Snap: A No-Brainer Buy Under $17

If you’re truly seeking alpha, it’s now better to focus on where SNAP is going than from where it came.

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), the parent of popular messaging app Snapchat, have surged as much as 26%, reaching $14.25, since falling to its all-time low of $11.28 last Monday.

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Bill Maurer, with whom I’ve debated the sustainability of Snap’s recovery, calls the recent rise in SNAP stock a “dead-cat bounce.” I called it an opportunity to make money, offering the following response:

This response, however sensible it might have been, wasn’t enough to sway Maurer. Indeed, stocks go up and stocks go down. It won’t surprise to witness profit-taking after such a massive upward move of 26% from the low. But even if SNAP were to sell off 10% to 15% (or even 20%) it’s tough to dispute that the story is now different from where SNAP was at the dawn of its IPO.

To Maurer’s point, each time SNAP — on several occasions — has risen to such a degree, the shares have been met with severe selling pressure. But doesn’t it feel different this time? Consider, SNAP had its best week in it short history during a five-day stretch when the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were each down almost 1% during that span. As it stands, SNAP is now up for the month of August.

I’m not saying that the company is suddenly the best thing since sliced bread. I’m not suggesting that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) should be worried, either. But after months of worrying about the IPO lock-up expiration on July 31, where almost 800 million shares were to flood the market, the end-of-the-world scenario investors feared didn’t happen. SNAP has taken one the toughest beatings the market has unleashed on a young company. And it’s still standing. The bulls are now in control of this stock and with the share price gaining 24% from its 52 week low, I’m saying the bottom has been reached. As such, if you’re truly seeking alpha, it’s now better to focus on where SNAP is going, rather than from where it came.

It’s also time to let go of the notion that in order for Snap to win, Facebook must lose (or vice versa). Spending on digital advertising is projected to rise 18% in 2017 to $229.25 billion, up from $194.6 billion in 2016. That increased ad spending affirms the extent to which advertisers continue to value digital and mobile when it comes to connecting with potential customers. That’s more than enough business for Facebook and SNAP to go after.

SNAP is projected to deliver fiscal 2017 revenue of around $900 million, compared to almost $40 billion for Facebook. SNAP’s 2018 revenue is projected to be $1.6 billion, while Facebook will grow at around $51 billion. There’s no comparison. In its second quarter, the company reported year-over-year revenue growth of 153% and still missed Street estimates by more than $5 million. Expectations have been too high. And they’re now starting to come down.

There’s no question Snap must continue to prove its mettle in the social media space before staking a claim in the advertising market currently dominated by Facebook and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). SNAP has tons of work to do over the next couple of years before it can be mentioned in the same breath as Facebook.

In short, the drubbing SNAP took after the company reported second quarter earnings was deserved. But purely from a valuation perspective, the risk/reward proposition has fully shifted towards the poise side. The stock is trading some 18% below its IPO price of $17. And I’m willing to bet, at the very least, that the share price - which is still currently trading below their 200-day moving average of $18.88 and 50-day moving average of $14.47 - regains its $17 IPO price sooner rather than later.

