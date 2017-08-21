By How Much Will McDonald's Raise Its Dividend?

McDonald’s (MCD) is enjoying an impressive rally this year. To be sure, the stock has rallied 40% during the last ten months. Even better for the shareholders, the company is expected to raise its dividend in the next quarter. As it has raised it for 40 consecutive years, many shareholders are holding the stock for its growing dividend. Therefore, in this article, I will analyze what dividend raise these shareholders should be expecting.

First of all, McDonald’s is facing some secular headwinds. More precisely, an increasing number of consumers has become health-conscious in the last few years. For instance, it is remarkable that only one out of five millennials has tried a Big Mac. As the customers of the company expect low prices, the company can hardly improve the quality of its items to alleviate the concerns of health-conscious consumers and hence it is hard for the company to fight this negative trend. Moreover, the minimum wage is on the rise in many states and thus it significantly raises the labor cost of the company, as most of its workers earn the minimum wage. These negative trends had forced the company to stagnate during 2012-2015.

However, since the new management took the helm, it has taken some very successful initiatives, which have put the stalwart back to its growth trajectory. To be sure, the comparable sales of the company rose 6.6% in Q2 vs. 4.0% consensus while its operating income jumped 24%. The impressive results were achieved thanks to the launch of the premium sandwich platform and the promotion of cold beverage. Even better, these initiatives have plenty of room to run in the near future and hence the company is likely to maintain its growth pace for the foreseeable future.

While the company has returned to its growth trajectory, it is even more encouraging that its management does not rest on its laurels. More specifically, the management has decided to modernize numerous stores to make them more appealing to consumers. In this way, the company expects to attract many consumers who have stayed away from its stores due to their old-fashioned image.

Nevertheless, while all the above bode well for the stock, the dividend-oriented shareholders should not become extremely enthusiastic over the upcoming dividend hike. For instance, the modernization of stores is expected to cost between $150 K and $700 K per store and hence McDonald’s will have to markedly boost its capital expenses in the near future. On the bright side, the company will force its franchisees to pay a significant portion of these expenses. Nevertheless, the share of the company in these expenses will still be meaningful.

Moreover, investors should note that McDonald’s has pronouncedly weakened its balance sheet during the last five years. The net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) has essentially doubled, from $16.4 B in 2012 to $31.0 B this year. In addition, the interest expense has almost doubled as well, from $517 M in 2012 to $892 M in the last 4 quarters. The main reason for the increased leverage of the balance sheet has been the shift of the company to a policy of aggressive share repurchases. However, the company cannot continue indefinitely to weaken its balance sheet to sustain extreme shareholder distributions, as the increasing interest expense will start to take its toll on the earnings at some point. In fact, the interest expense has already increased, from 6% of the operating income in 2012 to 11% this year.

On the other hand, the aggressive share repurchases of the company have a positive effect on the dividend. More precisely, as the share count has been reduced by 14% in the last two years, the annual dividend expense of the company has decreased from $3.2 B in 2015 to $3.05 B in the last 4 quarters even though the dividend per share has increased. To make a long story short, as the dividend is now distributed to fewer shares, its financial burden on the company has decreased even though the dividend per share has increased. Therefore, the company can raise its dividend more readily now that it distributes it to fewer shares.

In reference to the most likely dividend raise, it is worth noting that McDonald’s had raised its annual dividend by the same amount, $0.16 per share, for 3 years in a row, in the period 2013-2015. Last year the company slightly accelerated the pace and raised its annual dividend by $0.20 per share. Given all the above evidence, there is no reason to believe that the company will dramatically change its dividend policy. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect an annual dividend hike of about $0.20 per share. This means that the quarterly dividend is likely to rise from $0.94 to $0.99 per share.

To sum up, McDonald’s has returned to solid growth after a few years of stagnation. As a result, it can easily continue to raise its dividend at the recent pace. On the other hand, the stalwart is not likely to accelerate the pace of dividend growth because it has markedly leveraged its balance sheet in the last four years while it has also decided to spend significant amounts to modernize its stores. Therefore, the company is likely to raise its annual dividend at approximately the same pace it did last year, i.e., by $0.20 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.