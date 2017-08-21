Ashford Hospitality Prime: A Detailed Look At Risks And (Potential) Opportunities

I try to quantify the risks in AHP to project returns and then suggest a very simple (yet powerful and actionable) idea that will be mutually beneficial to stakeholders.

But at a price of $9.27/share, even given the risks, AHP could be a good long term hold as eventually something will have to be done with AINC to unlock value.

The big impediment to any near or intermediate term price appreciation will be muted by the onerous management agreement with AINC.

The underlying risks of the stock probably warrant a higher cap rate, but whether it should be as high as 9.6% is the big question.

Throughout this article, I will refer the common stock of Ashford Prime (AHP) as AHP and preferred stock as AHP-B.

Ashford Hospitality Prime ((NYSE:AHP)) has recently received a lot of coverage on seekingalpha, which probably is reflective of the perceived cheapness of the stock. I myself wrote about AHP-B some time back (link here). While writing that article, I also felt that AHP was cheap (at the time it was trading at $10/share) and was almost tempted to write something about AHP as well, but decided to do further research on some of the issues that were more relevant to AHP as it is significantly riskier than AHP-B. Some readers also gave me good comments and I wanted to do some research on those comments as well. Having finished my research, I reiterate my stance on AHP-B and have mixed views about AHP. While there are significant risks inherent in AHP, the price at which it is trading ($9.27/share) is attractive and I think compensates investors fairly for the risk.

In particular, I intend to focus on the following in more detail:

1) Management agreement with Ashord Inc. (AINC), the main source of AHP's depressed stock price (in my opinion)

2) Debunk some of the myths that appear as a positive for the stock

3) Quantify the risks and project expected returns for AHP to determine the attractiveness

4) Suggest a simple idea that could potentially unlock the value in AHP and at the same time be beneficial to AINC as well

Company Background

Ashford Hospitality Prime is a Maryland corporation that was formed in April 2013 and became a public company on November 19, 2013 when Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) completed the spin-off of AHP through the distribution of AHP outstanding common stock to the stockholders of AHT. AHP invests primarily in high RevPAR, luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels in gateway and resort locations. AHP defines high RevPAR as least twice the then current U.S. national average RevPAR for all hotels as determined by Smith Travel Research.

AHP is externally-advised by Ashford LLC, a subsidiary of Ashord Inc. (AINC). All the asset management services are provided to AHP by employees of Ashford LLC.

At the time of the spinoff, there were 8 hotels in the AHP portfolio. Since then, AHP acquired 6 more hotels and sold 1 hotel and consists of 13 hotels now.

AHP Stock History

I will not go into the company history and if readers would like to get more history, they can take a look at my article on AHP-B (link here). Below is a chart showing AHP's price action since its IPO. The most interesting thing to note that soon after the IPO the stock touched $23/share, but has never looked back again and touched an all time low of $9.02/share on 8/18/17.

The only positive (ok, now stop thinking I am imbecile; just a glass half full guy) for the stock price that I can think of is that the short ratio is sub 2% of float, which to me implies that the market doesn't seem to signal anything terribly wrong with the valuation of company, but just there is an absolute lack of buying interest. Contrast this with the short ratio of some of the comp's like Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) at 24%, Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH) at 18%, Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) at 7% and Sunstone Hotel Inc. (SHO) at 4.5%. Even Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) has a short ratio of approximately 10%.

Management Agreement with AINC

I will be using the term "onerous" to describe the management agreement that AHP has with AINC throughout this article. In this section, I will highlight the most important sections of the agreement to prove my point. Will not go in the history of the management agreement, but two dates are important to know

1/24/17: AHP announces Fourth Amendment to Advisory Agreement (link here, pg 89) with AINC

6/12/17: 95% of AHP share holders voted to in favor of the amendment

Based on the negotiations AHP had with AINC, it appears that AHP shareholders got some concessions, but there were still items for AHP did not get concessions. See below from the proxy statement (link here, pg 64):

The economic impact on just on as-is basis is shown below. The management showed some other scenarios which weren't clear to me and if someone has a better understanding, please enlighten.

