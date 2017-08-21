Buy Tanger, Don't Sweat Ascena

Management guidance indicates an expectation for only 4 additional store closures within their portfolio for the second half of 2017.

Tanger is more than capable of replacing a few Ascena stores if necessary.

Tanger has some existing protections from any defaults and is conservatively managing their exposures.

Ascena is a retailer with a weaker balance sheet and weak earnings, but Ascena should survive for at least the next few quarters.

The strongest bear case against Tanger Factory Outlets is built around their exposure to Ascena.

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) is a strong buy in my view. Of course, some investors won’t share my view. I love seeing a bear thesis on a stock I’m bullish on and investing heavily in. I am hunting for the opposition case because I want to know what investors on the opposite side are thinking. I don’t have much use for research that supports my opinion. I can skim over supporting research. It is the opposite side that we really want to study to see if they can poke a hole in our thesis.

Outlook on Tanger Factory Outlets

My outlook remains strongly bullish on SKT. It is still under my target Strong Buy price of $25.60.

Excellent Opposition Viewpoint

There was an excellent comment on one of my articles on Tanger Factory Outlets by a very intelligent investor. This started a great discussion on the valuation for SKT:

Mr. Curti makes an excellent argument. He is looking at the fundamentals of a major tenant and the difficulty of rapidly replacing a tenant who defaults on existing leases. This is precisely how a bear should be preparing their argument. A clear catalyst has been found and the impact is at least roughly quantified.

There are a couple options for how a bull can respond:

The bull argues that Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) is not that likely to enter bankruptcy in the near future.

The bull argues that SKT’s management can re-lease the space effectively.

I believe both of these bull arguments are strong.

Looking at ASNA

Let’s start with ASNA’s income statement:

I’ll be using the last 9 months (3 quarters) of results. While the earnings numbers are terrible, the horrible values reported include a huge amount of non-recurring charges, including those which are non-cash. Remember, we aren’t interested in buying or selling ASNA. Whether the common equity goes up or down doesn’t matter much to us, though higher common equity would be correlated to a stronger tenant. The critical factor is simply whether ASNA will fulfill their lease obligation. If they don’t renew, that isn’t a major problem. A non-renewal is known in advance. To justify a huge impact on SKT’s price, we need a scenario where the tenant is squatting in the location (occupying while suddenly ending rent payments).

If SKT is notified in advance and ASNA is moving out in an orderly fashion, the re-leasing situation isn’t nearly as bad.

Can ASNA Squat in the Properties?

In my mind, this was one of the more difficult questions. If I view bankruptcy as a legitimate risk, I generally avoid investing in the company. I’m a financial analyst, not a lawyer. I specialize in REITs, but not in tenant laws. Fortunately, an expert stepped forward. This was his response on the precise laws governing the situation:

That should give investors additional comfort that Tanger is in a solid position with regards to their exposure to ASNA.

Is ASNA About to Declare Bankruptcy?

I don’t think so. I don’t cover ASNA, but I put together a condensed statement for their last 9 months that excludes the values which were highlighted in red:

Excluding those non-cash impacts, but still including the acquisition and restructuring charges (this is harsh, those should be non-recurring), ASNA is covering their interest expense by roughly 4x. Remember this is after occupancy expenses. The occupancy expenses were deducted in the first line below gross margins.

SKT can negotiate with ASNA regarding any protections they want on new leases to ASNA, or they can refuse to renew the leases for ASNA and look for a new tenant.

ASNA Debt Maturities

The following chart shows the maturities on ASNA’s debts:

There is very little debt maturing over the next few years, which means ASNA shouldn’t need to make large principal payments. With little debt maturing and a decent level of cash coming into the company, it seems bankruptcy should be unlikely.

The company had a hair over $300 million in cash at the end of their last quarter, which is more than the maturing debt for all 2017, 2018, and 2019 combined.

I’m not establishing whether ASNA is a good investment, but they don’t appear to be a substantial bankruptcy risk to the landlord. Replacing them would take time and it would be negative for operating results, but I don’t expect anything “devastating”.

As you’ll see in the next section, Tanger’s CEO seems to have a similar view. He states that they expect a total of 24 total store closures in their portfolio with 20 of those closures already occurring. Simple math suggests only 4 closures are expected for the second half of the year.

Can SKT Lease the Space?

We can look to management guidance and their performance over the first half of the year to get a feel for this. On the earnings call, the CEO stated:

“During the first 6 months of 2017, we recaptured approximately 142,000 square feet within our consolidated portfolio related to bankruptcies and brand-wide restructurings by retailers, including 80,000 square feet during the second quarter. During 2016, we recaptured 19,000 square feet during the first half of the year and 105,000 square feet overall. Today, we have executed leases or leases in process for about 70% of the space recaptured since 2016. Based on what we know today, we expect to recapture an additional 15,000 square feet in the second half of 2017 and expect year end occupancy to be approximately 96% for the consolidated portfolio.”

That’s a pretty big deal. They had 142,000 feet recaptured during the first 6 months and only expect an additional 15,000 to be recaptured during the remainder of the year. That makes the leasing work easier. Knowing how much space they needed to release and the importance of maintaining occupancy, it seems like less of a concern that the company was releasing some properties at lower spreads during the second quarter.

We also know that Tanger was forecasting for a total of 24 store closures within their portfolio for the year and 20 of those 24 already occurred. That is evidenced from the following quote by the COO:

“Recent research published by Fung Global Retail listed 2017 closure announcements totaling 4,381 stores by 29 retailers. However, let me put that in perspective. Most of the retailers on this list are not in any Tanger Centers. In fact, while we don't mention individual tenants, based on our discussions with the tenants on this list, we expect only a total of 24 store closures in the Tanger portfolio, 20 of which have already closed.”

My View

ASNA appears unlikely to suddenly declare bankruptcy or violate their lease. They might close more properties within the SKT portfolio over the coming years, but SKT can handle that. Leasing these properties is a major part of their job.

Conclusion

The bearish arguments can seem pretty intense. In my view, the strongest argument is that SKT is exposed to ASNA. However, upon a closer inspection of ASNA, it seems unlikely that the company would be forced into bankruptcy given the respectable cash performance and relatively low level of upcoming maturities. Even if ASNA is forced into bankruptcy in 2020, that would give SKT’s management a decent amount of time to find new tenants for the properties. Management is well aware of these problems and reduced the renewal length of some contracts (specific tenants not identified) so they could more actively mitigate the risks.

I remain strongly bullish on SKT.

