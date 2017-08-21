ETY: A Covered Call CEF Cornerstone

Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis along with in-depth thoughts beyond the numbers and implementation ideas.

Detailed look of the various performance metrics, including price, total return and net asset value returns.

The fund is currently distributing a managed distribution of 9.05% and is trading at a 4.12% discount to NAV.

Earlier this week I discussed the covered call strategy and introduced 8 covered call closed end funds in the article, If You Must, Please Use Protection.

During the week we discussed three of the index replicating funds, the Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX), Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) and the Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) in the articles "BXMX: All The Fun With A Lot Less Risk," "SPXX: The SPY For Income," and "QQQX: Cure For Tech Overload?"

To finish out the series, at least for the week, I wanted to discuss one of the few actively managed equity closed end funds, the popular Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Dividend Equity Income Fund (ETY).

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: Eaton Vance

Managers: Michael A. Allison

AUM: $1.742 Billion

Historical Style: S&P 500

Investment Objectives: The fund seeks current income and gains with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.

Number of Holdings: 59 (as of 6/30)

Current Yield: 9.05% based on market price, monthly distributions

Inception Date: November 27th, 2006

Leverage: None

Fees: 1.08%

Discount to NAV: 4.12%

Sources: CEF Connect, Eaton Vance, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

We have previously discussed the benefits of equity options and the covered call/buy-write strategies. The strategy provides income and in turn risk management through a lower cost basis.

Source: EV

The benefit of Eaton Vance as a sponsor is that they are known for in particular for the "tax managed" aspect of the funds.

This fund in particular focuses on domestic large cap dividend paying stocks.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

ETY invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign equities with an emphasis on dividend paying stocks.

Against the portfolio, the fund writes S&P 500 index call options on a portion of the stock portfolio in order to generate current cash flow.

The fund also has a tax management component as part of the overall fund strategy.

Source: EV Brochure

The Portfolio

The top names in the portfolio are representative of what you would see in many large cap funds.

The top holdings are Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), however less common large caps such as Altria (MO), Celgene (CELG) and CSX Corp (CSX) are also present.

Source: YCharts

With only 59 positions of which 54 are equities, the fund is able to take meaningful positions in securities and be in a better position to generate alpha over a broad diversified fund which essentially mimics an index fund.

Source: EV Website

On the completed portfolio the fund writes index options. Currently the written options are covering approximately 47% of the portfolio. The options are on average 16 days from expiration and are just about 1% out of the money (above the current market price).

Distributions

The fund, like other covered call and equity option closed end funds pays a manage distribution.

The fund currently pays a monthly managed distribution of $.0843 per share.

The Numbers

ETY currently yields 9.05% and is trading at a discount of 4.12% to its net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

Like many closed end funds the discount to premium was generally shrinking throughout the year up until a few weeks ago when they started expanding again during a CEF sell off.

The fund has generally traded at a discount however since inception with exception of a few periods.

The first period of the fund trading at premiums was at the fund's inception where the sales commission and other IPO fees were still baked into the market price.

The second period of time when the fund traded at a premium was during the recovery in 2009 and 2010. When the next correction hits, the premiums are likely to open up as this CEF will be sold off with the rest, however when we start seeing signs of a bottom, I would look at this ETF from the discount point to later flip it at a premium.

Source: CEF Connect

Turning to performance we can see the fund has achieved a stellar 13.87% total return year to date. The price per share increased 8.02% while the underlying NAV increased only 2.28%. This indicates that the bulk of the price per share gain has been from the discount decreasing and not underlying performance.

ETY data by YCharts

Over the last year, we see a more consistent picture. The total return is 11.99% with a 2.10% increase in the price per share. The underlying NAV increased 1.04% over the same time period.

ETY data by YCharts

Looking at the last year we can get a sense that the fund's discount to NAV tends to be a bit more volatile than the underlying NAV thus presenting opportunities for investors seeking to trade it.

In order to compare put the fund's performance in perspective we take a look at ETY against a fund with a similar strategy in the Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX), the fully covered Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Fund (BXMX), the PowerShares S&P 500 Buy Write ETF (PBP) and the uncovered S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Year to date the fund's 13.87% total return put it ahead of the pack. I believe this would be the fund's meaningful concentrations helping it outperform its diversified peers.

ETY Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a 1 year basis the fund is in the middle of the pack.

ETY Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking back over 3 years, while the fund has outperformed the PowerShares Buy-Write Income Fund (PBP), it has lagged the two Nuveen funds and the broad S&P 500 index.

ETY Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a 5 year basis however the fund is neck and neck with the uncovered S&P 500 returning over 86% on a total return basis.

ETY Total Return Price data by YCharts

Finally the important long term number which includes the GFC of 2007-2008.

The fund has performed right in the same pack as the two previously discussed closed end funds, edging out the basic S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 2%.

As expected, the covered call funds did considerably better than the S&P 500 during the GFC and by not being in as deep of a hole during the crisis, they were able to recoup the losses significantly faster than index fund investors. Only after 6 years was the uncovered S&P 500 able to catch up to the two Nuveen Funds.

ETY Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

The fund is certainly interesting and I can see why there are so many investors in it.

Because it is a tax managed fund I will break this up in to two discussions, one for the tax conscious investors with taxable accounts and high incomes and investors who are predominately investing IRA money or do not need to take taxes into consideration.

On the surface while the fund has performed well enough and provided a good distribution, for a number of reasons I would still consider the two Nuveen funds before the EV Tax-Managed Dividend Equity Income Fund.

Therefore, for tax deferred accounts there may be other choices.

Where this fund may be good is for investors who need equity income in taxable accounts where taxes are an issue. The fund's focus on tax-management gives it an advantage and I suspect on an after tax basis, the performance would leap above the competition.

For more information about the fund, please take a look at the fund's website here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.