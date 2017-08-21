AMD: Challenges Beyond The Next Earnings Report

Investment Thesis

Fueled by intense product release schedule, industry-wide euphoria and unprecedented retail investors' interest, AMD significantly overshot its intrinsic value. Company's current valuation reflects unrealistic revenue and growth trajectories. AMD's lack of distinctive advantage against industry's incumbents and prospective entrants will put it in a tough spot once the hype surrounding the new offerings start fading away.

While the risk/return profile is tilted towards the bearish case, AMD is not a standalone position in my portfolio. Instead, it is hedging my long exposure to Sony and Microsoft. The biggest threats to the strategy are 1) AMD being taken over; 2) a sharp increase in company's gross margin.

Introduction

Over the past year, AMD undergone a complete transformation (or at least in investing public’s eyes). The loss-making designer of cheap substitution to Intel’s and NVidia’s products suddenly became the most discussed company on the Street. As the story unfolded, focus shifted from the (back then) high leverage and negative revenue growth to AMD’s latest releases. The share price quadrupled. Overheating debates about the capabilities and applications of Ryzen and Epyc are taking place on each and every investing community one can think of.

As opposite to the common theme, the following reading does not include a single slide of AMD’s investor presentations. Nor it compares Vega to GTX 1080. While a product could make or break a company, I doubt it will be the case with AMD. Instead, I will elaborate on what the current valuation reflects and what challenges AMD might face justifying it. By the end of the reading you should have a clear view of AMD’s risk/return profile beyond the next earnings season.

AMD so far

The first thing coming to my mind when I think about AMD is the burning hot bottom of an HP laptop I used to have several years ago. Over the past decade, a typical flyer of a large diversified retail store would have a section with a few heavily discounted laptops. The common features between the bargains is, they come with integrated graphic cards and AMD processors. That’s how I got mine. In most cases, there also is an offering that is twice or three times the price of the other laptops and is tagged a gaming/business device. The later comes with an Intel processor and GeForce GPU. AMD was just that. A budget version of the best CPUs and GPUs on the market.

Since early 2016 the share price took an exponential path; lowest to highest point are almost 700% apart. A lot must have changed! Well, not really. It all started with a presumed ground-breaking, yet affordable GPU NVidia introduced less than two years ago. Alongside its core gaming segment, the company expressed interest in the automotive and machine learning industries. Apparently GPU’s are better in data crunching compared to their CPU counterparties. Capital markets cheered. Unsurprisingly, AMD followed swiftly with their own batch of revolutionary hardware. The products’ capabilities are comparable to what Intel and NVidia are offering, albeit at a lower price. Sounds familiar? Other developments worth mentioning include:

AMD just broke even in terms of operating income. While investors were questioning AMD’s survival just a couple years ago, the company is now perceived (and priced) as one of the most prosperous on the market;

Leverage is not an issue anymore. As price jumped, debt-to-equity normalized, bringing down the beta and cost of capital to reasonable levels. The process was catalyzed by a $600m secondary offering. Wasn’t that meant to be a hint the management thinks equity is overvalued? Markets ignored it;

Company’s CEO – Lisa Su, turned Internet sensation. Love confessions to hilarious videos depicting a heroic woman destroying Intel/NVidia are emerging on daily basis. In terms of popularity, I can easily rank her just after Musk, Bezos and Zuck;

Plenty of new products were announced – from CPUs to GPUs to customized solutions for Playstations. This could hardly be bearish. Some of these semiconductors will certainly make the cut. Others will not. It could only turn problematic if consensus is all products will be absolute blockbusters.

What’s priced in?

Counterintuitively, I am starting with an output of a theoretical DCF model. The purpose is to equate company’s current valuation to a potential revenue growth and profitability trajectory. Evaluating the reasonability of these base-case assumptions should give us a clear view of AMD’s risk/return profile.

There are a few technicalities I would like to discuss before diving into the core of model. If you’re not familiar with financial modeling, please skip to the next graph.

As opposite to the figures you will find on FT and Reuters, company’s beta is now 1.38 rather than 2.72. Why? Most platforms use 5 to 10 years of daily/weekly data when computing the regression. However, this is not optimal in this case. AMD’s financial situation changed considerably: company’s debt burden is in the past; growth is back to healthy levels and competitive products are present. Hence, in my calculations I used 2 years of daily data, regressing AMD against NASDAQ. Here’s the result.

As company settles, the beta and respectively discount rate will gradually decline towards industry’s average.

Net capital expenditure is omitted due to company’s business model. AMD is a designer rather than manufacturer. All physical production is outsourced. Hence, it is light on assets and PPE in particular. For that reason, difference between depreciation and capital expenditure is negligible.

Historically, AMD has a roughly neutral working capital. In order to simplify the model, the change in current assets and liabilities also omitted.

The projected income statement

Revenues : computing graphics is where all the magic happens; it is the reporting unit accounting for the CPUs, GPUs, APUs and more. The tremendous growth will continue into the next four to five years, fueled by AMD’s new product offerings, booming e-sports, improving economic conditions across the emerging markets, data crunching applications, cryptocurrency infrastructure expenditures, and price inflation of the now higher-end components. The enterprise segment will be driven by company’s contracts with Sony and Microsoft, demand for servers and increasing demand of customized solutions.