I think the reason this got approved was because it was still an improvement from the existing agreement. But I think the 12x multiple on net earnings and incentive to grow portfolio are problematic. So under the current arrangement, every time AHP buys a property, they get a reduction on the Uninvested Amount equal to 3.75% of the purchase price, but then the 12x multiplier kicks in as well. In addition, the way I interpreted the agreement (I could be wrong), it appears that every time AHP sells a property, the Uninvested Amount will go up by 3.75% of the sale price.

So let's take an example and say AHP buys a property for $100 million and let's say this property is acquired all through debt (on the credit line) as it would be hard to justify raising equity, thereby increasing the enterprise value by $100 million. In this scenario, AHP will get a $3.75 million break on Uninvested Amount and it will go down to $41.25 million, but AHP will have to pay a 0.7% base management fee on $100 million or $700k/year. Now let's say AINC has already covered most of its fixed expenses, such that most of the $700k in base management fee will go towards net earnings. For the sake of argument, let's say the margin is 70% and net earnings go up by $490k. Multiply that by 12 and you get the incremental management fee termination liability of $5.88 million OR a net increment of $2.13 million. Note that this is only the hit due to base management fee. If they actually buy a very good property and it pops up the AHP stock, then the incentive fee kicks in as well and will have to be multiplied by 12x, thereby increasing the liability further.

Another item that is of concern is that the amended advisory agreement requires AHP to maintain a net worth of not less than $390.0 million plus 75% of the equity proceeds from the sale of securities by AHP after December 31, 2016 and a covenant prohibiting AHP from paying dividends except as required to maintain its REIT status if paying the dividend would reduce AHP's net worth below the required minimum net worth. I was thinking of how AHP can unshackle itself without having to pay too much in termination fees and one of the ideas I had was AHP should sell its properties, but this covenant has been put in place to thwart that effort in my opinion.

So it is safe to say with the above that the management agreement does create some inflexibility for AHP and makes is onerous. On an in-place basis, management is saying that the termination fee is $162.8 million, representing about 47% of the equity market cap!!

Debunking Some Popular Myths With AHP

Management used the charts shown below in a recent company presentation, highlighting the relative attractiveness of AHP. At the time of the presentation in June 2017, AHP was trading at $10/share. At the surface of it, AHP does look attractive relative to its peer set, but is it really? Again the goal here is not to be critical of the management, but just find and suggest ways in which value can be unlocked in a manner that is beneficial for the manager and shareholders (hoping that this reaches the management somehow).

Myth 1: Management owns approx. 16% of AHP, which is the highest equity ownership among the peer set.

The 15.9% ownership reflects approx. 5.93 million shares valued at $55 million. The management says that it has significant personal wealth invested in AHP. While that is true, the biggest problem I have with this chart is that how many of these shares were actually purchased by the management with their personal money? I hope I am wrong, but I highly doubt much was acquired through personal $'s and most of these were just through stock grants. Moreover, if the stock is so cheap why has the management not come out and bought shares in the open market. Over the last 6 months, management has bought 15k shares!!!

Myth 2: RevPAR has increased 55%

A few observations from the above. First of all, the right point of comparison should be from 2013, the year AHP started trading as an independent company and RevPAR growth has been 46% since then. Second, this growth has come at a cost or in other words AHP bought the growth and it isn't that AHP saw 46% organic growth in the properties they owned at the time of the spin-off.

Below are the acquisitions done by AHP since the spin-off from AHT. AHP did $637 million of acquisitions and financed the acquisitions through debt and equity. So yes, RevPAR went up by 46%, but if I have to guess the debt and equity also must have gone up by 46%.

Myth 3: Valuation metrics are cheap relative to peers.

While looking at the above charts, I think one needs to adjust AHP's capital stack for the outstanding management termination fee liability. All of AHP's peer set (except couldn't verify for PEB, but probably is internally managed as well) is internally managed. Based on some figures provided by AHP in a proxy statement and some adjustments for subsequent events, the termination fee is about $145 million and should be added to the liabilities of the company (assuming the company was liquidated today). Making that adjustment and adjusting for the Net Working Capital (NWC) as shown below, the implied cap rate is about 8.4% and the EBITDA Multiple is about 10.4x, which is in-line with its peer set. While some readers may point that an 8.4% implied cap rate is still significantly higher than the comp set, one should keep in mind there is an incentive fee component such that if the share price goes up relative to comp set, AINC gets a piece of it, thereby reducing some of the upside.

