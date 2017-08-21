Which Superior Retail REITs Should You Consider Investing In?

I reveal my new favorite REIT that will likely soon become a part of John and Jane's Investment Portfolio.

While high risk can lead to high reward, I would encourage investors to look at some of the lower risk stocks that will see strong returns without excessive risk.

The "Amazon Effect" appears to be slowing down, making it a perfect time to purchase REITs that have been unfairly beaten down.

Investment Thesis

With the market sitting at all-time highs it can be difficult to find quality stocks at a discounted valuation. As investors, we have to learn to take advantage of trends like the "Amazon Effect" as a way to increase returns (think value investing). Because of Amazon, retail REITs share prices have suffered tremendously even though many of them continue to perform above the market's expectations. With retail REITs in mind, there is a significant difference between buying a quality REIT with properties located in desirable areas and buying one with sub-standard properties in areas with minimal traffic.

After producing several articles on retail REITs, I have received messages suggesting that investing in retail REITs is borderline insane. There are some REITs that I agree would be crazy to invest in, but I truly believe there are a handful of mall and retail REITs that are available at a discount that is too significant to ignore. Instead of shunning all retail REITs, is more important that we ask the most important question:

Which REITs consist of desirable properties that will generate strong returns over the long term?

With this question in mind, the goal of this article is to discuss several REITs in the retail sector with the goal of deciphering which ones won't just survive but also have the potential to outperform over the next several years.

After a general review of retail REITs, I have chosen one REIT in particular that I believe comes with a strong margin of safety and is poised for strong capital gains and dividend growth.

Types of Retail REITs

According to REIT.com, "Retail REITs are Equity REITs that own and manage retail properties and rent space in those properties to tenants" that may include:

Large regional malls

Grocery anchored shopping centers

Power centers that include big-box retailers

Strip Malls

These REITs typically adopt a net lease structure which means that they require tenants to pay rent as well as the majority of operating expenses (including taxes, utilities, and maintenance).

It shouldn't come as any surprise that retail REITs have the highest total gross asset value in high population areas that are also temperate/warm climate areas. The following picture demonstrates the geographic distribution of gross asset value of all retail REIT owned properties across the US.

Major Publicly Traded REITs

Here is a list of nearly every major publicly traded retail REIT that I could find. The primary purpose of coming up with this chart is to figure out which REITs I am interested in further research and which ones I won't bother putting any effort into.

Some may consider my coloring scheme a gross simplification of whether or not these are investable REITs, but again, the goal is to figure out first off what I am not willing to invest in. Let's start by covering which columns have the most influence over my decision to invest.

Yield - too low of the yield can be a bad thing, however, too high of the yield can be equally as bad or worse. An unsustainable dividend policy doesn't do us any favors. The issue with judging yield alone is that in a market downtrend it can increase the yield as share price falls and therefore it is important that yield and payout ratio be compared simultaneously. Payout ratio - payout ratio is one of the most important metrics I pay attention to because this signifies whether the current dividend is sustainable but also, whether or not I will see dividend raises in the future. A low yield and a high payout ratio would be the most important red flag to be aware of because a high-yield and high payout ratio mean that a dividend cut would still generate a reasonable yield. Consecutive years of dividend increases - This metric is crucial for maintaining increasing dividend payments over the long-term. Companies in the green have managed to continue paying increasing dividends through recessions and economic downturns, thus building a reputation that they don't want to lose. Because I know that recessions happen on average every seven years only the best companies have managed to continue increasing dividends consistently every year for over 10 years. One exception to this rule is when we see a company transform its portfolio

From the list I would exclude the following REITs from my investment portfolio:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR)

Seritage Realty (SRG)

Spirit Realty (SRC)

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

Washington Prime Group (WPG)

In my opinion, these REITs do not appear to have a sizeable reward that is commensurate with the risk involved. Unless operating fundamentals change and portfolio composition/strength improve I see no need to spend further time reviewing these stocks.

