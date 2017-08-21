PrimeEnergy - A Fast Growing Permian Oil Producer You've Probably Never Heard Of

The Permian Basin has garnered disproportionate investor attention in the oil and gas space over the past few years. With huge wells, large buyouts and IPOs, and rapidly improving technology, companies focused in the area have become prominent.

It has become common to evaluate oil and gas public companies based on a combination of acreage value (net of production value) and production growth rate. While not as accurate as in depth discounted cash flow analysis based on specific type curves and historical production results, there is one significant benefit: easily and objectively identifying valuation outliers for further review.

While deal values and production results have been rising across several parts of the Permian Basin, this article will be focused on the Midland Basin and Midland Basin focused producers. The Midland Basin has been the most active part of the Permian for a number of years, and as recently as last month saw a record high $51,000 per acre paid for land by QEP (QEP).

Valuation is a moving target, and company situations change, so it is instructive to look at two charts, one with Q1 2017 data and another with Q2 2017 data. What hasn't changed is the presence of valuation outliers. Specifically, Prime Energy (PNRG) is trading at a much lower $/acre, RSP (RSPP) is trading at a higher $/acre, and none trade for close to the $51,000/acre that QEP just paid. Here is Q1 2017, with market cap data from July:

Market Cap Net Debt EV Q1 Production % oil Est Production Value ($MM) Permian Acres $/acre net of prod Prime Energy (PNRG) PNRG $ 150 $ 25 $ 175 3,800 47% $ 129 13,000 $ 3,538 SM Energy (SM) SM $ 1,900 $ 3,500 $ 5,400 134,400 29% $ 3,571 88,000 $ 20,784 Callon (CPE) CPE $ 2,200 $ 400 $ 2,600 20,000 80% $ 940 60,000 $ 27,667 Earthstone Energy (ESTE) ESTE $ 560 $ 70 $ 630 9,515 66% $ 394 20,900 $ 11,296 Parsley Energy (PE) PE $ 8,200 $ 1,600 $ 9,800 54,800 69% $ 2,334 240,000 $ 31,106 Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) PXD $ 27,600 $ 800 $ 28,400 249,000 59% $ 9,611 800,000 $ 23,486 Diamondback (FANG) FANG $ 8,900 $ 1,000 $ 9,900 71,100 75% $ 3,200 191,727 $ 34,948 RSP Energy (RSPP) RSPP $ 5,300 $ 1,100 $ 6,400 45,189 75% $ 2,034 95,000 $ 45,963

And here is Q2 2017 Data:

Market Cap Net Debt EV Q2 Production % oil Est Production Value ($MM) Permian Acres $/acre net of prod PNRG PNRG $ 150 $ 44 $ 194 4,474 56% $ 168 13,000 $ 2,034 SM Energy SM $ 1,550 $ 3,200 $ 4,750 124,600 26% $ 3,149 88,000 $ 18,193 Callon CPE $ 2,050 $ 400 $ 2,450 22,456 79% $ 1,046 60,000 $ 23,393 Earthstone Energy ESTE $ 531 $ 53 $ 584 10,600 66% $ 439 20,900 $ 6,945 Parsley Energy PE $ 7,130 $ 1,600 $ 8,730 64,700 67% $ 2,704 229,191 $ 26,290 Pioneer Natural Resources PXD $ 22,440 $ 1,000 $ 23,440 259,087 57% $ 9,793 800,000 $ 17,058 Diamondback Energy FANG $ 8,600 $ 1,000 $ 9,600 77,000 75% $ 3,465 191,727 $ 31,999 RSP Energy RSPP $ 5,000 $ 1,200 $ 6,200 54,300 72% $ 2,378 101,000 $ 37,838

Other observations: Prime Energy grew its oil production by 40%, more than any other company in the group, quarter over quarter. RSP grew the fastest, but seems to be growing its natural gas production faster than its oil production. And Earthstone, while still more than 3x more expensive than Prime on a $/acre basis, is trading at less than 1/3 the value on a $/acre basis of any of the other peers in this set.

There are obvious questions. What is Prime Energy? Why haven't we heard of it? Why is it so cheap? These will be addressed below.

Prime Energy has existed in its current form since the late 1980s (it was previously K.R.M. Petroleum). It is an oil and gas producer with assets in Texas, Oklahoma and West Virginia. Prime has 13,000 net acres in the Midland Basin, 2,000 net acres in the STACK play in Oklahoma, 30,000+ net acres on the fringe of the Marcellus in West Virginia, some oil services equipment and some royalties and other miscellaneous assets.

Charles Drimal, the CEO of Prime, has been in that position for decades. I will admit it took years to get him to answer the phone - to say he is non promotional is an understatement. However, there would be a lot to promote if he were to do so:

PNRG is up 5,700% since August 1987, 30 years ago. Despite no one having heard of it, and despite trading at ~1/10 the production adjusted dollar per acre value for Midland Basin focused oil companies.

In that time, Prime's fully diluted share count has fallen from over 6 million shares to below 3 million shares. And the company built up valuable land positions and drilling deals that are finally driving material production benefit, with oil production up 40% from Q1 to Q2 this year.

So, with market beating performance, an order of magnitude lower than average valuation, and huge production growth, why has no one heard of Prime? The answer is simple and twofold. 1) the company keeps buying back stock, so they have remained elusive for as long as possible, quietly buying back tens of thousands of shares a year (or more). This is similar to Texas Pacific Land (TPL), which quietly bought back shares for decades before it was "discovered" to have Permian Basin exposure (like Prime!) and the stock soared.

And 2) because Prime is an equity buyer and not an equity issuer, it has been uninteresting to investment bank equity researchers and institutional salespeople. More and more, investment banks make money from capital markets and transaction work, and not from commission revenue or unique research ideas provided to clients. Prime doesn't even make it onto investment bank valuation tables that are similar to the one above, but generally only feature clients or prominent companies.

Fortunately, success attracts attention. Prime has partnered with Apache (APA), participating on a non operated basis in some of Apache's best wells in the Midland Basin (far away from Apache's more controversial and earlier stage Alpine High). And Prime has partnered with RSP Energy (RSPP), participating in some of its best wells in Martin County. Incidentally, the wells with Apache in Upton look more productive than wells with RSP in Martin, which is contrary to the popular conception of productivity of horizontal unconventional wells in those counties.

Prime is obviously worthy of a closer look, and I may write more about it in the future. I own the stock and may buy more or sell without further notice.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.