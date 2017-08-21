Identifying Risk In BDCs: BlackRock Capital Investment

BKCC currently sells at a yield of 9.97% in a sector where the average yield is 10.11%. If you are hungry for yield, BKCC starts off looking good.

The purpose of this series on business development companies, or BDCs, is to help you avoid the dividend-declining companies while capturing some much-needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on BlackRock Capital Corporation (BKCC). This BDC sells at a 14 bps lower than average yield. BDCs with average yields should have average metrics when it comes to safety BDCs. But BKCC is a serial dividend-cutting BDC with a poor NAV (net asset value) trend. Are these attributes correctly priced into the stock? I will take you through the last several earnings releases, show the 24-point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of BKCC's income, show the relative valuations for the sector, and present my assessment of BlackRock Capital Corporation.

My spreadsheet on the last 15 quarter's of BKCC's key earnings and performance metrics:

BKCC has had negative portfolio gains in 8 out of the last 18 quarters. Based on the quarterly count, that is a superior record. At the same time, when BKCC has had losses, they have been big losses. BKCC has a -8.76% LTM (last twelve month) NAV change compared to the sector average of -1.67%. BKCC has a last three year -14.91% NAV change compared to the sector average of -11.13%. Thus, on average, the BKCC performance on "gains" is worse than average. Non-accrual loans are down big since Q1-16. The story from the "gains" numbers indicate that those non-accruals are gone due to being written off.

The dollar figure for both TII and NII has been falling over the time period shown in the spreadsheet. Part of this is due to markdowns on the portfolio due to problem loans. Part of this is due to a share buy-back in Q1-16. Reported NII/share covered the dividend in Q2-17. BKCC is another BDC that is currently supporting its NII with management fee waivers. The Q2-17 fee waiver was 3.8 cents. Without that waiver, the dividend would not have been covered. BKCC has announced that such waivers will extend till the end of 2018.

The above spreadsheet also contains several quality metrics that I will use in my quality check list. The weighting in energy loans and the percentage of PIK (payment in kind - or not in cash) should concern and potentially scare you.

During Q2-17 BKCC redeemed $17 million of 6.6% senior secured notes scheduled to mature in 2018 and extended the maturity on its credit facility.

Extending the facility maturity triggered make-whole premiums, acceleration of unamortized debt issuance costs and registration statement costs. During Q2-17 BKCC issued $144 million of 5% unsecured convertible notes due 2022. During Q2-17 BKCC prepaid their $15 million L+3.25% senior secured term loan set to mature in 2019. Doing all those Q2 transactions temporarily bumped up the cost of debt for the quarter. I view the run rate expense as being in the high 4s.

Relatively speaking, a cost of debt below 5% is a good thing. Companies with higher risk or relatively uncertain forward income have higher costs of debt. One can borrow the cost of a company's debt in making your own risk assessment of that company.

Let's pause and compare BKCC's cost of debt to those of the safer BDCs. I want to steer investors towards having a BDC portfolio that is heavily weighted in BDCs with lower risk assessments. Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) had an average cost of debt of 4.55% in Q2-17, 4.80% in Q1-16, and 4.58% in Q4-16. Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) had an average cost of debt of 4.74% in Q2-17, 3.60% in Q1-16, and 3.52% in Q4-16. Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) had an average cost of debt of 4.28% in Q2-17, 4.34% in Q1-16, and 4.06% in Q4-16. TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) had an average cost of debt of 5.35% in Q2-17 (a quarter with high one time expenses), 4.54% in Q1-16, and 3.57% in Q4-16. Low PWAY stocks like American Capital Senior Floating (ACSF), Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) and Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) had Q2-07 average costs of debt at 3.13%, 3.66%, 3.42% and 3.28%.

In summation for this point, the 4.7-ish run rate cost of debt for BKCC is telling you that BKCC is a little bit risky. And that risk assessment is coming from a very credible source.

I am context-sensitive when it comes to my concern about leverage. I do not mind higher leverage for BDCs with lower risk portfolios. BKCC has a relatively low degree of leverage. I view this as a needed fit to its higher risk portfolio. The low degree of leverage may be one attribute that is holding down BKCC's average cost of debt.

The Red Flag Checklist For BKCC - where a fail is worse than average and a pass is not always a high threshold achievement.

The needed quality attributes for at least the majority of your BDC holdings:

