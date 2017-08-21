Best Pacific - Sportswear Is The Future

(Best Pacific is also listed in HK - 2111 HK - where liquidity is far better)

Investment Thesis:

Best Pacific (OTC:NWQZF) is one of the best businesses in the textile supplier and garment OEM value chain, which happens to be trading at a historically low valuation. Following a profit warning in July, the stock de-rated by ~35% to 11x trailing P/E (vs. a historical average of ~15) and 7x EBITDA (vs. a historical average of ~9x). The profit warning is a temporary hiccup in operations as a result of unlucky timing as there was a one-time slowdown in sales that coincided with a large one-time increase in fixed costs, due to:

Victoria Secret cutting their swimwear/non-athletic apparel product lines (est. ~10%+ of sales) while reducing promotional activity and thereby sales volume. A shift from China-sourced products to lower-cost countries, which should only affect Best Pacific temporarily as they ramp capacity in Vietnam. A move in demand from upper-middle market and premium lingerie to mass market/low-end products in the domestic Chinese market as consumer confidence faltered in 2016-2017.

On the cost side, Best Pacific is experiencing a number of large fixed costs shifting from being capitalized to being expensed due to:

A new 120k square meter production facility in Vietnam coming online in 1H’17, increasing capacity 25-30%. The launch of a 30k square meter Automated Inventory Management facility in Q2 ’17. The expansion of a 35k square meter production facility in Dongguan Province in Q1’17, increasing capacity 15%.

The end result of these one-time issues is the ability to buy a business with a streamlined inventory management system and 40% greater capacity at a discounted multiple that has three major tailwinds:

Secularly growing end markets in both lingerie and sportswear with an opportunity for market share gains. A business model insulated from competitive pressures providing growing pricing power. A very low capacity utilization rate following high recent capex spend, leading to the opportunity for a high degree of operating leverage and free cash flow generation.

(Source: Author Estimates)

Best Pacific should be able to almost double EBITDA in 3 years due to large increase in capacity coming online, leading to operating leverage as volumes ramp-up. Incremental cash flow can be used to pay down debt, (totaling ~$600m HKD, or 14% of the current market cap) delivering an increase in value to equity holders. Assuming a marginal re-rating, the current valuation provides a 3-5 year IRR of 25-30%. On top of that, the company regularly pays out a substantial dividend which is a material yield (4.0%) at the current price. Assuming a re-rating to historical levels of ~15x P/E and 9x EV/EBITDA, the IRR then ranges from 30-40% for the next 3-5 years.

Business:

Best Pacific is the world’s largest textile supplier for the lingerie industry with a 2.7% market share. Best Pacific manufactures elastic fabric (5.1% market share), elastic webbing (5.3% market share), and lace (0.9% market share) for lingerie brand owners and OEMs. In 2012, the business expanded from its core offerings of elastic fabric/webbing into lace, and in 2013, further expanded into the complementary sportswear market. Best Pacific’s core customers include vertically integrated lingerie brand owners Aimer, Embry Form, Maniform, Triumph, and Wacoal, as well as the OEMs/ODMs/IDMs who manufacture products for the lingerie brands Chantelle, Marks & Spencer, Spanx, and Victoria’s Secret. On the sportswear side, BP’s core brand owner customers are Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA). Sportswear is the future of the business, with a much larger and faster growing addressable market. As an end market, sportswear has gone from 0% of Best Pacific’s sales in 2012 to ~18% of sales in 2016.

Best Pacific’s business model centers around co-developing new products/materials with brand owners, and then taking raw nylon and spandex and knitting, pre-treating, dyeing, printing, and finishing the material so that it can be assembled into either lingerie or sportswear. By collaborating with their customers while focusing on value added services such as dyeing, printing, and finishing (vs. a typical supplier who provides commoditized grey fabric), Best Pacific becomes an important piece of multiple parts of the product life cycle, from product conceptualization and design to production.

