Spartan Motors - Prepare For Glory

Spartan Motors (SPAR) – Prepare for Glory

Investment Thesis

Spartan Motors (SPAR) is well positioned to benefit from 2 secular growth trends, strong demand for e-commerce last mile deliveries and pent up municipal demand for fire trucks. Under new management, backlog and sales are seeing strong growth. Margins are still in the early innings of a recovery, and will likely triple from low single digits into the teens by 2020.

New Management – Daryl Adams

Spartan Motors was not a fun ride for shareholders of the past decade. SPAR shares were trading in the mid 20’s a decade ago before the financial crisis and never recovered to those levels. As recently as early 2016, shares were trading well below $3. Shares have started coming back under the leadership of Renaissance man Daryl Adams, now back to $9. He’s probably more of a Henry Ford, but Leonidas is also a fitting title for our fearless Spartan leader who personally owns over $5 million of SPAR stock.

Daryl is an operator and an innovator, not a salesman. Daryl spent 17 years of his career at Lear (LEA) heading their seat engineering group before taking over as CEO of Midway Products Group, a private contract manufacturer of diversified auto components such as hinges, latches, door tracks, lift gates and tow systems. After repositioning every Spartan business unit ahead of strong tailwinds, I believe Daryl will get the stock back to the 20’s before 2020. As a shareholder, I am prepared for glory.

Business Overview

SPAR operates 3 distinct segments which all participate in the manufacturing of commercial road vehicles. After their acquisition of Smeal in January 2017, half of revenues are now generated from the Emergency Response segment, which builds fire trucks and should earn 8% EBITDA margins by 2020. One third of revenues are generated from the Fleet Vehicle segment which builds or up-fits delivery vans and trucks which currently earn 11.5% EBITDA margins and should earn 16%+ EBITDA margins by 2020. The remaining 1/5 revenues are from the Specialty Chassis segment which builds chassis for Isuzu trucks and high end RVs and earns 8% EBITDA margins.

Fleet Vehicles – Backdoor play on Amazon via delivery vans

The Fleet Vehicle segment builds or tailors vans and trucks to customer needs for last mile delivery and fulfillment, serving a $6.5 billion market. As a market leader in up-fitting and walk-in vehicles, Spartan sells last mile delivery vehicles to dedicated shippers like UPS (UPS), FedEx (FDX) and DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY), and also to consumer companies like Coca Cola (NYSE:KO), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW). Spartan’s “Utilimaster” brand has 55% market share in walk-in vans, 4% market shares in truck body, and 5% market share in the extremely fragmented cargo van up-fit market. The broad industry grows annually +4% and Spartan should out grow the industry by gaining market share and consolidating smaller players.

Utilimaster Infomercial: The Utilimaster Difference

Driven largely by a secular shift in consumption away from brick & mortar and towards e-commerce, demand for last mile delivery will accelerate for the foreseeable future. E-commerce has decentralized deliveries. For a single retailer, rather than having trucks delivering from a single distribution center to a 100 brick and mortar stores, they may be delivering individual parcels to 10,000+ households. Delivery fleets are evolving to accommodate this shift, with smaller fuel efficient vehicles better suited for high volumes of smaller deliveries, which are easier to drive and park.

Management is also seeing increasing demand for refrigerated vehicles. In spite of weak performance since going public, Blue Apron (APRN) has demonstrated consumer demand exists for fresh grocery deliveries, even though Amazon (AMZN) with Whole Foods (WFM) might win that fight. I am not a big fan of cooking but have personally ordered Omaha Steaks, and having steaks show up at your door is almost as awesome as playing with the included dry ice. In any case, Spartan is essentially selling picks and shovels for the e-commerce gold rush.

True to the Spartan name they develop vehicles that are extremely functional without excess. Innovation in their vans focuses on maximizing cargo space with optimal aerodynamics, and also on building efficiency for drivers by making it easy to deliver packages through the front doors. The “Reach” walk-in van has been a major hit, with 35% fuel efficiency gains driven by aerodynamics and a 4 cylinder Isuzu diesel engine, also offering up to 27” of additional headroom versus conventional cargo vans. In the second quarter of 2017, the Reach van helped management beat expectations with 900 orders, including 800 likely from FedEx. The balance of the Reach orders were from a new customer that is a major global delivery provider, which is most likely DHL. After successful integrations into the UPS and FedEx fleets, I believe a new relationship with DHL will likely lead to a significant ramp up in future Reach orders.

Reach Van Walkthrough: Isuzu Reach Walk-Around

The fleet vehicle segment generates roughly 1/3 of consolidated revenues, but out earns the rest of the company by a huge margin. In the first half of 2017, the segment earned over $12 million of adjusted EBITDA, with 11.6% EBITDA margins, which management is confident will rise to mid-high teens by 2020.

I believe that management will acquire smaller regional players in this space, taking advantage leveraging their clean balance sheet in an attractive yet fragmented market. As of June 30, 2017, net debt was under $2 million. Management clearly emphasizes in their presentations that the cargo van up-fit market opportunity is significantly larger than truck bodies or walk-in vans. The up-fit market has only 1 participant with over 10% market share, Adrian Steel, also based out of Michigan. 65% of this market's participants are small regional players.

Emergency Response – Innovative fire truck builder that just got critical mass

The Emergency Response segment is the #4 player in fire trucks, after Pierce, REV and Rosenbauer. Spartan operates 48 dealerships in 50 states and 10 provinces. The industry has a $1.2 billion addressable market, with annual demand for >5,000 new units. Fire trucks are procured by fire departments, which rely on municipal appropriations. As a result, many fire trucks stay in service longer than they should when budgets are tight. Currently, management estimates pent up demand for over 11,000 units, accumulated since the financial crisis. To help cash strapped municipalities that cannot afford new trucks, Spartan recently launched 7 refurbishment centers with 35 bays to update current service vehicles with new equipment.