High-Risk - High-Reward Retail REITs

The first group of REITs I want to cover are what I consider to be the high-risk, high-reward REITs that have the potential to generate outsized returns because their share prices have been beaten down as a result of poor operating metrics, portfolio composition, and negative market sentiment towards retail REITs. The REITs that have the best chance of outperforming are going to be the ones that are sitting at deep discounts to previous prices that are largely due to investor irrationality. The goal when looking at high-risk, high-reward stocks is to avoid companies with fundamental flaws that are unlikely to improve because of deep-seated issues. I personally like the following stocks for this category:

CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

DDR Corporation (DDR)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)

The main reason why I've included these REITs on this list is because they have a high margin of safety (when we consider their current price in comparison to the 52-week high) and all of these companies are in the process of repurposing properties and selling off assets in order to create a more stable portfolio and improved balance sheet. I have written articles on CBL (here) and DDR (here).

I believe that if these companies execute their game plan well, we will see the doubling of share prices and increased funds from operation (FFO) that can be used to support increased dividend payments. The reward associated with these stocks does not come without risk and it is important to realize that these companies finances are more stretched due to tenant uncertainty and the increased debt load needed to repurpose properties.

Medium-Risk - High-Reward Retail REITs

This category holds some of my favorite REITs because many of them have high-quality tenants in busy metropolitan areas. Although operating results for all these companies have been reasonable (and in some cases beat expectations) the market is continued to treat them like they are high-risk retail REITs comparable to the REITs in the High-Risk - High-Reward Retail REITs list.

Acadia Realty (AKR)

Brixmor Properties (BRX)

General Growth Properties (GGP)

Kimco Realty (KIM)

Kite Realty (KRG)

Taubman Centers (TCO)

Macerich Co. (MAC)

Ramco Gershenson Properties (RPT)

STORE Capital (STOR)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For many of these properties, I see a minimum of 20% up to a maximum of 50% upside in the next two years as operating results normalize and dividends continue to be regularly paid out. These REITs come with a respectable 4%+ yield and all have a payout ratio of approximately 70% or less.

Many of these REITs are also in the process of transforming their portfolio but because of their size, credit ratings, and higher-quality portfolio composition that makes them better positioned than DDR, CBL, and PEI to make these changes. Additionally, most of the properties owned by these companies do not require extensive repurposing like those in the high-risk category (high-risk has a greater exposure to large retailers like Kmart, JC Penny, Macy's, Sears, Etc.). Lower capital per project inherently reduces the risk and the short-term loss of rental revenue as properties are repurposed.

Low-Risk - High-Capital Protection Retail REITs

This has the potential to generate strong returns, but more importantly, will generate consistent dividends and offer the highest degree of capital protection possible. I don't want to confuse readers by implying that this group can easily achieve returns of 50% or more, but I do believe that these REITs offer the best protection of capital. These REITs are most attractive to retirees and the risk-averse, but I also believe they are a great addition to any portfolio.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

National Retail Properties (NNN)

Realty Income (O)

Regency Centers (REG)

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT)

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

One of the biggest differentiators between the stocks that made this list and the medium-risk list is that these companies possess a portfolio of properties that are superior in terms of location and occupancy. The second-most important difference is that all of these REITs possess major financial resources that cannot be mimicked by other companies. Lastly, many of these companies (with the exception of NNN, REG, SPG, and WRI) have been paying increasing dividends annually for the last 20+ years straight.

My Number One Pick Is...

Although my list started with 31 REITs, I ended up choosing SPG as my top pick for the remainder of 2017. While SPG doesn't have a track record of 20+ consecutive years history of paying increasing dividends, it has more than made up for this by:

Establishing a strong base of superior assets.

Developing a stalwart credit rating that has significantly reduced the cost of debt.

Authorization for $2 billion in share buybacks.

Growing its global footprint of high-end malls and shopping centers.

Growing FFO and passing on the additional earnings to shareholders.

The remainder of this article will discuss why I am such a fan of SPG and why I believe it is an excellent investment for any investor.