The Value Chain:

Textile suppliers and garment OEMs are stereotypically used as examples of low-quality businesses with commoditized product offerings and immaterial competitive advantages. However, changing dynamics within the retail and apparel industries – primarily the trends of fast fashion, shortening product life cycles and rapidly changing consumer preferences – have shifted the key variables for sourcing from price to both quality and speed. Reducing lead times is becoming essential to the business model of retailers, even if it comes at the expense of higher prices. This is shifting pricing power from the brand owners to the well-operated textile suppliers and OEMs who are enablers of the brand owner’s success and inventory management.

(Source: Company Filings, Author Estimates)

Textile Material Suppliers: These players occupy the upstream portion of the value chain. They take raw materials (cotton, polyester, nylon, and spandex in ascending order of price/quality) and process it into a product that an OEM assembles into a final good. On the higher end of the quality spectrum, material suppliers will co-design products and materials with brand owners/OEMs, and will have a greater amount of value-added services such as dyeing, printing, or finishing. The process is highly automated and capital intensive. Suppliers who occupy the low value-add (LVA) end of the spectrum tend to manufacture lower-quality cotton and polyester fabrics with little finishing/dyeing. Suppliers on the high value-add (HVA) side will manufacture nylon based, often incorporating varying amounts of spandex in order to create elasticity for synthetic fabrics. Higher margin products also have a larger amount of dyeing and finishing, which can make fabrics stiffer or more flexible, quick drying, water resistant, anti-microbial, anti-static, non-slip, etc. The majority of suppliers who occupy the low value-add segment only possess capital as the single barrier to entry, and average gross margins between 10-20%. The top end of suppliers can earn margins in excess of 20%. Best Pacific has a history of consistently generating gross margins north of 30%. Despite supplying a low absolute dollar amount of each product (on average $48 on each $100 bra is the processed fabrics), high value-add suppliers like Best Pacific earn a greater degree of the economic profit of a product (13.3%), vs. the OEMs (12.0%) who sell the finished good for ~$60.

Garment OEMs/ODMs/IDMs: Traditional Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) receive designs from customers and assemble the products as instructed. Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) perform the same tasks, but with limited capability to design their own products, and make slight adjustments for each customer. Innovative Design Manufacturers (IDMs) co-design products alongside customers and suppliers, and are more integrated into the customer’s supply chain. The general business model revolves around receiving process fabric from material suppliers, potentially finishing/dyeing if need be, and then assembling into the final product for the brand owner. The process is incredibly labor intensive and has minimal automation. With labor as the only real barrier to entry, OEMs and ODMs tend to operate on thin margins, while IDMs are marginally more profitable due to their role in the design process.

The Profit Warning:

In July 2017 Best Pacific announced a profit warning, stating net profit for the first half of 2017 would be ~30% below the first half of 2016. This was due to lower than expected revenue from reduced sales to lingerie customers, and an increase in manufacturing overhead, labor costs, and startup expenses in Vietnam. The 35% drop in the stock price was a clear over-reaction for a number of reasons.

First, the only decline in volume was from the lingerie side of the business. While this is currently the core of the business (80% of sales), it is rapidly decreasing in relative importance compared to sportswear, which has a far larger total addressable market with equivalent margins. The press release even noted: “The Group’s sportswear segment continues to perform as per the Company’s expectation”.

Second, Best Pacific experienced a huge increase in fixed costs that coincided with a 40% increase in capacity. This includes a 35k square meter expansion of their Dongguan facility, adding ~15% capacity, and the completion of a 120k square meter facility in Vietnam, which is adding ~25-30% to capacity. In addition, they also finished a 30k square meter automated inventory management system in the first half of 2017 which will help working capital management. Even though these facilities may not begin to generate revenue until mid-2017, Best Pacific still begins to incur costs on the P&L before that happens. Before opening, facilities need to be staffed with experienced professionals (who incur relocation costs) to help launch each new project, new employees need to be trained ahead of time, the facilities may engage in small-scale testing ahead of full production which involves additional overhead and labor expenses, etc. In short, there is an additional 185k square meters of space which needs to be paid for and at least partially staffed, but isn’t generating a dollar of revenue to offset that cost. As these facilities launch, that negative operating leverage which caused the profit warning in the first place will reverse as volume ramps, allowing Best Pacific to expand margins significantly from temporarily depressed levels.

