This 5.2% Yielding REIT Is Not A Bargain Anymore

STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) is priced for perfection. The industrial REIT's shares are selling for a high core FFO run-rate multiple, and downside risks have grown lately. Since the stock market is trading near all-time highs, investors may want to wait for a drop before gobbling up a couple of shares for a dividend-centered income portfolio.

Just to be perfectly clear: I own STAG Industrial in my income portfolio and I am satisfied with the steady stream of dividends that the investment produces. Importantly, STAG Industrial is one of a small but growing group of income vehicles that pay their dividends on a monthly basis. That said, though, I think STAG Industrial is no longer attractively valued on a core FFO-basis, and the long term reward-to-risk rather is not appealing at today's price point either.

Strong Real Estate Platform

STAG Industrial is an industrial REIT that leases its commercial properties to tenants in a variety of industries. The income from STAG Industrial's real estate portfolio is then used to pay shareholders a monthly dividend. STAG Industrial pursues a single-tenant strategy, and has worked to diversify its real estate portfolio which now consists of 342 buildings in 37 states. The REIT's portfolio is highly diversified across multiple dimensions, including tenants and industries.

STAG Industrial is also diversified in terms geography, which insulates the company and its shareholders from local real estate, and/or specific industry downturns.

Excessive Dividend Coverage

Real estate investment trusts are, first and foremost, income vehicles that (should) produce a steady flow of dividend income for the benefit of shareholders. Therefore, a look at a REIT's dividend coverage is essential in order to determine if the company will be able maintain its (current) dividend payout. The lower the FFO payout ratio, the bigger the margin of dividend safety for income investors.

In terms of dividend coverage, STAG Industrial's shareholders need not be concerned. The industrial REIT consistently overearned its dividend in the last eight quarters (STAG Industrial earned an average of $0.40/share inc core FFO compared to an average, cumulative dividend rate of $0.35/share).

STAG Industrial's core FFO payout ratio averaged 88 percent in the last eight quarters, while falling to 85 percent in the last two quarters. The rather low core FFO payout ratio implies continued potential for dividend growth.

Valuation Remains A Concern For Me

There are a lot of things to like about STAG Industrial, including the company's aggressive approach to acquisitions, a strong, diversified real estate platform, and good dividend coverage.

What I don't like as much, though, is the REIT's valuation. STAG Industrial's valuation has surged in the last couple of years as investors jumped into the dividend sector in search for yield. Today, investors have to pay 16.7x Q2-2017 run-rate core funds from operations which seems a bit of stretch for a REIT as cyclical as STAG Industrial. The long term reward-to-risk is not compelling, despite an enticing dividend yield of 5.16 percent.

Your Takeaway

I own STAG Industrial, Yes, but I would not recommend buying into the REIT at current prices. STAG Industrial has excess dividend coverage that protects shareholders' dividends, and the REIT has an attractive dividend yield, but shares are far from being a bargain. Paying nearly 17x run-rate core FFO for the REIT's shares while the stock market is close to all-time highs is a risky maneuver. The risk of overpaying for a cyclical REIT such as STAG Industrial is very real.

