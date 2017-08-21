Fiserv Acquires Dovetail Group For Bank Payments Middleware

Fiserv will combine Dovetail's middleware with its existing payments processing capabilities to offer banks a more unified solution.

Dovetail has developed a suite of real-time middleware solutions to assist banks in modernizing their legacy payments systems.

Financial services technology company Fiserv (FISV) has announced the acquisition of Dovetail Group Limited for an undisclosed sum.

Dovetail has developed a real-time payments platform that enables financial institutions to combine previously-separate solutions into a more unified infrastructure.

Fiserv continues to acquire financial services technologies to fill gaps in its offerings to banks and financial services providers as the industry undergoes significant technological and demographic change.

Target Company

London-based Dovetail was founded in 2000 to develop solutions to support more cost-effective processing of banking payments.

Management is headed by CEO Martin Coen, who has been with the firm since 2007 and was previously Commercial Director at Patsystems.

Below is a brief overview video with CEO Coen about banks adapting to digital challenges:

Dovetail’s primary offerings include:

Payment Solution – For banks wanting to provide end to end payment processing

Smart Middle Office – Adding functionality to existing legacy systems

Smart Gateway – For banks wanting to add clearing or post processing support

Liquidity Management – Liquidity monitoring and management for enterprise clients

The company counts the number of thanks as its customers, including, J.P. Morgan, HSBC, SMBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, AIB, BMO, ING and others.

The only disclosed financing round was a private equity funding in September 2011 from ViewPoint Capital Partners.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. Fiserv did not file an 8-K, which would have been required if the transaction had resulted in a material change in financial condition.

FISV management also did not provide any change to financial guidance as a result of the transaction, so I presume the deal was done for a non-material amount.

Fiserv is acquiring Dovetail due to its capabilities to assist financial institutions with outdated, legacy processing systems to modernize their payments infrastructure within a more unified system.

Fiserv will also combine Dovetail’s system with its existing ACH processing solution to process transactions in the US and in SWIFT in Europe. The combined system will be available as an on-premise solution or deployed as a cloud-based service.

As the firm stated in the deal announcement,

Through this acquisition, Fiserv will combine Dovetail’s real-time payments platform, modular services and configurable business processing rules with its market-leading payment capabilities, enabling financial institutions to unify discrete solutions into a fully integrated payments infrastructure.

Fiserv hopes to use the deal to expand its European footprint due to Dovetail’s strong presence in the EU.

The firm has been acquisitive in recent quarters, having acquired six companies, including Dovetail, in the past 20 months.

The acquisition activity shows that management is aggressively adding capabilities in response to a changing financial services environment within national and international banking systems.

I foresee continued disruption and change in the financial services industry, likely for decades to come, and financial institutions will need to continue modernizing their systems to appeal to new generations of users who want new, real-time service offerings.

Fiserv management appears to be taking the necessary aggressive steps to provide their customers and prospects with transitional technologies to stay competitive.