Secularly Growing End Markets:

Best Pacific has two main end markets – lingerie and sportswear. Lingerie has consistently grown mid-single digits, and is forecasted to grow at a 6.6% CAGR globally for the next five years. Incremental demand in lingerie will be driven an element of premiumization as consumers move up the quality spectrum towards products manufactured with nylon, rather than cotton/polyester. Nylon is a stronger/more durable fabric that is inherently abrasion resistant and holds color better after dyeing compared to polyester. Inner-wear is also becoming something of a fashion statement that consumers are beginning to pay greater attention to. This creates demand for better designed products (which require higher quality materials), that are at the same time more comfortable.

The emphasis on comfort is clearly shown through the bralette trend, where consumers are favoring unconstructed, unwired bras (10% of Victoria’s Secret’s sales are now bralettes up from near 0% a year ago). These typically possess lower ASPs, and brand owners have been increasingly aggressive in capturing volume through promotional activity of bralette products. Many of Victoria’s Secret’s bralettes retail for ~$25, but are on sale for 2 for $30. This higher-volume strategy is sure to benefit Best Pacific, who is agnostic to the margins VS generates but benefits from the volume of materials purchased. In addition, since bralettes lack foam and wiring, Best Pacific goes from supplying 66% of the content of a bra, to 100%, making them a true one-stop shop solution provider. This will incentivize brand owners to BP as they can now get every single part of the bra from a single supplier, simplifying the supply chain and helping manage lead times. Another subsegment where BP can supply 100% of the inputs is sports bras, which are experiencing accelerated growth and forecasted to grow at a 14.2% CAGR through 2019.

(Source: Regina Miracle Prospectus)

Sports bras require a number of special treatments, including anti-microbial and quick-drying finishes. All of these trends: the move to higher quality materials, the move to more fashionable bralettes, and rising popularity of sports bras favor Best Pacific to gain market share as they are the largest player within the lingerie materials market, and they possess long-lasting (10+ years) relationships with top lingerie and sportswear brands, strengthened by years of co-development of new products and materials. Their ability to be a true ‘one-stop shop’ (especially for bralettes and sports bras where BP can supply the entire product) in an environment where compressing lead times are the single most important variable creates an additional opportunity for Best Pacific to take share.

The greatest opportunity for Best Pacific lies within sportswear. Sportswear is a faster growing and larger addressable market which is complementary to lingerie. The materials, processes, and treatments are largely the same. The differences are that first the market is far larger (~$280bn compared to ~$80bn for lingerie), and is growing at an equivalent to faster rate in the 7-10% range. The underappreciated piece of the sportswear opportunity-set for Best Pacific is that not only are there more articles of clothing sold in the sportswear market than the lingerie market, but each article of clothing is bigger. So the opportunity-set per piece of clothing is larger in sportswear than it is in lingerie for Best Pacific. While the end markets may be growing at roughly equivalent rates, the materials market for sportswear should grow ahead of the lingerie market due to the larger volume of materials required.

Top Operator within Textiles:

Within the textiles space, there are very few other businesses which can match Best Pacific’s track record of profitability and growth in the past five years. At first glance, the numbers speak for themselves. While growing at a 12.1% CAGR vs. peers who on average shrank in the past five years, Best Pacific has managed to earn Gross Margins over double peer average, contributing to a Gross Margin ‘Sharpe Ratio” (a quantifiable measure of pricing power, dividing average Gross Margin by their volatility) that is over 150% higher than peers.

