Procter & Gamble: Now We're Just Gambling

Nelson Peltz of Trian Partners is working on a turnaround at Procter & Gamble (PG). He’s having trouble, and will continue to have trouble, gaining support as his plan to improve P&G’s profitability is ambiguous, at best.

The silver lining is that with Peltz just waging a proxy battle and trying to get a board seat, it forces P&G management to hold itself to a higher standard. What Peltz does have going for himself is that he isn’t pushing for a break-up of P&G, which would likely scare away any institutional investors that are considering voting for him. Nor is Peltz pushing to replace CEO David Taylor.



Things are never what they seem



For Peltz, his reputation precedes him.



Peltz has had success at major consumer staples companies in the past - such as Kraft (KHC), Heinz, Dr. Pepper (DPS), PepsiCo. (PEP), Mondelez (MDLZ) and Wendy’s (WEN). In any case, Peltz doesn’t have to have a plan. He’s waging a proxy battle on the argument that P&G’s stock has underperformed the S&P 500 and its peers. He calls the current cost-cutting program inadequate.



Weighing the pros and cons of a proxy battle.



Peltz’s proxy battle is a distraction for management, this is true. But management needs a proverbial fire lit underneath them, with P&G lagging in total shareholder returns. That’s something that even large passive investors like Vanguard can understand. And P&G still faces an even larger headwind: declining market share over the last half-decade. Thus, I’m not sure whether Peltz even wants a board seat, or if it’s just a move to get management to start taking things seriously.



Again, the best case scenario right now is that the two parties settle, giving Peltz his board seat. If it goes the distance, P&G runs the risk of losing multiple board seats and paying out upwards of $100 million on proxy and marketing materials.



There is the idea that perhaps Peltz is just early here.



P&G is a major branding machine, having grown key brands to household names - like Crest, Tide, Pampers and Old Spice. It has divested a number of brands, hoping to rid itself of low-growth product categories. That may take time to show progress. Part of the issue, perhaps, is that many investors hear P&G and think, that’s a big, dumb, no growth company. Changing that image takes time. Hopefully, with Peltz involved, the changes at P&G will not only speed up, but they’ll be more visible to potential investors.



That is, it could be too early to say that P&G’s divestitures have failed. P&G still has strong margins and is making a lot of cash. The annual meeting is set for Oct. 10. Peltz getting on the board would be a big win for shareholders, in that it keeps P&G trading at a premium multiple to peers and provides more accountability for management. Does the company actually need an activist is irrelevant at this point? It comes down to whether you want Peltz on the board, or whether you want to cut off your proverbial nose to spite your face and “stick by” management. I see no downside to Peltz on the board.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.