Has a well covered dividend - BKCC has a dividend of $0.72/quarter while the 2017 and 2018 NII projections from Nasdaq are $0.74. Grade = Pass, but the margin of safety is very small. Has a rising LTM NAV - BKCC is a fail with a -8.76% LTM NAV change. Has a lower than sector average PWAY or Portfolio (Company) Weighted Average Yield - The BKCC PWAY is 11.30% compared to a sector average of 10.08%. Grade = Fail. Has higher than average income projection accuracy for their annual NII numbers. While the 2017 has fallen 14% TYD in 2017, the 2016 beginning projection fell only 3% and the 2015 rose 10%. Grade = Pass. Has lower revenue volatility for their quarterly TII numbers. TII fell 21.60% in Q3-16 and 11.60% in Q4-16. Grade = Fail. Has an average cost of debt that is below 5%. In five of the last 6 quarters the cost was below 5%. Grade = Pass. Has a run rate NII based on "Portfolio times PWAY + Average Fee Income" that supports the NII projection. Grade = Pass. Has a dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY. The PWAY is 11.3% while the dividend/NAV ratio is 8.6%. Grade = Pass. Has more than 50 portfolio company investments. The core portfolio had only 34 investments while Joint Venture funds BCIC Senior Loan Partners and Gordon Brothers Finance Company adds to that number. Grade = marginal Pass. Has a debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. BKCC has never been in the 70s, has been in the 60s 3 out of the last 14 quarters, and is currently at 48.64%. Grade = Strong Pass. Has a NII/TII ratio over 50%. The current ratio is 54.9% and that is a typical number over the past two years. Grade = Strong Pass. Has a better than sector average trend in "portfolio gains." BKCC has had gains in 10 out of the last 18 quarters, but only once in the last eight. The LTM and last 3 year NAV trends are both well below sector average. Grade = Fail. Has less than 5% in structured products (a.k.a. CLOs). Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% in income that comes from PIK ("payment in kind") income. PIK income has been over 8% for the last 10 quarters. Grade = Fail. Has less than 5% of the portfolio in energy loans. Grade = Fail. Has an acceptable market cap (or liquidity) that results in a "beta" under 1.0. My betas were gathered from MarketWatch in June. BKCC's 0.62 beta is a good number. For comparison, the low PWAY BDCs have betas in the 0.30's. With a market cap of $526 million, BKCC's number is small - but higher than sector average. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same PWAY. The average BDC with a PWAY between 11% and 12% sold at at average yield of 10.26% compared to BKCC's 9.97%. Grade = Pass because the degree "below average" is small. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same dividend coverage. The average yield for BDCs with Dividend/EPS ratios of more than 93% - but less than or equal to 100% - is 9.03%. But that average is for BDCs that do not have a LTM dividend cut. Grade = Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same NAV trend. The BKCC NAV trend is bad, thus its yield merits being higher than the sector average of 10.08%. Grade = marginal Fail. Reports weighted average Debt/EBITDA and weighted average interest coverage ratio numbers for its portfolio companies. Grade = Fail. Has transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments - so TII jumps or declines are explained. Grade = Fail. Has never had a secondary offering below NAV and will not in the future. Grade = Fail. Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Pass.

BKCC fails on (2, 3, 5, 12, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22) 10 of the 23 points. The NAV trend and the degree of dividend coverage are attributes that should scare you away. The weighting in energy loans and the weighting in PIK income are both attributes that strongly tend to lead towards poor NAV trends. Bad BDCs have fails or red flags in the mid-teens, good BDCs in the low single digits. Ten flags is a "not BAD" number. At the same time, it is a good distance from a good number.

I have a seven stock BDC portfolio that contains two moderate risk BDCs like BKCC. Added together, they make comprise 22% of my BDC holdings. BDCs make up seven percent of my total portfolio.

I want to live off of dividend income and never touch my portfolio. At the same time, 2017 contained an over 50% in my health care premiums. My need for income increased big. As a result, I am currently holding some stocks that I would rather not own in order to generate a higher yield.

I believe the correct perception of BKCC is that it, too, is a stock you should rather not own. If you have a need for current income, BKCC can fill that need. It should be held in lighter portfolio weighting - and should not be taken with a large dose of other risky attribute stocks. For example, some taking a large dose in mortgage REITs should be discouraged from taking a prescription in moderate and higher risk BDCs.

Showing the math for point 7:

Showing the math for point 8:

BKCC cut the Q2-14 dividend when the dividend/NAV was at 10.8% in the prior quarter. BKCC cut the Q1-17 dividend when the dividend/NAV ratio was at 10.2% in the prior quarter. The current 8.6% ratio is a relatively safe ratio. There can be lots of oscillation and noise in a quarterly NII number. The current NII production does support the dividend. You should be reminded that the current NII is being supported by fee waivers. You should also be reminded that BKCC has committed to these kind of fee waivers till 2018.

Showing the evidence for point 22:

Here are the year-to-date numbers and valuations used to make my assessment of SUNS. Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q3-17 "regular" dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investments that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price, price plus dividends, consensus analysts earnings projections and price target YTD. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the Q3-17 dividend from the Q3-16 dividend; the change in NAV between Q3-17 and Q3-16; the percentage change in the Q3-17 dividend from the Q3-14 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q3-17 and Q3-14. Special dividends are not included in this data.

My assessment of BKCC

BKCC has not been a good "total return" investment over the last several years. You get a near-10% yield while surrendering about 5% of the value of the investment over time due to the losses in NAV. The stock price has mostly fallen with the falling NAV. It is my perception that this performance in not unique to BKCC. The high PWAY BDCs will generate more current income while the risk in their portfolios will tend to result in falling NAVs, which in turn results in losses in the share stock price. This kind of performance is something that is in their DNA. If you do not need the income, do not buy BKCC. If you need income, but not necessarily a near 10% income producer, then buy a safer BDC or a BDC baby bond.

On the other hand, if you need a boat lode of current income, then you could do a lot worse than buying BKCC. I have provided the data above that shows that BKCC has outperformed the sector average in most years since 2012. Those who own BKCC should have a relatively low allocation to it. Those who own BKCC should not also own a relatively high amount of stocks that are also good candidates for forward dividend cuts.

BKCC sells at a yield of 9.97% compared to a PWAY of 11.30%. That is a 133 bps spread. The sector average sells at a 10.08% yield compared to a PWAY of 10.90%. That is an 82 bps spread. I would want to purchase BKCC with a spread that is lower than sector average - not a spread that is more than average. The difference is not that much, but it is something.

BDCs have sold at sector average Price/NAVs since the credit crisis in the range of 80% to a high of 107%. The current Price/NAV is 94%. That is a higher than average valuation. The stock market in general also fits that "higher than average valuation" description.