(Source: Company Filings)

A number of factors contribute to Best Pacific’s success and have allowed them to generate greatly superior financial performance:

The core lingerie business is a niche segment in the scope of the broader textile industry, and Best Pacific is the clear leader within this niche. BP is expanding horizontally into the highly complementary sportswear segment versus competitors trying to make a more difficult move up the quality chain. The market is highly fragmented and competitors lack access to substantial capital, providing opportunities for consolidation. The barriers to entry for a high value-add textile supplier exceed those of an LVA player or a garment OEM due to capital intensity, IP, and customer relationships.

Niche Market: The lingerie materials market is a small sub segment of the overall textile market. The global textile market is about ~$440bn. The lingerie materials market is about $9.5bn, or ~2.1% of the whole market. Products within lingerie are typically made of higher quality synthetic materials. Best Pacific operates on the highest end of the spectrum, with products made using nylon and spandex. Higher-end lingerie frequently has lace, which has substantially better gross margins of 40-60%. Within the entire $9.5bn lingerie materials market, Best Pacific has a ~2.7% market share, with leading positions in elastic fabric and webbing, and a growing position in lace. In the higher end of the market, they undoubtedly have a greater, more entrenched market share.

A unique part of lingerie relative to other textile subsegments is the diversity of the materials. Whereas many garments can be made purely with cotton or with polyester/other synthetic fabrics, lingerie requires a combination of elastic fabric, elastic webbing, lace, foam, and other materials (wires/hooks/etc for constructed bras). Many suppliers are specialized and provide solely fabric or webbing, while Best Pacific’s product range of fabric, webbing, and lace encompasses 66% of the cost of the bra and 100% of the cost of a bralette/sports bra. Suppliers choose to source from BP as the ever growing issue is compressing lead times. The ability to source a larger quantity and diversity of materials from a single, demonstrably reliable player becomes invaluable. Not only that, it ensures synchronization across color and design. Sourcing fabric, webbing, and lace from a single supplier rather than three guarantees uniformity, which is crucial for more premium products where customers have more demanding tastes.

Movement into Sportswear: Best Pacific has an inherent advantage in moving into sportswear over the majority of other textile suppliers. There are a number of suppliers who manufacture largely commoditized undyed/unfinished ‘grey fabric’ that is cotton or polyester based. The fabric or yarn produced is knitted, and that’s it. In 2014-2015, as China’s textile industry started to slow and even decline, these suppliers have attempted to move up the quality spectrum to high-value added synthetic fabrics. These fabrics are typically polyester (or nylon on the highest end) based, and are frequently pre-treated, dyed, printed, and finished by the textile supplier. Each one of those steps takes a different machine, capital to purchase those machines, time to install the machines and knowledge to train employees to use them. Meanwhile, Best Pacific has already had this infrastructure and knowledge in place from manufacturing lingerie materials and quickly and easily began the transition ahead of many of their competitors. As a result, they now occupy an incumbent position with customer relationships that grow more durable as time goes on as BP co-develops products and materials with brand owners like Under Armour and Lululemon, strengthening that relationship.

Market Fragmentation: The textile market is highly fragmented, Best Pacific is the world’s largest lingerie material supplier, with a 2.7% market share. This dynamic creates a beneficial playing for Best Pacific. First, as lead times are forced to compress, brand owners are looking to source from fewer players to simplify the supply chain. This naturally favors the largest players who can ‘do it all’, which in Best Pacific’s case is true for bralettes, sports bras, and sportswear. Second, the majority of Best Pacific’s competitors are of suboptimal size. To begin with, they lack the capital to diversify into higher quality and margin products (that require pre-treating, dyeing, printing, and finishing), and since the majority occupy a more commoditized segment of the market, they will be unable to generate enough FCF to fund that expansion.

Barriers to Entry: As a high value-add textile supplier, Best Pacific possesses higher barriers to entry relative to the stereotypical LVA textile supplier or garment OEM. Capital requirements are greater, brand reputation and customer relationships are crucial due to the co-development of new materials and products. Shorter lead times are becoming increasingly important, and the ability to operate at a larger, more efficient scale is becoming a greater differentiator for a major player like Best Pacific.