New management has recently adopted a Henry Ford approach to the industry. Noticing that fire trucks were all built per order with too many specifications, they developed a Swiss Army Knife of trucks, the “S-180” which meets the needs of 30-40% of the market. Trucks are built and then tailored to the needs of different fire houses in different geographies, rather than built custom from scratch. As a result, trucks are completed in 180 days versus the current industry average of 330 days. With scale benefits and efficiency gains, the truck is priced 15% cheaper than comparable models per management.

S180 Infomercial: Spartan S-180: American Beauty

S180 Review: Road Ready In Half The Time: Spartan's First S-180 Delivered To Reese Fire Rescue

Spartan acquired Smeal Apparatus in January 2017, gaining critical mass in the industry as the #4 player. Emergency response revenues were less than 1/3 of consolidated revenues in 2016 and are now about one half. In fiscal 2016, the segment generated $183 million in revenues, for fiscal year 2017 Smeal is expected to contribute another $105 million in revenues. Per my discussions with Spartan investor relations, the segment is reasonably expected to generate high single digit 6-8% adjusted EBITDA margins, consistent with the Specialty Chassis segment.

The acquisition was an amazing deal, not only was it a strategic fit but the Spartan extinguished a fire sale, pun intended. The company was formerly owned by a bunch of families, who gave up on the business while it was strapped for cash. Management paid $36 million for the business, and expects to reduce working capital from the Smeal business by $28 million before the current year end, primarily from inventory.

With pent up demand in a steady market, a streamlined manufacturing platform and a hyper accretive acquisition, the emergency response segment which lost money last year should generate high single digit 6-8% EBITDA margins in the next 2-3 years translating to $20-25 million in annual adjusted EBITDA before 2020.

Specialty Chassis – Opportunistic contract manufacturer

The specialty chassis segment is and has been a solid beneficiary from the greying of wealthy baby boomers. Spartan has 20% market share in building chassis for Class A recreational vehicles, which are the really nice ones that have over 400+ horsepower diesel engines.

Beyond RV’s, the segment is an opportunistic hustler in the medium truck industry. The segment caters to ebbs and flows of demand to optimize capacity. When wars are fought, they built a formidable military defense chassis. Spartan is a dedicated contract manufacturer for Isuzu’s F Series Natural Gas Class 6 medium duty truck. In conjunction with the new Isuzu contract, Spartan recently opened a new 85,000 SF plant in Michigan in the second quarter of 2017, and expects to ramp up revenues in the second half.

Isuzu F-Series Infomercial: Isuzu F-Series and N-Series Trucks Driving In Chicago

The segment consistently generates around 1/5 of revenues, earning mid to high single digit EBITDA margins. In the second quarter of 2017, the segment earned 8% EBITDA margins, which approximates the profitability the business is capable of generating.

Can EBITDA really triple?

During the first half of 2017, the combined entity earned adjusted EBITDA margins of 2.7%. Management guidance for the full year is for 4.2-4.3% EBITDA margins. I believe the company is capable of earning over 10% EBITDA margins by 2020, over triple what was earned in the first half.

ER 3.8% + FV 5.1% + CS 1.6% = 10.5%

During the first half of 2017, Emergency Response represented 48% of revenues and generated negative -1.2% adjusted EBITDA margins. This segment represents half of company sales and is barely breaking even, with strong potential to grow EBITDA margins to high single digits.

48% of revenues * 8% EBITDA Margins = 3.8%

During the first half of 2017, Fleet Vehicles represented 32% of revenues and generated +11.6 % adjusted EBITDA margins. This segment represents one third of company sales and has the potential to grow EBITDA margins from low teens to high teens.

32% of revenues * 16% EBITDA Margins = 5.1%

During the first half of 2017, Specialty Chassis represented 20% of revenues and generated +6.3% adjusted EBITDA margins. This segment represents one fifth of company sales and will likely sustain high single digit EBITDA margins.

20% of revenues * 8% EBITDA Margins = 1.6%

Valuation

On current earnings the stock is priced appropriately; this is no diamond in the rough. On consensus numbers, the stock trades at 18x FY17 Earnings and 10.5x FY17 EBITDA. However, at current valuations we are paying a very attractive price for great growth prospects.

Looking ahead 2-3 years, assuming $800 million in annual sales at 10% EBITDA margins, the company would generate $80 million in annual EBITDA. At a conservative 8x multiple, this would yield an $18/share valuation, over double the current stock price.

Key Risks

Shorts might dream up a thesis that Amazon drone delivery will render delivery vans obsolete.

Trump might disapprove of Spartan’s 100,000 SF van up-fit facility in Mexico and build a wall.

Growth in fire trucks and retro fitting depends on unpredictable slow moving municipal budgets.

Profitability can be derailed real quick by high warranty expense from vehicle recalls.

Conclusion

Spartan is a classic GARP bet. The stock is only followed by 3 analysts, with a market cap just north of $300 million. The business is easily understood, has great long term prospects, is operated by an effective leader, and trades at reasonable valuations.

The stock should continue to grind higher with new contract wins and continuous backlog growth. Organic growth in the Fleet Vehicle segment is likely to accelerate with e-commerce demand. Organic growth in the Emergency Response segment should accelerate with widespread adoption of their low cost S-180 truck, and also from retro-fitting services which have just started up.

