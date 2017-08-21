Bonds Sending Very Bullish Signals To Stocks

The Fed is likely to be on hold for the balance of the year when it comes to rates. Additionally, the balance sheet unwind is unlikely to happen anytime in 2017. Equities were so concerned about the idea of Gary Cohn resigning and the potential demise of the Trump agenda, the stock market appeared to overlook last week's news, with the equity market finishing the week sharply lower.

The Fed Minutes - Delays, Delays

The recently released Fed minutes appear to indicate the Fed would not be unwinding the balance sheet until a path was communicated as to how the Fed will proceed. Additionally, the Fed would first need to stop its reinvestment policy. For the most part, this likely makes the odds of such event very low in September, with a chance of reinvestment policy changing at the meeting December (that is if they begin communicating the steps in September). The statement is below:

Members agreed that, at this meeting, the Committee

should further clarify the time at which it expected to

begin its program for reducing its securities holdings in

a gradual and predictable manner. They updated the

postmeeting statement to indicate that while the Committee

was, for the time being, maintaining its existing

reinvestment policy, it intended to begin implementing

the balance sheet normalization program relatively soon,

provided that the economy evolved broadly as anticipated.

Several members observed that, in part because

of the Committee’s various communications regarding

the change, any reaction in financial markets to such a

change would likely be limited.

Follow The Spread

Additionally, the bonds market has been telling us since the middle of March that the Fed will not be as hawkish as first thought at the start of the year, as rates have been declining steadily since the March meeting. Additionally, the spreads between the US 10-Year Yields and The German 10-Year yields have been contracting steadily since that time as well.

The chart below is the 10-Year US Treasury Yield minus the 10-Year German Yield. We can see in the graph that the spread or the difference between the two yield has been contracting. Meaning the yields of each are coming closer together. The red line along the bottom represents a support region that the spread could fall to. While the red downward sloping line is the technical resistance level, where the spread is finding downward pressure.

US 10 Treasury Yield Minus 10 Year German Yield

The same contraction is being seen versus the Japanese 10-Year Yield as well, which is an indication that the bond market is not betting on a more hawkish ECB. It is telling us the bond market is betting that the Fed is likely not to be aggressive with monetary policy tightening as once thought.

US 10 -Year Yield Minus Japanese 10-Year Yield

A Fed that is unwinding the balance sheet would be a form of reverse quantitative easing (QE) or a form of quantitative tightening (QT), which would cause rates to rise. If the bond market was fearing a Fed that would be unwindings its large balance, yields on treasury should be rising, but instead they continue to fall since highs last seen in March. Increasing yield in the US should be causing the spreads to widen, not contract.

Why The Fed Is Considering Unwinding

There is one other thing to think about - foreign investors are buying our higher yielding debt, relative to their debt, given the lower rates across Europe and Japan. The Fed could use the demand from the international community to soak up the excess liquidity they will be providing. The bond selling and the demand for the higher yield could prevent rates from rising too sharply.

Equity Market Impact

The equity market did not read this signal last week as being bullish, as the Gary Cohn rumors, and concerns around the Trump Agenda were in focus. Once the market settles down surrounding policy fears, it should come around to realize the signals that bonds and the Fed are sending. The low-interest environment should allow for further multiple expansion. Additionally, benign inflation readings and robust economic growth should continue to act as a tailwind for equities for some time.

The news although subtle should have sent the equities markets higher, but once they again they were distracted.