(Source: Author)

Capacity Expansion:

The opportunity to purchase Best Pacific at a depressed valuation was brought about by their large capacity expansion in the first half of 2017. The expansion has taken place across two facilities. The first is the Phase VI development of BP’s plant in Dongguan, which is their ninth production facility. The plant is completed in Q1 2017, occupying 35,000 square meters, and expands production capacity by 10-15%. The second development is the overseas expansion in Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP), Hai Duong. The project occupies 121,800 square meters across two facilities, expanding production capacity by 25-30%. With this facility comes lower labor costs (which isn’t a massive benefit given high automation), two years of no taxes and four more years of half taxes, and lowering logistics costs. Many of Best Pacific’s customers (including their largest, Regina Miracle, the OEM for Victoria’s Secret and Under Armour), have moved production facilities to the very same industrial park in Vietnam. BP’s facilities are located ~70km (90 minutes) from a port in Hai Phong, with good road infrastructure in-between.

Given Best Pacific’s current capacity utilization rate of ~75%, this 35-45% increase in production capacity means that BP will be able to grow volumes 100% without spending a single dollar on growth capex. The result is that Best Pacific will have huge operating leverage to expand margins as volume ramps and fixed costs remain largely flat. In addition, by passing the peak in the capex cycle, BP doesn’t need to spend incremental growth capex, and also gains a tax shield from higher depreciation expenses, both boosting free cash flow generation.

(Source: Company Filings, Author Estimates)

Risks:

Compressing Lead Times: Shortening lead times pose a risk to the working capital management, and free cash flow generation of textile suppliers. Customers both on the sportswear and lingerie side are under pressure from shorter product life cycles. The consequence for Best Pacific is pressure to shorten lead times and manage more frequent, smaller order sizes. This creates inefficiencies in inventory management and production scheduling. If this trend continues, Best Pacific will be forced to tie up more and more cash on the balance sheet in inventory to be able to satisfy customer demand rapidly. Smaller batch sizes also can lead to production inefficiencies. This does however present an opportunity, as subscale and suboptimal players will be unable to keep up with shortening lead times, leading to share shifting towards those players who have the scale to manage it.

Price Competition: Increased price pressure may come from two sources, either LVA competitors seeking to establish a presence in the HVA segment through cutting price, or from customers seeking to manage cost (especially with sportswear). On the competitive side, numerous players who manufacture yarn, cotton, and other LVA materials have expressed desire to move into the higher margin, HVA synthetic segment of the market. These include Texhong Textile Group (OTC:TTXTF), Texwinca Holdings (OTCPK:TXWHF), Kam Hing International, and Fountain Set Holdings (OTC:FOSHY). These companies often look to undercut on price to establish market share, with Kam Hing stating they are deploying a “flexible pricing strategy to capture more clients” in one of their annual reports. However to quote Best Pacific’s largest brand owner relationship, L Brands (NYSE:LB) (owner of Victoria’s Secret), “we’re not trying to win by being the low cost player… we got a great sourcing organization that does terrific work, but what they’re most focused on is product quality and speed”. At the end of the day, while textiles are viewed stereotypically as commoditized products where price is the biggest factor for customers, in reality, quality and speed have become by far the most important factors for brand owners when making sourcing decisions. Brand owners are more than willing to pay up for quality and for quick delivery, as shown by Best Pacific’s 30%+ gross margins.

The more worrying source of price compression may come from sportswear customers. Brand owners are seeing pressure in their own product prices as competition ramps at the retail level to capture customer loyalty. Not only that, but relative to lingerie, the per garment order size is larger (it takes more fabric to make a pair of leggings than a bra). This may lead textile suppliers to sacrifice margins for volume. As of now, this doesn’t appear to be the case as sportswear elastic fabric gross margins are ~33%, equivalent to lingerie elastic fabric margins, but it is something to monitor. Another shielding factor is the brand equity of Best Pacific’s brand owner customers. How many times have you seen Lululemon on sale?