: computing graphics is where all the magic happens; it is the reporting unit accounting for the CPUs, GPUs, APUs and more. The tremendous growth will continue into the next four to five years, fueled by AMD’s new product offerings, booming e-sports, improving economic conditions across the emerging markets, data crunching applications, cryptocurrency infrastructure expenditures, and price inflation of the now higher-end components. The enterprise segment will be driven by company’s contracts with Sony and Microsoft, demand for servers and increasing demand of customized solutions. The gross margin will climb to all-time highs and slowly decay once the new technology is absorbed and natural deflationary pressure kicks in. Still, the resulting absolute gross profit will enjoy double-digit growth for the next six years.

will climb to all-time highs and slowly decay once the new technology is absorbed and natural deflationary pressure kicks in. Still, the resulting absolute gross profit will enjoy double-digit growth for the next six years. Research and development expenses as portion of revenues will decline due to higher absolute revenues and ceased spending on the latest releases. Exactly what investors were waiting for! The marketing expenses will follow the same fate. People should know by now AMD has superior and cheaper products.

For your convenience, I am providing the sample model. You can play with the figures and estimate a price better reflecting your views. I am looking for your estimates in the comment section below.

Why I shorted AMD?

It should be evident the current valuation is a long shot. Starting with the top line, AMD is hardly a start-up that could easily sustain a high double-digit growth by expanding to new markets, introducing products or realizing synergies from business consolidations. Instead, each new offering comes at the expense of a cannibalized old one.

GPU volumes will certainly pick up as e-sports become the new mainstream entertainment. However, I hardly doubt the absolute price per setup has further room to grow. Gaming is already an expensive hobby; lifting the price of the components will dampen the adoption rate, severely hurting the demand coming from the emerging markets.

A second revenue growth headwind is in the form of already-inflated sales figures. Graphic cards are in high demand following the cryptocurrency boom. While the bitcoin mining is already dominated by dedicated hardwares some of the alternative currencies are quite resilient to ASICs (most pronouncedly Ethereum). As AMD’s products offer the best price to capacity ratio (hash rate per dollar), company’s products are the natural choice of the savvy miners. Impressive setups are built. High expectations were placed on Vega. Unfortunately, it turned out a huge disappointment. Meanwhile, Ethereum's difficulty rate is steadily growing. As long as the price follows up, there shouldn't be a problem. However, if ETH/USD suddenly slides (or even slows down), mining will become highly unprofitable. A lot of hardware will be dumped onto the secondary market, deflating the GPU prices.

In an attempt to defend its lucrative market and recoup previously lost productivity, AMD just released dedicated mining drivers. There's an ongoing discussion on the results of the software. I present you one of the comments:

"Selling off 13 AMD cards let me know if u want this garbage."

Moving down the income statement, isn't the gross margin too low for a top notch tech company? First, AMD is just a designer. The actual manufacturing is outsourced to GLOBALFOUNDRIES (AMD's spin off) and TSMC. Assuming the contractors are currently utilizing their full capacity, a marginal increase in AMD's (or industry's) volume could actually result in diseconomies of scale as manufacturing resource become scarce while contractors are reluctant to expand it. Well, this shouldn't be a problem one would say. AMD will transfer the price inflation to the customers!

Source: AMD’s 2016 10-K

Calling the price of a Ryzen to Adam and Jim is one thing, asking HP and Sony for a price hike on the back of weak profitability is a different story. Given AMD’s place in the supply chain and industry dynamics, chances are it is and will stay a price-taker going forward. One would argue company’s products lack competition and substitutions. While true, this might be about to change.

Investor’s biggest concern shouldn't be a negative Vega/Ryzen review or changing blockchain infrastructure. AMD was lifted on increasing interest in machine learning and data applications. Putting aside that NVidia’s progress in the field is reportedly years ahead, AMD is threatened by innovative newcomers and the immense resource concentrated across the larger tech companies. As machine learning is stealing the show from all promising novelties this year, capital is flowing into the sub-industry. Recently-launched start-up are raising millions overnight. The architectures proposed by these new entrants are different and a better suit compared to the traditional GPUs. Machine learning was built around the existing hardware. Now, we are coming to a point when developing dedicated equipment makes economic sense (just like the bitcoin mining). While AMD might benefit from the trend, one must be sure the hardware space will get more and more saturated going forward. And new incumbents are hardly AMD's main issue.

An increasing number of large software producers are turning their heads towards the hardware business. One are designing proprietary equipment to improve the performance of their own services; others are gearing for the next generation of applications and opportunities. Beside deeper pockets, these companies have better understanding of the upcoming industry trends and computing needs. Google, Facebook and Microsoft are nurturing extensive research and development teams for years. AMD cannot afford to compete in a field where the big boys have a distinct edge and strong economic incentive to excel. On top of this, sleeping giants are demonstrating ambitions to regain their glory. Exciting days lie ahead.