Myth 4: Maintaining a high cash balance is reflective of prudent financial management

This was more a figment of my imagination while I was writing the article on AHP-B. But I think in reality, the management agreement says that in the event of a termination, AHP is required to post 50-100% of the termination fee with the escrow agent. So it could be that AHP might be setting aside this money for that possibility. None of the peers mentioned above (with the exception of SHO) maintain that high of a cash balance.

So to summarize the article, up until now: there are some issues with AHP because of which the stock is not trading in-lnline with its peer set. But rather than lamenting and criticizing the management, my goal is to estimate returns incorporating the economic impact of these issues and suggesting the relative attractiveness (or ugliness) of this stock. So let's dive in that now.

Valuation

I take the same approach for the financial modeling of AHP that I took for my Brixmor (BXP) article (link here), i.e., I will first look at the assumptions, financial projections using those assumptions and show returns based on that analysis. One difference with the BRX article, instead of showing hypothetical Downside or Upside Cases, I will just run some sensitivities around my Base Case.

Assumptions

Below are some of the assumptions used in this analysis.

Miscellaneous Assumptions

Please note the following for the chart above:

The termination fee calculation (estimated at $3.9/share OR 42% of the current stock price!!!!) is shown below and is applied at the end of the hold period. The flow through represents what % of incremental revenues will go towards NCF. For e.g., if RevPAR growth is assumed to be 1%, which would imply room revenues will go up by 1% (say from $100 to $101). If room revenues make up 75% of total revenues, total revenues will go up from $133.3 to $134.7 or $1.33. Now let's say the NCF margin is 25% of total revenues or $33.33 initially and flow through is 60%. That would mean that of the incremental $1.33 in revenues, 60% will go to the bottom line and NCF will increase from $33.33 to $34.13 OR 2.4%. So to summarize, in this example a 1% RevPAR growth equates to a 2.4% NCF growth.

The AINC Fees & Other Costs of $45 million is a plug number. Essentially, there is a lot of cash available after paying for debt service and preferred dividends. But there are other fees and costs involved. The fees are primarily related to the AINC management agreement (base fee, incentive fee, cost reimbursements etc.). In addition to the usual 4-5% FF&E reserve for a typical hotel, there are other specific capital improvement projects that AHP is doing. For e.g., it is spending $23 million to convert the Courtyard Philadelphia to Autograph. The $45 million assumption would cover any such expenses as well. In the end, with this assumption, the only cash flows that the equity holders will see is the dividend payment (of about 6.7%). I think that the $45 million is high, but not sure what might come. For e.g., AHP had to spend $5-7 million in litigation costs with Sessa Capital and I just wanted to have a buffer in my numbers.

Interest Rate Assumptions

Since all of AHP's debt is floating rate, it is important to model the sensitivity to interest rates. I have assumed that interest rates go up by 0.5%/year for the next 5 years and then drops to 6% (hope is something will be done to reduce the rate), such that the final interest rate for AHP is 6.0%. The result of this assumption is that over hold period, I am modeling an average interest rate of 5.8% vs. 4.1% currently.

Net Working Capital Assumptions

Not much to talk here. Taken straight from Q2-2017 supplement.

Underwriting Assumptions

Note that I have assumed that all properties are held for the next 10 years and sold at the cap rates shown in the table above. Cap rate assumption for some of the hotels might be high (for e.g., AHP acquired Hotel Yountville for 6.2% cap rate vs. my assumption of 7.25%) and could be low for some (for e.g., Renaissance Tampa is a non-core property on a ground lease that expires in Dec 2080 and should be at a slightly high cap rate vs. other non-core properties), but the blended exit cap rate is about 7.6%, which is in-line with comps. Below is a summary of what you get with the above assumptions at the exit:

Termination Fee Calculation

The first chart above is from the proxy statement presented to the AHP shareholders before asking to vote for the fourth amendment to the management agreement with AINC. I adjusted the fees to reflect three things. First, AHP has stated that the Uninvested Amount is now down to $36 million and this is due to the acquisition of Hotel Yountivlle and Park Hyatt Beaver Creek. Second, the assumption I am making is that whenever the company is liquidated, the termination will be due and payable and the shareholders will pay the entire amount. In reality, I don't know what will happen. But my goal was to model the absolute worst that I know now. Third, AINC's market cap is $120 million or so and that valuation includes the impact of fees that AINC gets from AHT as well. If AHP shareholders will give $153.7 million in fees to AINC, that would result in a big pop for AINC. I have assumed a 75% pop and since AHP also owns 195k shares of AINC, some benefit will also accrue to AHP shareholders, resulting in a net termination fee of $145.4 million.