(Source: Bloomberg)

OEM Vertical Integration: With compressing lead times as the big worry for the textile industry, garment OEMs and textile suppliers are looking to address the issue in different ways. The one firm to demonstrate the most success in this is Shenzhou International (OTC:SZHIF) (which happens to be the only other firm comparably profitable to Best Pacific). Shenzhou is the largest vertically integrated player in the supply chain. They knit, pre-treat, dye, print, and finish the fabric, and then assemble it into the requested garments. This vertical integration has allowed them to shorten their own lead times and gain share. OEMs may look to expand upstream into textile processing and effectively disintermediate BP.

Customer Dependence: Best Pacific is levered to the success of a subset of brand owners within the lingerie and apparel industry. That subset is generally exposed to the higher end portion of the market, and includes Victoria’s Secret, Chantelle, and Triumph on the lingerie side, and Lululemon/Under Armour on the sportswear side. If any of the major brand owners that Best Pacific works with were to suffer a decline in sales, which would directly impact Best Pacific’s business. The business is somewhat diversified, with 11 major brand relationships globally. However given these all occupy the upper end of the mass market/premium segments, a trend of increasingly price-conscious consumers would be a negative one for BP. This was the case in China in 2016/2017, but consumer confidence has rebounded, which should be reflected in resumed growth.

Lower Barriers in Sportswear: While Best Pacific has somewhat of an incumbent position in HVA textiles for high-end sportswear brands, they lack one of the key competitive advantages they possess in lingerie which is the role of a ‘one-stop shop’ solution provider. The diversity of materials required for lingerie (lace, fabric, webbing, foam, and hooks/fasteners/etc) lends itself to sourcing from few suppliers. In sportswear, the need for a ‘one-stop shop’ isn’t as necessary as brand owners and OEMs really only need fabric and webbing. This opens Best Pacific to competition from other players who may possess scale in fabric, webbing or both.

Corporate Governance:

Best Pacific doesn’t have any major corporate governance red flags. There are a few related party transactions that are small-scale, and a few continuing transactions that are also small-scale and are limited by reasonable annual caps. The corporate structure is very simple with no direct ownership in any subsidiaries by the controlling shareholders. The only ‘red flag’ is the formation of a Life Insurance JV with seven other partners. This is more of a ‘bad business decision’ than a corporate governance issue. Any additional similar strange JVs in completely unrelated industries would be a warning sign.

Connected Transactions: There are three sets of ongoing connected transactions. This first involves sale of materials to Dongguan Clothing (100% owned by related parties who are immediate relatives of Mr. Lu, the Chairman, Mr. Zhang, the CEO, and Mr. Wu, an ED). These transactions run through 2019 and are limited to a peak annual cap of RMB 15m (in 2017 and 2018). Price is supposed to be comparable to prices sold to third parties. BP outlined extensively their actions to monitor that these transactions are conducted correctly, including:

Having the sales department record selling prices and terms for goods

Upon receiving a quotation from Dongguan clothing, reference prices by third parties

Use an internal audit system to trace, monitor, and evaluate transaction amounts

Comply with annual review requirements

The second set includes leases from Dongguan Clothing. Dongguan BPT is leasing 21,868 square meters of production facilities and offices from Dongguan Clothing from October 1, 2015, to September 30, 2018. Rental rates and caps are below

(Source: Company Filings)

The third connected transaction involves a lease from Mr. Lu (the Chairman) to Dongguan NHE. The lease totals two properties with a collective 23,205 square meters for the period of April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020. The lease terms appear favorable to BP (especially compared to the Vietnam lease which is $71 USD per square meter or HKD $534 per square meter). The transaction looks favorable to BP - but it is always important to monitor connected transactions, especially with majority shareholders.

(Source: Company Filings)

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.



Disclosure: I am/we are long NWQZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.