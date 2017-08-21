The REIT Pricing Rift

Everyone is short on time these days so I will lead with my thesis.

Among REITs there is increased mispricing due to internal deviation. This creates a situation with both increased opportunity and higher risk. The rest of this article will detail how we came to this conclusion and provide ideas for how to take advantage of it.

Internal deviation

Looking at REITs as a whole, the performance looks fairly bland, bouncing around within a fairly tight band and up just slightly YTD.

This may give a false impression that REITs are calm when a deeper look reveals chaos. I use the term internal deviation because the broad category (REITs) is not moving much while the components are swinging around violently. Specifically, we are seeing a valuation rift where those trading at mid-range multiples are disappearing with some becoming expensive and others becoming cheap.

Over the past couple years we have frequently looked at the kurtosis among REITs to discern the distribution of trading multiples and it usually forms something that resembles a bell curve with perhaps a bit of shifting in one form or another. Generally speaking, the most frequent trading multiples will be around the REIT average, with fewer companies trading at multiples significantly above or below the norm. This is no longer the case with the middle dropping out and a new two-humped bell curve forming.

There are now a sizable number of REITs trading very cheaply at around 9X 2017 FFO, but simultaneously many trading expensive at the 18X to 20X range. Quite few, relative to REIT history, are trading at 12X to 16X 2017 FFO. This is supposed to be the meat of the bell curve, yet it has dropped to lower frequency than either extreme.

What happened?

It can never be determined with certainty why stocks trade the way they do, so this is just my hunch having observed and traded through this environment:

REITs have been momentum heavy with the cheap getting cheaper and the expensive getting more expensive. Essentially, the market is looking at recent performance and extrapolating it to an extreme. We can illustrate this through a look at the FFO growth of each REIT sector and show the powerful correlation with pricing.

The table above represents the capitalization weighted average FFO growth year over year for each quarter in each sector. The numbers bounce around a bit so I find it helpful to look at the cumulative growth over the entire period. This shows which sectors have experienced the most FFO growth since the start of 2014.

Industrial, manufactured housing, multifamily and self-storage are the clear winners with more than 6X FFO growth over the period. I believe the market is picking up on these trends and pricing the REITs as if they will continue as secular trends. Note in the sector multiples below that industrial, manufactured housing, multifamily and self storage trade at the 4 highest sector multiples.

Similarly, the sectors that have shown the least growth since the start of 2014, retail, diversified, healthcare, office and hotels trade at the 5 lowest multiples of REIT sectors.

One may think this is rational in that growthier stocks should trade at higher multiples, but that only applies to future growth. I think the market is pricing REITs through the rear-view mirror and blindly extrapolating historical growth. The rift in multiples is of such a magnitude that these growth rates would have to extend for a long time just for the growth sectors to break even.

REIT property types are far too adaptive for this to happen. When a sector does too well, supply comes in to tamp it down. Self-storage is seeing tremendous supply growth with deliveries over the next few years approximately equal in size to another Public Storage (PSA) entering the market. Multifamily is seeing a similar supply boom, particularly in top tier markets. We are slightly more bullish on manufactured housing and industrial fundamentals as supply is constrained by permitting and land availability respectively.

The cheap sectors with less growth over the past few years are experiencing the opposite kind of adjustment. Lower growth rates deter developers which improves the prognosis of existing properties. The best example of this is malls which are experiencing negative supply growth. Not only have developers virtually stopped building, but existing inventory is being torn down in favor of building warehouses or potentially converted to other property types. As supply comes down, tenants have fewer choices for location, making each property a bit more valuable.

Extrapolating historical growth ignores the cyclicality of real estate. Developers adjust and REIT managers adjust. Every sector will have booms and busts, so why pay a multiple that suggests the good times will last perpetually?

Another way to view the internal deviation among REITs is through NAV. While REITs as a group are trading at a 5.1% discount to asset value, the sectors vary from +20.9% to -36.4%.

Those with a keen eye may have noticed that healthcare and self storage look a bit different from an NAV perspective, essentially swapping which sector is cheap. I would argue that this is a result of the choices analysts have made in the cap rate assumptions. They are assuming 4%-5% cap rates for self storage and 6%-9% cap rates for most of healthcare which is making the NOI from self-storage go much further than I think it should and vice versa for healthcare.

REITs remain a good place to invest

I still believe REITs are positioned to outperform. There is significant diversification within REITs such that the group as a whole has grown every quarter for the last few years, even as individual sectors struggled. In fact, FFO has grown to 4X what it was in 12/31/13.

The internal deviation of recent months has brought about a renewed financial fecundity. There is alpha to be found in picking up the scraps of the good companies which have been left behind as well as in avoiding the flavor-of-the-month stocks with bloated valuations.

Taking advantage of the environment

August 15 th brought with it the Form 13Fs, revealing a dominant passive share. Black Rock and Vanguard alone own as much as 25% of many REITs. The ownership snapshot below is for Realty Income (O), but similar numbers can be seen for just about any other large cap REIT.

My perennial complaint about ETFs is that they own both the good stocks and the bad stocks. Under normal conditions they own good and bad stocks in roughly equal proportion making the aggregate outlook of the ETF acceptable. This is no longer the case.

The Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) is perhaps the most relevant to the discussion in this article and its holdings are meant to mirror the MSCI US REIT index or {RMZ}. We find the VNQ to presently be a terrible way to invest in REITs for the following reason:

The internal deviation of REITs has made expensive REITS more overvalued. These tend to be large cap REITs which dominate the index and therefore make up the bulk of the VNQ. As such, the VNQ is no longer balanced between overvalued and undervalued, but rather full to the brim with effete momentum stocks.

There is no way of knowing if or when fundamentally rational pricing will return, but I believe there is a gravity that will over time pull the market in that direction. In the process of a return to rational pricing, a majority of REITs could go up while the index goes down due to weighting of the index. The VNQ has benefitted greatly from the internal deviation that has occurred in REITs, but it is now susceptible to a normalization.

