Daseke: On The Road To Continued Growth At A Discounted Price

Daseke remains an early-inning growth opportunity at a value price. The company can literally grow at a 25% CAGR for the next decade and still have less than 5% market share.

We’ve owned Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) for over two quarters and covered Daseke at length in a report here. Since the closing of the SPAC with Hennessy, Daseke has made three acquisitions, adding $20mn in pro-forma EBITDA at a 5.4x multiple, with just over half the acquired revenue in the higher-multiple, asset-light segment. Since becoming a public entity, Daseke has lived up to everything they suggested they would, a trend we expect to continue. Having gotten to know Don Daseke and his team, this is a not a surprise.

Assuming the stock remains at its current price it’s just under 8x 2017 EBITDA, inclusive of warrant dilution and earn-out shares, which doesn’t make Daseke particularly cheap. But with $140mn in EBITDA necessary to achieve the earn-out, up 50%+ from 2016 EBITDA, 8x also doesn’t strike us as particularly expensive.

Daseke reported 2Q results on August 9th. They reaffirmed that they are comfortable with the $140mn EBITDA target they’ve discussed for 2017. They also reiterated that the backlog of acquisition opportunities remains robust. The only negative from the call was that the company indicated that organic EBITDA growth in 2017 will probably be towards the lower end of expectations rather than the higher end. This has not negatively impacted the stock price, despite a rough couple of days in the market last week, with shares within a percent or so of all-time highs.

We recognize that EBITDA coming in 2% above or below expectations can have a meaningful impact on a stock’s price (particularly in the short-term – in this case it hasn’t). We appreciate this, but we also think such reactions often create opportunities With Daseke, we’re not playing for this year’s EBITDA – we own it because we think will profitably become a much larger company, and a significant compounder for our fund. Daseke remains an early-inning growth opportunity at a value price. The company can literally grow at a 25% CAGR for the next decade and still have less than 5% market share.

Daseke appears to have an exceptional opportunity to roll-up the flatbed/specialized trucking industry. The company is the number one market-share player in their industry with less than 1% market share. They have $800mn+ of pro-forma revenue in a $130bn+ industry that is forecast to grow 9% annually over the next 3 years. If we assume that the industry grows 3% per annum thereafter, Daseke could grow at a 25% CAGR (albeit, with much through acquisition) for the next decade and still have less than 5% market share. We think this can and will be a very big company and we’ve rarely seen companies with 25% 10-year CAGRs trade at single digit EBITDA multiples. And if Daseke merely maintains its multiple, while growing 25% annually, via organic growth and acquisitions at 5-5.5x EBITDA, we will own shares with dramatically greater value over time.

As we mentioned earlier, it appears that Daseke management shares that belief, as CEO and Founder Don Daseke, a 40% shareholder, has a 3-year lock-up and insiders in aggregate own 60% of the company.

We think there are a few things that investors are missing regarding the Daseke opportunity. Most importantly, it appears that sell-side models are being built around Daseke’s earn-out numbers. Specifically, Don Daseke and his team (Mr. Daseke has a 49% ownership interest in these shares) will receive 5 million additional shares in 2017, 2018, and 2019 if the company achieves EBITDA of $140mn, $170mn, and $200mn, respectively – and if the stock is above $12, $14 and $16 in each of those respective years for a period of at least 20 of 30 trading days. They can't simply buy EBITDA, they need to buy EBITDA that will help the stock work.

We think the earn-out numbers, particularly for 2018 and 2019 are absurdly low. Management has reiterated its confidence in achieving $140mn of run-rate EBITDA exiting 2017. Spot pricing for flatbed trucking has been rising dramatically (up 14% y/y in July) and contract pricing, which is most of Daseke’s revenue, tends to trail by 3-6 months. The specialized segment has not seen an equally strong pick-up, but it tends to trail flatbed by several months. Of course, we’ve also yet to see the impact of the widespread implementation of ELDs (Electronic Logging Devices) which industry analysts project will remove several percent of industry trucking capacity, and could cause a dramatic additional uplift to pricing (although we’re not relying on this). We think we’re setting up for a very good 2018. Between organic growth and better pricing, conservatively, 2018 EBITDA ought to be $150-$155mn. Daseke pursues non-competitive acquisitions – a claim we’ve confirmed with several of its acquirees - and has a deep pipeline of potential acquisitions. The below slide is from the company’s investor deck prior to its de-SPACing.

We think the pipeline has only become more robust since Daseke has become a public company. We also think that with public currency, discussions with potential sellers have become a much quicker conversation, as sellers have a public currency on which to gauge Daseke’s value.

On August 16th, Daseke received a “temporary debt amendment to support its growth strategy.” With this in place, we suspect an accretive acquisition is in the very near future.

We believe Daseke may be on the verge of pursuing something substantial over the next few months, it’s hard for us to believe that with $20mn in acquired EBITDA in the company’s first 4+ months as a public company, that it won’t have $30mn or $40mn or $50mn of acquired EBITDA in 2018, resulting in EBITDA well above the $170mn required to achieve the 2018 earn-out. We’d be surprised if 2019 didn’t look more like $300mn in EBITDA than $200mn. A key reason this is important is that the larger Daseke becomes, the smaller the dilutive impact of Don Daseke (and team's) earn-out shares, and the outstanding warrants. Additionally, beyond 2019, there are no additional potentially dilutive earn-out shares, but there ought to be significant ongoing headroom for growth.

We also think it’s worth noting that as a private company Daseke was highly reliant on asset-backed financing. Daseke now has term financing in place, at LIBOR +550 (slightly above their former asset-backed line) and an undrawn $70mn line of credit at ~2.5%. This is important because term financing should allow Daseke to pursue more asset light acquisitions, which tend to be more highly valued in the market (i.e. several EBITDA turns premium to asset intensive businesses).

In summary, we think Daseke is likely to grow EBITDA 30-50% per year for the next several years, while paying 5-5.5x EBITDA for acquisitions, pre-synergy benefits (which historically have been substantial). Management is highly aligned both in terms of its current and prospective additional share ownership. We don’t frequently see companies with this growth sustainably trade at current multiples.

A final note: based on our analysis of Black-Scholes, Daseke warrants (DSKEW) trade approximately 20-30% below fair value (depending on one’s view of appropriate implied volatility). If one concurs with our bull case, then warrants will provide a substantial investment return over the next several years.

Disclaimer: This article was provided for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or security, or to provide you with an investment strategy, mentioned herein. Nor is this intended to be relied upon as the basis for making any purchase, sale or investment decision regarding any security. Rather, this merely expresses Dane's opinion, which is based on information obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable and has included references where practical and available. However, such information is presented "as is," without warrant of any kind, whether express or implied. Dane makes no representation as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use should anything be taken as a recommendation for any security, portfolio of securities, or an investment strategy that may be suitable for you.

Dane Capital Management, LLC (including its members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) (collectively, "Dane") along with its clients and/or investors may transact in the securities covered herein and may be long, short, or neutral at anytime hereafter regardless of the initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Dane does not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein. Dane is not a broker/dealer or investment advisor registered with the SEC, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") or with any state securities regulatory authority. Before making any investment decision, you should conduct thorough personal research and due diligence, including, but not limited to, the suitability of any transaction to your risk tolerance and investment objectives and you should consult your own tax, financial and legal experts as warranted.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSKE, DSKEW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.