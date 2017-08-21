An In-Depth Analysis Of Calithera Biosciences (Part 2)

This is the second and final article about Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ: CALA). In the first essay, I wrote about CB-839 Calithera's glutaminase inhibitor. Here I am going to focus on CB-1158 and evaluate the current worth of the company.

The arginase inhibitor CB-1158

CB-1158 is an inhibitor for the enzyme arginase, which normally degrades arginine to urea, which is an essential mechanism to get rid of harmful ammonia. In addition to that, myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC), which are immunosuppressive cells often enriched in the tumor microenvironment, secret arginase. T cells and also NK cells require certain arginine levels for efficient proliferation, which are depleted by arginase secretion. T cells, for instance, are so dependent on arginine that a 2-3 fold reduction in arginine concentration is enough to ablate T cell proliferation (Figure 1). Arginase expressing MDSCs are found in many tumors like lung, stomach, bladder and colon cancer, and they are associated with poor prognosis.

Figure 1. The proliferation of activated human T cells in media containing varying concentrations of arginine. Source: Calithera Biosciences

In preclinical models, the single treatment with CB-1158 reduced tumor growth in LLC and Madison 109 cells (both lung cancer), in the B16.F10 cells (melanoma) and the CT-26 colorectal cancer model (here, here and here). Depletion of CD8 T cells or NK cells reverses these effects. Furthermore, Calithera could show that combination of CB-1158 with checkpoint inhibitors had a synergistic effect in B16.F10 (with anti-PD-L1 or IDO inhibitor), in the 4T1 breast cancer model (with anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA4) and in CT26 (with anti-PD-L1).

Based on these findings, in 2016 Calithera started a clinical phase 1 trial, investigating CB-1158 in monotherapy and combination with Bristol-Meyer Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) PD-1 inhibitor Nivolumab. The dose escalation part of the trial will be performed in patients with different solid cancers with possible monotherapy expansion cohorts in NSCLC, colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. The combination part of the study will evaluate CB-1158 and Nivolumab in NSCLC, RCC and melanoma. Also included are melanoma and NSCLC patients, who received prior treatment with anti-PD-(L)1.

So far, 17 patients have been enrolled in the dose-escalation part of the study, with no ≥ grade 3 toxicities observed. As outlined above arginase is an essential enzyme in the urea cycle, and a very sensitive readout for malfunctions in this pathway are rising levels of urinary orotic acid. In the highest tested dose (150 mg) 2 of 3 patients had an elevation exceeding 5 times the upper limit of normal levels. According to Calithera, this is still far from being harmful to the patients, since some people with a defect in the urea cycle easily exceed this limit without having a clinical impact. Nonetheless, since 150 mg is one of the lower doses tested, defects in the urea cycle might hinder Calithera to use the higher doses in the efficacy part of the study. Throughout the measured dose levels, plasma arginase activity was >90% inhibited and patients presented with increased PD-1 positive CD8 T cells and CD3 positive NK cells in the plasma.

License agreement with Incyte

In January 2017, Calithera and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) announced a global collaboration and license agreement for CB-1158. The deal included an upfront payment of $ 45 million, an $ 8 million equity investment and a $12 million milestone payment from Incyte. In total, Calithera is eligible to receive $ 430 million of milestone payments.

The terms of the agreement also include that Calithera will pay 30% of the development costs, but is thus eligible for 40% of U.S. profits (or losses). In addition to this, Calithera receives tiered royalties in the low to mid double digit range for ex-US sales. Calithera can also opt-out of the co-founding obligations, which would make them eligible to $ 750 million of milestone payments and for tiered royalties in the low to mid double digit range for global sales.

Valuation of Calithera Biosciences

CB-839/Everolimus in RCC

Since CB-839/Everolimus received the FDA fast track designation for the treatment of metastatic RCC who have received 2 or more lines of therapy, I will first estimate the value of CB-839 this indication.

Kidney cancer has an incidence rate of 15.6 per 100 000 people, and 75% of all kidney cancers are of the clear cell type. About half of the RCCs will develop metastatic disease, and 22% of metastatic ccRCC will receive a third line treatment. I estimate the current population of the US and EU to be 326 and 506 million respectively. Thus the potential target population in 2017 is about 9900 patients in the US and EU combined (Figure 2). For the following calculations, I assume an annual growth rate of 0,7% and 0,4% for the US and EU respectively. The incidence rates of kidney cancer have stabilized in recent years. Hence I will not assume a growing incidence rate.

Figure 2. Calithera's potential target population for ccRCC in 2017

In September 2015 the median annual average wholesale price (AWP) of 60 FDA approved cancer drugs in 71 indications was $ 132 000 (interquartile range was 66 000 - 164 000). Since pricing is such an important determinant of revenue, I will use the interquartile range as estimates of CB-839's price. As mentioned in this SA article, the average sales price (NYSE:ASP) according to the Pharmagellan guide is 74% of the AWP in the US and 50% in the EU (Figure 3)

Figure 3. Estimates used to calculate CB-839s rNPV in ccRCC

The likelihood of approval (LOA) for oncology drugs in phase 2 is 8.1%. However, due to the fast-track designation, I would consider CB-839 in RCC as lead indication. Phase II lead indications in oncology have a LOA of 19.1%. As currently there are no drugs specifically approved for the third line setting, I assume a 30-50% peak market share.

