Verisk Analytics To Acquire Sequel For $323 Million

The deal will provide Verisk with greater visibility in the London complex commercial and specialty insurance markets.

Sequel provides a suite of broking, underwriting, analysis and claims management software to the insurance industry.

Quick Take

Verisk Analytics (VRSK) has announced a deal to acquire insurance software firm Sequel for $323 million.

Sequel has developed a suite of insurance software for a range of functions throughout the insurance brokering, underwriting and claims processes.

Verisk hopes the deal will enable it to increase its visibility and market penetration in the London commercial and specialty insurance markets.

Target Company

London-based Sequel was founded in 1993 to create software to assist in various aspects of insurance procurement, processing and administration.

Management is headed by Mario Garcia, who has been with the firm since 2001 when he was hired as Delivery Director.

Sequel’s system is composed of five main offerings:

Broking – Solution for insurance and reinsurance brokers

Underwriting – Solution for lifecycle of underwriting, accounting and claims settlement

Claims – Standardizes storage and management of claims information

Impact – Provides risk exposure analysis for all insurable assets

Re – Cession and recovery calculations and workflows

Although Sequel is London-based, the firm says its systems processes more than $15 billion in annual premiums in over 20 countries.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Verisk intends to pay $323 million (GBP 250 million) for Sequel, which it is acquiring from HgCapital and other shareholders. VRSK hasn’t filed an 8-K on the deal yet, but disclosed Sequel’s trailing-twelve-month revenue and EBITDA as $33.5 million and $15.5 million, respectively.

So, Verisk is paying a Price/Sales multiple of 9.6x for what is effectively a niche software company, which is not cheap.

However, Sequel's positive EBITDA will contribute to 2018 ‘adjusted earnings per share,’ i.e., not GAAP EPS, according to management.

Verisk as acquiring Sequel to gain increased visibility in the London insurance and reinsurance market.

As Verisk stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition will further expand Verisk’s comprehensive offerings to the global complex commercial and specialty insurance industry, enabling integrated global data analytics through a specialized end-to-end workflow solution.

Mark Anquillare, COO of Verisk, expanded on the main rationale for the deal,

Sequel’s strong position in the London insurance market will allow Verisk to build on our footprint in the UK, reinforce our deep long-term commitment to a strategic market, and expand our customer sets in global insurance markets,” said Mark Anquillare, chief operating officer of Verisk Analytics. “This supports our vision to deeply integrate into our customers’ workflows and adds to our unique data assets, deep domain expertise, and steady stream of first-to-market innovations.

In addition, access to Sequel’s customer base will help Verisk cross-sell its data analytics capabilities to a more global customer base with the complex commercial and specialty insurance spaces.

The acquisition promises to be a potential win for Verisk, although it doesn’t come cheaply. The need to sell into Sequel’s customer base is an obvious requirement for Verisk to obtain full value from the sizeable outlay for Sequel.

