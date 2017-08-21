CenturyLink's Dividend Sustainability

Thesis

After my earnings prediction report, I review the important takeaways and address key issues investors are facing. The biggest takeaways are continued declines while the key concern is the dividend sustainability.

Introduction

In my previous report on CenturyLink (CTL), I stated that I expected the company to miss earnings expectations. The reasons for expecting an earnings miss were quite straightforward. Management had confessed to a lukewarm quarter, stating that growth was needed to hit the midpoint of their guidance which was $0.48. Wall Street consensus stood at $0.49 EPS. This was puzzling to me because it seemed unlikely to me that the company would report any meaningful growth. Let alone growth beyond even management's expectations. I concluded that CTL was out of favor with institutional and hedge funds, which meant that the company was in the sell-side dog house.

"I expect CTL to report $0.47 a share in earnings with revenue coming in at $4B, slightly below Wall Street consensus of $4.09B. CenturyLink is in the sell-side dog house and until business improves meaningfully, they will remain out of favor."

CTL did indeed miss on EPS but managed to report in-line revenues. The stock gained roughly 2% in after hours. The next day, CTL declined almost 10% before settling on a 5%ish loss, closing below a key support level around $22.50. Today, the stock trades below $19. To be clear, I am not saying that this support level was indicative of the decline. I personally don't use technical analysis. I am simply stating that sentiment worsened considerably.

Guidance

The reduced guidance was perhaps the biggest reason for CTL's dramatic post earnings fall. This was not part of my previous estimate as any guidance cut or increase is very discretionary and thus very hard to predict. Some management teams guide aggressively while others are very conservative. In any case, I alluded to this possibility:

"But let's get back to that analyst's comment for a moment. It isn't all drama. In fact, he is implying that even the reduced guidance is going to be hard to hit. I happen to agree. In fact, I think that they will not hit on their guidance."

The lowered guidance is "primarily driven by higher legacy revenue declines and lower consumer broadband revenue growth than anticipated." I don't believe that any telecom investor is unaware of the secular headwinds facing the telecom industry. Every time the company reduces its guidance, how small the revision may be, it intensifies the bearish sentiment. Perhaps rightly so.

Assessing dividend sustainability

Investors already are starting to worry about the sustainability of CenturyLink's dividend. CenturyLink's last dividend cut occurred in 2013, further fueling fears that the company might be forced to so again since it is no dividend "champion." The company has not increased its dividend payment since that time. I do believe that the dividend remains safe for the time being.

I expect CenturyLink's free cash flow to come in around $1.5 billion in 2017. This excludes the Level 3 (LVLT) acquisition, which I will touch upon shortly. CenturyLink currently pays $1.2 billion in dividends per year. Clearly, there is enough room for the company to pay its dividend. It would take substantial operating declines for the company's dividend to become unsustainable.

Dividend sustainability post-merger

It makes sense to assess whether this remains the case after the Level 3 acquisition is complete. OF course, this implies that I believe that CTL and LVLT will indeed merge.

LVLT's annual free cash flow comes in at roughly $1 billion. LVLT itself does not appear to pay any dividend. This is a very big positive for dividend investors, depending on the acquisition details.

CenturyLink's original offer valued LVLT's equity at $24 billion (enterprise value of $34 billion). This value has declined since the purchase price was partly dependent on the value of CenturyLink's stock price. LVLT shareholders would receive $26.50 cash a share and 1.43 CTL shares for every LVLT share.

This would dilute current shareholders substantially as the amount of stock would double. Currently, $1.2B is split between 545 million shares. After the acquisition, the company would need to split the dividend between roughly 1.1 billion shares. In other words, it would need an additional $1.2 billion to maintain the current payout ratio.

Remember that LVLT will add about $1 billion in free cash flow a year. CenturyLink would have to finance the remaining $200 million from their current cash flows. I've previously explained that CenturyLink has about $300 million left after paying the dividend. In other words, yes, CTL would be able to pay its dividend after acquiring LVLT. The dividend payment would amount to $2.4 billion while the combined company would generate $2.5 billion in free cash flow.

Conclusion

All though the dividend appears manageable, the margin for error declines substantially. It is completely understandable that investors are unwilling to risk a dividend cut when the payout ratio increases to 96%.

A healthy and growing company with a payout ratio of 96% might warrant the risk. However, when the company's business and its entire industry is in decline, it might indeed be wise to sit on the sideline. After all, the company's revenue and free cash flow declined by 2.5% and 11%, respectively, in 2016. A payout ratio of above 100% by the end of 2018 is entirely realistic.

To be sure, this does not necessarily mean management will cut the dividend. The company might choose to over leverage instead or perhaps sell some assets. This sounds positive for dividend holders, but it is the start of a vicious cycle. If a company cannot finance its dividend through its business model, it isn't worth holding. The situation will almost always get worse.

