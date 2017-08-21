Frontier: An Acquisition Target?

Shares of Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) have spiraled down for the most part of the past year; its stock prices are down by 70% over the past 6 months alone. This drastic downtrend has sparked speculative discussions on a few investing boards over a potential acquisition of the telecom firm. The general premise of this argument is that Frontier’s stock has crashed so much that well-funded telecom companies could acquire their smaller rival at a deeply discounted price and unlock synergies of merged operations from there. While that may portray an optimistic outcome for existing Frontier shareholders, I’m of the opinion that the likelihood of this acquisition is very low and may not come to fruition anytime soon. Let’s take a closer look.

Valuation Game

This aspect happens to be the basis of most M&A related speculative discussions surrounding Frontier. Its market capitalization has depreciated by 80% in value over the past year alone, but that doesn’t single-handedly make it a lucrative acquisition target. We must remember that Frontier is holding a ton of debt and has an eroding subscriber base that the acquirer would have to assume in the event of a buyout.

Frontier’s market capitalization in today’s time may appear to be relatively low at $1.14 billion but once we factor in its debt, its enterprise value shoots up to $18.7 billion. And this is before factoring-in its preferred shares. The image attached below should give some perspective; it’s a comparison chart that illustrates how Frontier’s valuation (in terms of enterprise value and EBITDA) stacks up against other telecom companies.

Frontier’s EV/EBITDA figure is clearly lower than its financially stable peers, but I suspect it’s not low enough to make it a compelling acquisition candidate. The company has been posting deteriorating financial results for the past several quarters now, and analysts project that its sales and EBITDA would shrink further over the next 3 years. So, a lower valuation is justified. I suppose potential acquirers would want to wait out this period (2+ years), let Frontier’s financials deteriorate and then buy it at an even deeper discount.

Another major problem is that Frontier has raised debt at fairly high coupon rates that go as high as 11% in extreme cases. Since the telecom firm already has distressed financials and carries a mountain of debt on its books, it’s unlikely that it can restructure a substantial chunk of its debt to significantly reduce the interest burden anytime soon. It’s interest expense for the past 4 quarters alone aggregated to $1.542 billion which is quite high considering the fact that this is around 45% of the company’s overall EBITDA for the period.

The chart attached below illustrates how Frontier’s Interest coverage ratio is one of the worst amongst its aforementioned peers. The acquirer would have to assume a mountain of debt along with Frontier’s pricey interest payments and that could spoil its chances of getting acquired.

Arbitrage play?

One could perhaps look to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity here. We know that Frontier is heavily levered and its credit ratings were recently downgraded by both Moody’s and Fitch. This essentially means that Frontier won’t necessarily be able to reduce its interest expenses by way of debt restructuring.

A large telecom company, however, with lower leverage ratios and stable credit ratings could potentially consider acquiring Frontier. The play here: it would be easier for the merged entity to restructure its debt and lower its annual interest load as it would, and I theorize here, have higher credit ratings than Frontier.

This mystical large firm could potentially bring in capital at a lower cost by way of excess cash lying around, or by raising fresh debt at lower rates, to retire Frontier’s currently existing expensive debt. It would essentially be an arbitrage play of 300-600 basis point interest rate savings on around $10-18 billion of debt. Nice, right?

The problem with this approach is that large telecom companies have better avenues of growth than this measly 300-600bps arbitrage play. Just to state one example, I explained in one of my previous articles (Read- Frontier: Getting Ready For A Turnaround?) that deploying G.fast on existing copper cabling could yield an annual return on investment of as high as 100-120%. I believe that telecom companies would be more inclined towards funding their organic expansion plans than shelling out $18-20 billion on buying an enterprise that is mired with operational problems.

Joint synergies

The idea of joint synergies certainly looks appealing on paper. But as a reminder of projections gone wrong, how did the acquisition of CTF properties turn out for Frontier Communications? I highlighted in my last article that Frontier’s churn rate for its CTF properties was still alarmingly high and the marginal decline in the figure was due to the termination of account cleanup activity.

With Frontier’s churn rate still out of control, it makes sense for potential acquirers to sit on the sidelines until there’s some sort of stabilization in its currently eroding subscriber base. If Frontier’s churn rate remains high over the next few quarters, then it’s stock price is bound to continue plummeting and the potential acquirer could buyout the company at a lower price anyway. The point that I’m trying to make here is that it doesn’t make any business case for the acquisition to take place at this point in time.

More to the point, integrating Frontier’s properties with another larger telecom company may not necessarily bring the churn rate under control. Companies of this scale cannot improve service quality and consumer sentiment overnight. For all we know, the problem that’s contributing to consumer dissatisfaction could be at:

managerial level, and/or

support staff level, and/or

engineering level, and/or

infrastructural level

Fixing either of the verticals could take many months, and possibly even sizable financial resources, but even then, there’s no guarantee that Frontier’s subscriber base would see healthy additions.

Investors takeaway

The potential acquirer would be undertaking a massive amount of debt, interest expense, capital risk and operational problems by acquiring Frontier Communications at this point in time. It just doesn’t make a good business case to undertake these kinds of risks to purchase an enterprise with an eroding subscriber base and slumping financials. Therefore, I believe that the likelihood of Frontier’s buyout over the next two years is extremely low.