Simon Property Group

On the surface, SPG's metrics from the chart above are not what I would consider stellar, but a deeper dive into their business shows that they have made all the right moves to create a much stronger company and that management has done an excellent job of rewarding shareholders in the process. SPG has demonstrated a strong performance over the last several years and is currently selling at a 30%+ discount to its 52-week high.

Simon Property Group (SPG) is a high-quality retail REIT that is focused on leasing income producing properties that include malls, premium outlets, lifestyle centers, and other retail properties. Although the majority of its properties are located in the US, they have continued to develop properties outside the US. I cannot emphasize enough that SPG has one of the highest quality portfolios available.

Occupancy Down, Average Base Rents Up

SPG comes with a current occupancy rate of 95.2% (consolidated and unconsolidated properties) as of June 30th, 2017. While this in mind, it is fair to note that occupancy rates are down slightly from 95.9% at the same time last year.

There are two major factors that compensate for reduced occupancy and that is the increase of minimum base rent per square foot which grew by 3.3% year-over-year (YoY). Even more impressive was the leasing spread per square foot for the last 12 months which increased by 12.9% YoY.

Source: Simon Property Group - 2017 Q2 Supplemental

What I appreciate most about SPG is the way that they have honed their portfolio by reducing noncore properties and at the same time also decreased the amount of square footage available for lease. Over the last 15 months, SPG has reduced the square footage of openings by approximately 30% (shown in the chart above).

Growing International Footprint

Although SPG continues to enhance its US portfolio, what really caught my attention about their portfolio is the number of international properties in the development pipeline.

Source: Simon Property Group Q2-2017 10-Q

A growing international footprint for SPG is a great tool for tapping growing economies and reducing reliance on domestic revenues and a flat economy.

Source: Simon Property Group - 2017 Q2 Supplemental

I believe that SPG's sale of non-core properties has created a leaner operation that is capable of growing at a much faster rate than it could have previously. With approximately 80% of net operating income coming from US malls and premium outlets I believe the SPG will begin to focus on international opportunities as economic growth remains stagnant in the United States.

Favorable Debt Structure and Rates

SPG has spent the last several years improving operating metrics which has resulted in an investment-grade credit rating from both the Standard & Poors and Moody's.

Source: Simon Property Group - 2017 Q2 Supplemental

SPG has been able to leverage its strong credit ratings in order to borrow funds at extremely favorable rates not available to most REITs. A timeline of the last four years shows how SPG has decreased its borrowing cost by almost 30% while increasing the time for payback by approximately 25% (1.5 years).

Source: Simon Property Group - 2017 Q2 Supplemental

Source: Simon Property Group Q2-2017 10-Q

With an average weighted interest rate of 3.26%, we can all agree that SPG is able to borrow large sums of money at extremely favorable rates. What makes this even better is that 93% of SPG's debt is fixed rate and the weighted average years to maturity on the fixed portion is approximately 7.5 years.

Source: Simon Property Group - 2017 Q2 Supplemental (Figures in thousands)

SPG's joint venture debt presents a very similar story in that it has almost 92% locked in at fixed rates with 6.2 years on average before maturity. Debt with favorable rates can encourage a company to borrow too much so for safety sake, I wanted to review SPG's covenants to get a better idea of the risk associated with their debt load.

Debt with favorable rates can encourage a company to borrow too much so it's always important to review debt covenants to make sure that debt hasn't begun spiraling out of control.

Source: Simon Property Group - 2017 Q2 Supplemental

SPG's covenants are in-line on all measures and they have continued to improve since 2013. As you can see from the chart below, SPG has shown improvement on every debt covenant since the 2013 Q2 report.

Source: Simon Property Group - 2013 Q2 Supplemental

Management Is Taking Advantage of Share Repurchases

With share prices at 52-week lows, SPG has recently started to dip into its $2 billion share repurchase authorization that is good through March 31st, 2019. Here are some quick numbers on their utilization of this plan:

As of June 30th, SPG had 311,579,301 shares outstanding.