Due to the fast-track designation, the phase II trial can be approved by the FDA after completing phase II. Thus in my calculations, I estimate an approval in early 2021. According to this publication, it takes a median of six years until drugs reach peak sales. Furthermore, I expect that about 65% of revenue will be used to finance manufacturing, sales and marketing. With this information, I calculate estimated risk-adjusted revenues until 2035 (The patent was filed in 2015 and a typical protection period is 20 years). These revenues are then discounted at a rate of 15%.

From these revenues, I subtract the estimated risk adjusted costs of the clinical trials. The phase II trial will have 250 patients, and the average cost per patient in oncology is $ 67 500. The costs from submission to launch are estimated with $ 40 million. Even if the CB-839/Everolimus combination is approved after phase II, Calithera has to conduct a phase III study. I expect the phase III trial to include 600 patients (typical for an oncology phase III trial) with a price of $ 69 000 per patient.

Using these variables, I calculate the rNPV of CB-839 in RCC to be a median of $ 41 million, with a range of $ -1 to 78 million.

CB-839/Paclitaxel in TNBC

Calithera tests CB-839 in combination with Paclitaxel in the first and third line setting in advanced or metastatic TNBC and I will model the rNPV for both indications.

Breast cancer has an annual incidence rate of approximately 125 per 100 000 women in Northern America and Europe. Of the diagnosed breast cancers, about 10-20% are of the triple negative type, and 35% of TNBC will develop an advanced or metastatic disease. As with RCC, incidence rates of breast cancer have stabilized in the last years. Thus no growth of the target population (apart from total population growth) is assumed.

In the first line setting this sums up to 18600 - 37200 total cases per year. This number is further reduced in the third line as about 49% of all cases receive a third-line treatment. In Calithera's phase I trial, 82% of women had received prior taxane therapy which is relatively consistent with other studies. This sums up to a total annual target population of 7500 to 15 000 in the US and EU for CB-839/Paclitaxel as third line treatment (Figure 4).

Figure 4. Calithera's potential target population for TNBC in 2017

Compared with the RCC calculation only the LOA and the peak market shares differ for TNBC (Figure 5). Since CB-839 in TNBC is not considered as the lead indication, I assume a LOA of 8.1%. I estimate the peak market share to be in the range of 20% - 40% for the first line indication (due to heavier competition from immunotherapy/chemotherapy combinations) and 30% - 50% for the third line setting (there is no drug approved specifically as third line agent). I assume a launch in 2025. Thus the calculated rNPV for both indications has a median value of $ 7 million, with a range from $ -11 to 83 million for both indications.



Figure 5. Market estimates used to calculate CB-839s rNPV in TNBC

For the CB-839/Nivolumab combination, no efficacy data is available yet. Thus it is hard to predict in which cancer type it could have potential, and so I decided not to model the value of this combination.

Milestone payments for CB-1158

The same goes for CB-1158, however, with the difference that Calithera licensed it to Incyte, agreeing on $ 430 million of potential milestone payments. Of these, $ 418 million are still outstanding, and thus I decided to estimate the value of these potential milestone payments. The exact deals of the agreement are not publicly available, so I assume four milestone payments, which occur at the phase transitions (phase I to II, phase II to III, phase III to NDA/BLA and NDA/BLA to approval).

I adjusted the value of each milestone payment to the inverse likelihood of occurrence (the more unlikely a milestone payment is, the higher the assigned value) (Figure 6). Then the milestone payments are discounted for, using a discount rate of 15% at their estimated incident (I assume the phase I/II transition in 2018, phase II/III in 2021, III/NDA/BLA in 2024 and marketing in 2026). I subtract the resulting value by the risk adjusted discounted costs (which are very small, since Calithera has to pay only for 30% of all costs) and this results in an rNPV of about $ 15 million.

Figure 6. rNPV of milestone payments for CB-1158

Conclusion

Calithera currently has $ 208 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Adding this up the median calculated value of Calithera is $ 290 million with a range of $ 211 to 383 million.

The $ 383 million estimation uses very optimistic price and peak market share assumptions. This evaluation is still far below the current market capitalization of about $ 500 million and so I think Calithera Biosciences currently overvalued. Taking into account that I did not model the value of CB-839/Nivolumab and CB-1158, it seems hard to believe that they would add another $ 120 million to the current valuation. Especially considering that both are still in an early stage and that I accounted for milestone payments of CB-1158. I assume that the optimistic attitude around Calithera, due to the very positive news of the last couple of months, is responsible for this high valuation.

Having said this, I also want to state that some of the model assumptions might seem conservative (for instance one might argue that the LOA of CB-839 in RCC is higher than 19.1% due to excellent PFS results). However, I prefer to find a conservatively valued company with upside potential, rather than one that is already optimistically valued. Nonetheless, one of the reasons why I published all the used parameters, is that the reader can rebuild the model and adjust it according to the own estimates.

I do not see an immediate risk of dilution for Calithera since they have accumulated a substantial amount of cash, which will support them at least into 2019. As always with early-stage pharmaceutical companies, there is a risk that their potential drugs might fail during the clinical trials. In respect to Calithera, I want to explicitly emphasize, that, in my opinion, a large part of the market capitalization rests on the chance of approving CB-839/Everolimus after phase II trials. If not, they will lose a large part of their value. Summing this up, I think that Calithera Biosciences is a great company, with promising drugs that have shown very good efficacy so far.

