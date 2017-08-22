What Will Altria's Dividend Raise Look Like?

Altria (MO) is about to announce its next dividend increase later this week. In this article I'll try to examine what that raise could look like and why I continue to believe that Altria is a compelling income investment.

Altria's last dividend increase was announced on August 25, 2016 -- the previous one on August 21, 2015. One of these was a Thursday, one a Friday, thus it seems very likely that Altria will announce its next dividend increase towards the end of the current week.

MO Dividend data by YCharts

The company has a long dividend growth history, which, when we adjust for the spin-off of Philip Morris (PM), dates back many decades. Over the last four years Altria has raised its dividend by 8.5% annually. Since the dividend growth rate has been quite consistent (ranging from 8.0% to 9.1% over the last couple of years), another dividend raise in the high single digits seems likely. In order to get a more exact estimate, we can look at the company's dividend policy:

Altria states that it plans to pay out 80% of its annual EPS in the form of dividends each year, which allows us to get a pretty good picture of the upcoming dividend increase. The company's guidance sees this year's diluted EPS number to come in at $3.26 to $3.32. When we use the midpoint of guidance ($3.29), the 80% payout ratio would lead to an annual payout of $2.632.

Since Altria's dividend payouts have always been for whole cents (or half cents), the closest quarterly payouts would be $0.655 and $0.66. Those would represent an annual dividend increase of 7.4% and 8.2%, respectively.

Since Altria has raised its dividend by $0.045 with the last two raises, it seems possible that the company will do so again -- a more conservative approach to the dividend growth rate might be opportune, as Altria's management doesn't know yet how the FDA's tobacco policy will affect future earnings.

Paying out a little less money, in order to have more money left over for investments into new revenue streams (such as iQOS, Altria's wine business, etc.) could be the right decision at the current time.

A dividend raise to $0.655 per share would bring Altria's annual payout to $2.62, which would mean a dividend yield of 4.1% going forward.

MO Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

A 4.1% dividend yield last was seen a little more than two years ago, thus Altria's shares would have risen significantly in attractiveness for income investors over the last couple of months. A higher initial yield does not only mean a higher starting yield (which is later compounded by dividend increases), it also means that more dividends can be reinvested, which means the income stream grows even faster going forward.

MO PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Based on forward earnings estimates for this year and for 2018, Altria is currently less expensive than it used to be over the last couple of quarters. At less than twenty times this year's earnings, and at 18 times next year's earnings, Altria does not look expensive relative to the broad market either. Worries about the FDA's nicotine policy going forward could likely put a lid on Altria's share price until more details are known, but I believe that ultimately Altria will come out alright: With reduced risk products, such as iQOS, Altria is well-positioned to replace its smokeable product revenues, if the FDA's plans to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes hurts cigarette sales significantly.

Takeaway

Altria is now less expensive than it has been for quite some time, which is mainly due to uncertainties about the FDA's nicotine policy. With Altria's upcoming dividend increase, the quarterly payout will likely be raised to $0.655, which would mean a yield of 4.1% going forward -- significantly more than what investors got paid in the last two years, which means that now might be a quite attractive entry point -- unless, of course, one believes that the FDA's measures will hurt the company's profitability in the long run.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.