Note that this calculation is the absolute worst case for the termination fee in my opinion and will likely be lower based on the calculation shown below:

Please note the following with respect to the termination fees:

There are two other methods with which the termination fees is calculated and the greater of the three methods is used for calculation. I have just looked at the first method. Per Q2-2017 10Q, AHP shows the following net earnings for the last twelve months as of 6/30/17. Based on this number, the base management fee is $103.9 million (12 times $8.66 million) for a total fee of $139.8 million ($103.9 + $35.9 million uninvested amount). However, I think the revenues were higher below because AHP's stock price was probably higher at the time. As you can see that the calculation of termination fee is complex and can give a wide range of results, so I will use the more conservative number I calculated above ($145.4 million) for my projections and returns calculations.

Financial Projections

The financial projections were based on the assumptions shown above.

Please note the following with respect to the Base case projections:

The purchase price of $1,325.9 million is just the sum of the debt (at par), preferred equity (at par value of $25/share) and the stock price at $9.27/share. I have used a 10 year hold period for the valuation and in this time I assume that the management only manages the existing portfolio (i.e., no new acquisitions are done) and liquidates at the end of 10 years, pays the $145 million of termination fees and releases $135 million of NWC. In reality, I think there will have to be some event that will happen that will have a positive outcome and investors will not have to wait for 10 years. The 1.25% RevPAR growth and 60% flowthrough yields an approximately 28% NCF growth over 10 years (2.49% CAGR). These growth rates improve dividend yield over time, but in the first 5 years, the average dividend yield is about 6.9%, in-line with the existing dividend yield. Note that for Q2-2017, AHP reported a 3.5% increase in RevPAR for hotels not under renovation. Per Q2-2017 financials, AHP has projected that it will spend $40-$50mm in Capex this year vs. approx. $18mm modeled here (4% of revenues) for year 1 and future years. There are two mitigants to that. First, I am only assuming a modest RevPAR growth rate of 1.25% and second, I have modeled $45 million in "AINC Fees and Other Costs" which should be enough the higher capex or any unforeseen unfavorable events. Leverage (including AHP-B) is assumed to stay constant (74%) over the hold period, i.e., it is assumed that as loans mature they will be refinanced at the same leverage and AHP-B will remain outstanding. For now, no additional cost is assumed towards refinancing as I don't think it will have any material impact on returns and the $45 million buffer should be enough to cover that cost. AHP has identified that it can add 3 keys each at Marriott Seattle Waterfront and Bardessono and will convert Courtyard Philadelphia to Autograph Collection. The economic impact (cost and benefit) has not been modeled.

Returns Summary

Below are the returns and a summary of exit assumptions

Note the following:

Return of 16% IRR / 3.58x multiple are very attractive considering that it includes the economic impact of the termination fees Multiple includes the dividends paid The return calculations incorporate the entire termination fee that would be payable. If the management acts upon one of the suggestions given below, the value can be unlocked much earlier and in a more efficient way.

Base Case Returns Sensitivity

let's take a look at the Base Case returns when we tweak certain assumptions. Note that I tweak only one assumption at a time but if readers want they can combine returns for the different tweaks to reach their conclusion.

Tweak 1: Changed flow through from 60% to 40%, i.e., less revenues flow through to the bottom line. Returns go from 16%/3.58x to 13.4%/2.97x

Tweak 2: Changed RevPAR growth rate from 1.25% to 0%

Tweak 3: Increased individual property exit cap rates by 0.5%, such that exit cap rate is 8.08% vs. 7.58% in the Base Case

Tweak 4: Keep interest rate constant at 4.1% (the current interest rate)

Tweak 5: Reduced termination fee to $50 million from $145 million

As you can see from above, the returns are most sensitive to the RevPAR growth rate and not as sensitive to the termination fee.

HOW CAN MANAGEMENT UNLOCK VALUE?

