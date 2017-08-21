Qualcomm: A Value Investment Opportunity

The legal tussle with Apple, antitrust review of the NXP merger, and uncertainty over its VR plans have all pummeled the share price.

On July 19, Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) released its Q3 results, reporting an EPS of $0.83, which beat estimates by $0.02, and revenues of $5.3 billion, which beat estimates by $40 million. This strong showing, however, has not been enough to offset a lack of investor confidence in the stock, as its share price fall illustrates.

The woes that have afflicted Qualcomm are threefold: its legal dispute with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL); its thwarted (for now) merger with Dutch chip maker NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI); and its uncertain entry into virtual reality technologies.

The legal dispute with Apple started in January when Apple sued Qualcomm for exploiting its market dominance in communication chips to levy excessive royalties. In turn, Qualcomm countersued Apple and defended its royalty strategy as legally acceptable. Apple subsequently turned the screw by ceasing all payments to iPhone suppliers such as Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF), claiming that Qualcomm would be responsible for covering such payments.

The chip maker returned fire again, however, requesting that the U.S. International Trade Commission bar the import of several iPhones. This dispute remains unresolved at time of writing, but it does not seem as though it will end pleasantly. Indeed, as one of Seeking Alpha's most prolific contributors, PendragonY, sagely notes, the only ones who seem poised to benefit at this time are the lawyers.

The $38 billion merger with NXP Semiconductors was subjected to review in June by the European Commission regulators, who are concerned that such a merger would stifle competition within the semiconductor market for automotives, locking out competitors and leading to high royalty fees - Qualcomm does have a reputation in this regard! Though Qualcomm still expects the merger to close by the end of the year, the investigation is ongoing.

With regard to virtual reality technologies, Qualcomm has a significant adversary to contend with: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Qualcomm is focusing almost exclusively on mobile virtual services, especially with its Snapdragon 835 System-on-Chip. It has formed alliances with manufacturers in the field such as GoerTek, OmniVision (NASDAQ:OVTI), Thundercomm and Ximmerse, outsourcing component requirements to such firms to save itself R&D costs. It has also allied with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to create a Snapdragon 835 VR platform-based Daydream HMD design.

By contrast, Intel is taking a broader approach, with its Project Alloy being positioned to enable wireless viewing for indoor and outdoor users. Furthermore, the code for Project Alloy has been made available to developers and manufacturers seeking to provide tailored head-mounted displays. In addition, Intel has also forged links with the Electronic Sports League and Oculus to set up a platform for competitive online games, and has allied with Sony (NYSE:SNY) to offer an unequaled VR movie experience. All told, Intel's more bullish foray into this sector does not destroy Qualcomm's prospects, but it does ensure that it will not have an easy time of it.

However, with all of that said, none of these issues should be seen as a reason to divest Qualcomm. The chip maker remains, thanks to its intellectual property portfolio, a financially solid firm with a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, total assets of $52.36 billion against total debt of $11.76 billion, and cash on hand worth $18.65 billion. Its revenue and net income figures over the past five years are solid as well.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 19.12 billion 6.11 billion 2013 24.87 billion 6.85 billion 2014 26.49 billion 7.97 billion 2015 25.28 billion 5.27 billion 2016 23.55 billion 5.71 billion

These figures all suggest that Qualcomm will be able to continue rewarding its shareholders with consecutively rising dividends. An investor seeking to incept a position with such a company would be wise to take advantage of the bearishness surrounding Qualcomm at present to start a position here, as it is currently trading in the low-$50 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a forward P/E ratio of 15.37, and offers a dividend yield of 4.39%.

The payout ratio of 81.90% may make the dividend seem less than safe, but take into account the fact that Qualcomm's operations are not confined to the United States; the firm operates internationally, serving customers in countries such as China, South Korea and Taiwan. Furthermore, Qualcomm's forward P/E ratio is lower than the stock's five-year average ratio of 18.3, and its current dividend yield is higher than its five-year average yield of 2.38%. For those seeing a long-term opportunity behind the short-term noise, Qualcomm is on sale right now.

Disclaimer: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.