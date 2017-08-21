Petrobras: Strong Growth Going Forward

Despite that the company currently has oil production of more than 2.6 million barrels per day. It anticipates growing this by more than 30% in the coming years.

Petrobras has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company has had to deal with its massive debt pile that has held it back.

Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is a Brazilian oil company with a market cap of almost $60 billion, down from a market cap of several hundred $ billion at the company's peak. The company has had a difficult time recently thanks to the oil environment along with corruption in the Brazilian government. Despite this, as we will see going forward, Petrobras has a powerful asset base and the financials to make strong profits come from this asset base.

Petrobras has an incredibly impressive asset base that will mean increasing production and earnings going forward for the company.

Petrobras plans to startup several projects a year, every year from 2017 - 2021. These are all significant projects that have the potential to provide the company with a respectable amount of additional production. The company's 2017 Lula Sul project, which was started up on May 17, has already reached current production of 27 thousand barrels per day. And that production is anticipated to continue growing.

The company's P-67 Lula Norte Project is anticipated to start in 4Q 2017 and is 97% complete at this time. The company also has an astounding 5 projects it anticipates will come online in 2018 and are currently somewhere between 83-93% complete. That means these projects have already invested several years of capital expenses and when they come online will decrease the company's capex and grow its cash flow.

Looking at Petrobras' target of production growth, we can see that the company anticipates its production growing from 2.62 million barrels per day at this time to 3.41 million barrels per day by 2021. That represents growth of more than 30% in just 4 years and that makes Petrobras a major oil company, and one that is becoming increasingly significant. This growth will provide significant growth in cash flow.

As we can see here, the majority of this growth is anticipated to come from the company's oil + NGL Brazil projects. Out of this, a significant portion of this growth is anticipated to come in 2018 growing the company's production by almost half a million barrels per day. That represents incredible growth in production that at profits of just $10 per barrel means almost $2 billion a year in profit increases in one year.

Petrobras is also interested in using its position as the largest oil company by far in Brazil, and one with a dominant position in the market, to take advantage of downstream growth. Annual consumption of fuels in Brazil is anticipated to grow by 1.7% from 2016 to 2040, or grow from just over 3 million barrels per day by almost 5 million barrels per day by 2040. That growth means a huge opportunity for Petrobras.

Brazil is currently the sixth largest oil consumer market in the world. And Petrobras' unique position in this market means it can take advantage of growth in this market to increase its earnings. As an investor, I am impressed by the company's initiatives to take advantage of growth in the downstream fuel market, growth that will provide the company with growing cash flow.

As we can see, Petrobras' strong assets have allowed the company to reduce the evaluation phase term by 20%, significantly reducing the company's expenses. The simplified completion of the company's projects have allowed the company to simultaneously increase its recovery factor. That has allowed the company to reduce its break-even prices by $13 per barrel.

That makes the company significantly more profitable in the oil environment.

However, despite this impressive asset portfolio, there has been some downside for investors. Petrobras was forced to sell a significant portion of its asset portfolio to manage its debt and expenses. The company's 2015-6 asset sales at the start of the crash were $13.6 billion and the company's 2017-8 asset sales are anticipated to be in the range of $21.0 billion.

For a company with a market cap of just under $57 billion, $21.0 billion is an immense amount of cash that will allow the company to make strong steps in paying back debt.

Petrobras Financials

Petrobras has an incredibly strong and valuable asset portfolio. This asset portfolio combined with, as we will see, the company's strong financials, make the company a strong investment at this time.

Part of the reason Petrobras produces as much oil as a major, companies that have market caps in the hundreds of billions, but trades as a company with a market cap of less than $60 billion, is the company's leverage. As the oil crash moved into its depth, Petrobras traded with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1. Given Petrobras' 2016 EBITDA of more than $20 billion this mean the company had more than $100 billion of debt.

However, Petrobras has been committed to aggressively reducing its leverage. The company's 1Q 2017 net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2 meant the company's debt had already been reduced by 10s of billions. And the company anticipates reducing net debt further to 2.5x by 2018. This reduction of the company's debt by more than 50% means good things for the company going forward.

At the same time, Petrobras has managed to aggressively reduce its capex going forward as it continues to hold onto its growth plan. The company's capex is anticipated to grow from $20 billion as originally planned for 2017 down to $17 billion for the coming year. That comes from contract renegotiation and a revision of the company's planned schedule and mean a significant reduction in expenses.

Petrobras has also been reducing the company's operating costs on top of its management costs putting it in a better position for the long-term. The company's identified heavy expenses and cost reductions will likely continue to after the crash and make the company's profits higher going forward. The company's annual operating costs before the crash were roughly $30 billion, a massive expense for the company.

Since then, the company has managed to reduce its operating costs down to $5.7 billion for the 1Q 2017 as the company has significantly cut its number of employees and other expenses. That means the company's annual operating expenses will be just under $23 billion, a reduction of roughly 25% from the company's pre-crash highs. That 25% will go almost directly to the company's profits and debt reduction.

And comparing Petrobras to its peers, we can see how competitive the company is. The company earns more debt than all of its major peers except for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B). Comparing Petrobras to its peers that means that the company should have a market cap of roughly $250 billion. However, only when the company's financials improve to their level.

Still as an investor, this gives me hope for Petrobras. That gives the company room for its market cap to quadruple if it becomes an oil major.

Looking at the specifics of Petrobras' debt amortization schedule, we can see that the company's debt amortization has dropped to $9.2 billion from $16.2 billion for 2018. And it has dropped from $22.7 billion to $16.3 billion in 2019. And it has dropped from $15.4 billion to $13.7 billion in 2020. This reduction in the company's debt has been accomplished by Petrobras pushing out its debt, improving its near term financials.

More importantly, as Petrobras continues to pay off debt its debt portfolio should reduce substantially. If the company pays off its 2018 and 2019 debt, that should reduce the company's debt load by $25.5 billion, or almost half of the remaining debt. That significant reduction in the company's debt should save the company more than $1 billion in interest expenses increasing the company's profits.

As we can see, Petrobras has an incredibly strong debt portfolio that it has been improving significantly. Not only does this help the company's overall financials, it also helps save the company on interest expenses. This is incredibly exciting for me to see as an investor.

Conclusion

Petrobras has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company has had to deal with controversy along with a hefty debt load that have put it in an incredibly difficult position. Also the company has had to deal with a debt load that was more than $100 billion putting the company in a very difficult position going forward. However, the company has made strong progress in addressing that. The company has an incredibly strong asset portfolio and is currently producing more than 2.6 million barrels of oil per day. The company anticipates growing that by 30% going forward significant increasing the company's cash flow.

As we can see, as a result of these things, Petrobras is a strong investment at this time.