I think there is a very simple solution to unlock value in AHP stock. I HOPE THAT THE MANAGEMENT AT AHP AND AINC READ THIS SOLUTION OR SOME RESOURCEFUL AHP INVESTOR READS THIS AND ASKS THE MANAGEMENT TO ACT UPON THIS OR ATLEAST THINK ABOUT IT.

But before I propose my solution, let's discuss who are the key parties that have economic stakes. There are three key stakeholders: 1) AHP share holders who are encumbered by an onerous management agreement where they don't have much of a respite in spite of the recent amendment; 2) AINC share holders who have no incentive to give any leeway to AHP and will not give up any $ that they can squeeze out of AHP (I don't think anything wrong with it and seems logical as they have an obligation to work in the best interest of their shareholders); 3) AHP managers who own 16% of the stock.

So having identified the key stakeholders, it is easy to say that the interests of 1 and 3 are more aligned with each other than 2 to some degree. Now AINC will be quick to say that even their interests are aligned with AHP, but in reality it is because of the big termination fees and other things that they have done (like reject a $20/share offer to raise equity at $12/share a few months later), the investing community will always be suspicious of them and as a result will have no sponsorship for the AHP stock as long as AINC is involved.

AINC on the other hand is thinking that they need to keep AHP captive and is hoping to earn that termination fee (of $153.7 million or so per the calculation shown in the proxy statement). I highly doubt AHP board of directors will ever pay that kind of a fees and probably safe to say that all that AINC will get for the time being will be the base management fees of 0.70%, which again might not be that high if the stock price of AHP remains depressed.

So given the above, instead of fighting with each other, how does one come up with a solution that benefits all the stakeholders? Well for the answer you need to follow the recipe used by Northstar Realty Finance (NRF) and Northstar Asset Management (NSAM) to internalize management and then sprinkle a little bit of dressing used by Bluerock Residential Group (BRG) more recently where they also internalized management and diluted existing shareholders.

SO YES THE SOLUTION IS TO INTERNALIZE MANAGEMENT AND PAY A TERMINATION FEE TO AINC PAYABLE IN AHP STOCK.

Ok, before you declare me crazy, let's go through the math behind this idea. Basically, the idea behind internalization and dilution is to cover the gap between where AHP trades and where its comps trade. So by issuing 5.4 million shares to AINC in lieu of AINC terminating the management agreement, AHP could start trading inline with its peer set in the 7-7.5% cap rate range and AINC's interest would be worth $108.3 million as shown below:

But AINC can complain and say that their termination fee is worth $153.7 million. There are a few things to counter that. First, AINC is not getting any termination fee to begin with, i.e., AHP board will never give them $153.7 million in termination fees and will just continue to run the company shackled with the management agreement and paying the base fee. Second, AINC could keep owning the AHP stock they receive through dilution and collect 6.9% dividend yield for the next 8 years (since I am assuming 2 years for this event to occur and I have a 10 year hold period) and collect approximately $27.6 million in dividends over this time in addition to the $108.3 million value of its AHP holding. So AINC can expect to earn $136 million without having to work for it once the management has been internalized by AHP. Third, AINC will have to face it at some point that the 0.7% base management fee might not be accretive to its stock price (given its internal cost structure) if the AHP stock price remains depressed.

The one thing I would like to point out is that even with this dilution and unlike what happened when BRG internalized management and cut the dividend, AHP probably will not have to cut its dividend.

Let's take a look at the other stakeholder, which is the management that owns 15.9% of AHP stock. With the value unlocking, they should be a happy bunch and should work hard to consummate this transaction.

Need I say anything about the last stakeholder, i.e., the AHP stockholders. Smart people will contend that they will benefit tremendously as well. But some AHP stockholders will probably still grudge about dilution and that it will be negative for the stock price. Maybe, I am missing something, but from the calculations I ran, I feel that this will benefit all parties involved including AHP shareholders.

Conclusion

AHP is an interesting case study. It has been trading at a very depressed valuation over the last several months due to some missteps by the management and due to onerous management agreement with AINC. But, I think at the current price of $9.27/share, the stock is very attractive and should yield good returns even if the existing management agreement stays in place. However, to really unlock the real value quickly, the management agreement should be terminated in a way such that it is beneficial to all the stakeholders. I believe it is a matter of time (i.e., not if but when) whether something will need to be done to improve the share price. Whether something is done sooner or later needs to be seen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHP, PK, BRX, DDR, KIM, NNN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.