So far, SPG has utilized $396 million of this agreement.

Average repurchase price of $165.14/share resulted in the purchase of approximately 2.4 million shares.

With current prices close to $157/share, the remaining funds would be enough to buy back approximately 10.2 million shares (this is roughly 3.3% of outstanding shares).

I believe that management is being patient because they understand that the retail REITs have fallen out of favor. I believe that this continued downtrend is nothing more than an investor overreaction to the retail REIT sector and a lack of understanding about the strength of SPG's fundamentals that make it one of the strongest REITs available on the market.

Anchor Tenants Carry All The Risk

Even when reviewing strong companies, there is always some component of risk that we need to be cautious of. After reviewing SPG's portfolio I determined that the riskiest part of their portfolio comes from anchor tenants and is minimal at best due to the fact that it makes up an insignificant amount of base minimum rent for US properties. The top three anchor stores (which are also the riskiest) for SPG are:

Macy's Inc. (M)

Sears Holding Corporation (SHLD)

J.C. Penney Co. Inc (JCP)

Source: Simon Property Group - 2017 Q2 Supplemental

Even with M, SHLD, and JCP as the top anchors for SPG they make up only 1.1% of total base minimum rent for all US properties. Therefore, even if these companies were to close more stores or file for bankruptcy altogether they would pose minimal risk to the overall health of SPG's revenue base. Additionally, SPG's phenomenal credit rating and fundamentals would make it easy for them to repurpose and redevelop these properties into something more suitable.

One of the trends that has become more popular is to take these large anchor properties and redevelop them into food districts with a number of diverse sit-down restaurants and food offerings. According to statista.com, these are the dining trends for the US population who visited a sit-down restaurant 10 or more times within the last 30 days (in millions).

Source: Statista.com - Sit Down Restaurant Visits In The US (In millions)

With continued YoY growth since spring of 2013 I take comfort in knowing that there is an alternative purpose for these buildings if necessary.

SPG has already begun transitioning some of their previous big box anchors and many of these large buildings have now become high-end sit-down restaurants.

Source: Simon Property Group - 2017 Q2 Supplemental

Source: Simon Property Group - 2017 Q2 Supplemental

In some cases, the former tenant isn't even vacating the property entirely but is instead reducing square footage as a way to reduce overhead but maintain profitable properties (I expect to see this trend occur most often with struggling stores like M, SHLD, and JCP).

Overall, I believe that SPG's diverse tenant mix and minimal reliance on rent from struggling big-box retailers serves as a great method for hedging risk.

Bring On The Dividends

I would contend that the most impressive aspect of SPG's last five years has been their favorable dividend policy that continues to reward shareholders handsomely. The dividend payout has increased from $3.30 in 2011 (After it was cut in 2009 and 2010) to $7.20 in 2017. According to dividend.com, SPG has maintained a strong dividend growth policy going all the way back to 1994 (with the exception of a 25% decrease in 2009 and a 3.7% decrease in 2010).

Source: dividend.com - SPG

Since 2015, SPG has continued to raise the dividend at least two times per year. What this tells me is that SPG's management has continued to maintain a conservative approach to dividend increases but are willing to reward shareholders when SPG outperforms the expected scenario.

Conclusion

Retail REITs continue to struggle due to underperforming tenants (Footlocker (FL) is a great recent example of this) and fear of the Amazon (AMZN) effect on retail space. Many of the REITs that did not make my categories above failed to do so because they offer little margin-of-safety or they have a portfolio of properties that is bland at best.

As investors, the key is to identify which retailers have superior locations, tenants, and operating metrics to find who will survive this transition phase. With a 4.7% yield, SPG is a great solution for investors who are looking for continued returns and overall capital protection in a market where uncertainty has started to take over. I believe that we will begin to see the superior retail REITs rise to the top over the course of the next year as the market begins to properly value stocks by the quality of their business and not by the sector they are operating in.

