOs on the topic of PVOD, and "there are not 2 studios who agree on what should be done." Conceptually, I don't believe the concept of PVOD makes any sense.

Consider that theaters sell tickets to a movie on a per head basis. According to the National Association of Theater Owners, the average ticket price for a movie in Q217 was $8.95. For simplicity sake, let's round up to $9. Assume a family of four goes to see a new Spider-Man movie in theaters. That's $45 in revenue. A PVOD service would need to charge $45 by that logic to equal the same revenue at a movie theater. I find that to be a very tough sell. Especially given the fact that people have a litany of subscription revenue services to choose from, leading to crowd out. Netflix (NFLX) has 103 million subscribers, Amazon (AMZN) Prime has 80 million subscribers, Spotify has 60 million subscribers, Apple (AAPL) has 27 million subscribers.

A survey from Business Insider found that adults who subscribe to a paid streaming video service subscribe to at least two. Disney (DIS) is launching its own subscription video on-demand service, and I can't help but wonder if the entertainment recurring subscription business model is on the path to oversaturation. There's only so much discretionary income that Americans have, and let's say Disney decided to experiment with premium video on demand and was successful. Surely, Sony, (SNE) Viacom, (VIA) Time Warner (TWX), and Fox (FOX) would look to follow.

With two subscription services on average being subscribed to on average costing about $20 in total, and one premium video on demand movie a month costing about $45 as mentioned above, that's $65 on top of an Internet connection. As the average cost of the Internet is $66, [assuming a TV package bundle with the average price of $132, according to market research firm Mintel], the total would be $145 for the average American keeping their two current subscription services, a premium video on demand movie and the cost of Internet. Acknowledging that the idea of PVOD is still in the nascent stages, I don't see the economics of it posing a threat to AMC at this juncture given the likely pricing scenario and competitive crowd-out effect.

A Futile Attempt to Turn Lead into Gold

As AMC stated in their press release, addressing the possibly opting out of accepting MoviePass, "it is not yet known how to turn lead into gold." AMC is consulting with attorneys regarding legal action it could take. MoviePass is a $9.95 monthly subscription service that allows subscribers to see one movie per day at theaters. AMC believes this is unsustainable and will condition customers for disappointment if the pricing structure should prove unfeasible at some point, and that $9.95 per movie for a subscriber isn't enough to operate a quality theater showing valuable first-run content. AMC raises the point that in addition to MoviePass losing money for every customer seeing 2+ movies a month, they believe MoviePass wants discounts on pricing in the future. I don't believe that's likely to happen. And as no rational person would enter a business venture with the goal of losing money forever, at some point MoviePass would probably want to be profitable. Their plan to do that in my opinion is not by selling admission tickets for $9.95, but by selling customer data once their user base is large enough.

I have my doubts about whether AMC wants to make customer data selling a huge revenue stream at the moment, and by possibly undertaking legal action against MoviePass, it would seem to validate that point. MoviePass owns Rotten Tomatoes and does some merchandising, but seemingly has very little from a proprietary standpoint and there's little reason why AMC, or any other theater company would need to partner with them. One could argue that if MoviePass gained a sizable enough user base for a price point of sub-$10, this would provide incentive for higher movie attendance on a more consistent basis. I would counter that by saying if movie attendance ever declined to a point of consistent material impact on AMC's business, AMC could initiate its own monthly subscription business at its theaters. There'd be no point to using MoviePass.

As MoviePass doesn't get any discounts on admission tickets as AMC points out, AMC isn't losing any revenue, and provided MoviePass is continued to be accepted at AMC Theaters, it won't have any negative impact medium term on AMC. In a better case scenario, MoviePass gains subscribers and AMC sees a traffic boost to theaters, while still getting full admission price. Either way, AMC should come out a winner.

Investment Risks

AMC is tethered to consumer discretionary spending. A downturn in the economy may present lower admission revenue to its business. Failure of new movies that generate excitement may lead to a downturn in attendance, negatively impacting business. An ability to generate cash returns as it undertakes capital investment in recliner seating across its business may lead to lower attendance. AMC is currently 5.8x levered according to my 2017 EBITDA calculation, which can potentially magnify declines in the stock price.

Should Premium Video on Demand grow in popularity, this could lead to less theater attendance, impacting AMC's business. If a subscription service to movie theaters at a low price point gains in popularity, consumers may become less sensitive to price hikes should a model prove unsustainable, causing customer backlash.

Valuation

I estimate AMC will generate revenue of $3.32 billion in 2017, with Adjusted EBITDA of $979.5 million, as a likely soft Q3 box office may be offset by a stronger Q4, anchored by titles of "Star Wars," "The Justice League" and, "Thor." AMC trades at 7.7x my estimated 2017 Adjusted EBITDA. With an improving box office, an investment strategy yielding attractive cash returns across theaters, an absence of competitive pressure from PVOD and MoviePass, AMC warrants a 9x Adjusted EBITDA multiple on 2017 estimates in my view, resulting in a 12 month, $23 target price, implying 78% upside.

Closing Remarks

I'm not sure how one turns lead into gold. Nor am I sure how AMC should trade at its current value on unfounded fears that moviegoing will be substantially impacted by a premium video on demand concept that will likely be economically unattractive to consumers. Or that a subscription business in the form of MoviePass with nothing of substantial proprietary value with low barriers to entry will harm the movie business. Nor can I be sure that investors will revolt at the thought of double digit cash returns from a CapEx strategy that lead to revenue increases. AMC is a movie theater business, and as long as studios are creating compelling content over the long haul, theaters will show it, and people will pay admission for the experience of a great movie. If you show it, they will come. AMC is a severely undervalued stock in my opinion, and a great buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.