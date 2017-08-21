Tesla's Market Valuation Can Be Explained, But Is It Right?

It’s irresponsible to take a position in a stance/argument in favor/against a stock without weighing the merits of the counter argument. Investors should only take a position in a company when it’s clearly apparent that the investor can argue the merits of both a long/short position better than the counter party.

Likewise, we’re re-examining the bullish investor thesis on Tesla (TSLA) and weigh the merits of it. Clearly, the stock has roared past our initial short recommendation from Q2’17, as it has become increasingly apparent (at least in the near-term) that the stock will trade upwards on news. Of course, Tesla has sold off on numerous quarterly earnings reports in the past couple years, which is why bears feel confident that a repeat will happen down the line.

However, bulls have reason to be confident too, especially when taking into consideration historical returns and the “visionary status” the investment community has given the company.

Tesla continues to rally, but risks remain glaringly obvious

The production of Model 3 and ramp-up of reasonable production volumes has put a wrench in the (prior prevailing) bear thesis. Bears speculated that Tesla Inc. wouldn’t meet its initial production targets in FY’17 and would experience numerous delays thus opening a window for competitors to enter the autonomous/BEV segment.

Those expectations by the bearish camp were clearly wrong, and it was never the basis for our prior sell recommendation. Clearly, we felt that there was a heightened possibility of material Model 3 volume contribution in FY’18. When presenting our prior financial model, we opted for the most bullish scenario in terms of volume, margins, and shareholder value creation. Even then, we could not justify the company’s current valuation.

Tesla already has priced in an aggressive growth narrative. It’s difficult to imagine shares trading much higher absent of speculative buying on each PR move made by Tesla and Elon Musk. Clearly, there’s an upper limit to which sentiment can drive valuation absent of supportive fundamentals/financials.

Thus, we believe that upon Tesla Inc. transitioning to a more mature auto company, the valuation will compress upon the realization that unit economics can’t keep pace with investor expectations. Furthermore, the dilutive impact from added capital raises to fund facility buildout adds risk to the equation. If the cycle turns, and demand worsens upon another major facility buildout, there’s the risk Tesla Inc. becomes over-leveraged and exposed to a weak consumer market paired with a less forgiving equity environment.

This extreme downside scenario is an eventuality. However, the extreme bullish scenario also is another eventuality that gets solidified with more time. The catch-22 situation between bears/bulls is difficult to navigate, because a turn in the macro cycle is a guaranteed reality that will eventually occur. Likewise, the historic returns and the ability to continue meeting shareholder expectation is not without merit and should not be discounted too severely.

The Elon Musk factor is real and it’s what’s prompting rampant speculation

The bulls have been rewarded by their patience as the stock has sustained a record rally ever since its IPO date back in 2010. Obviously, there are permanent bulls that have made astounding returns (45% annualized from IPO date) by banking on the Rolodex of Elon’s professional credentials/career accomplishments dating back to the early 1990s. The promise of electric vehicles was just as compelling seven years ago (as they are today), but investors shouldn’t expect stock performance to continue at such a brisk pace.

From years of experience analyzing and publishing equity research on Seeking Alpha, what’s clearly apparent with any momentum stock is how volatile and un-linear price gains typically are. In other words, to maintain a long-term position in a momentum stock, the investors would need a psychological edge to sustain a meaningful holding duration, or is an astute active manager that knows how to manage risk.

The two extremes argue two different points on Tesla as you have all witnessed on Seeking Alpha. The tactical allocators argue over near-term financial ratios/metrics and often cite risks pertaining to liquidity, competitiveness, and so on. The long-term holder feels comfort in his accumulated returns, quality of management and sustained execution. Bulls will never switch their positions, whereas bears haven’t either, as they cite financial data or arguments that are readily accepted by other bears.

Source: TC2000

If Tesla Inc. were a standalone company (without Elon Musk) and requested the same financing terms, the company would’ve gone insolvent ages ago. Clearly, the market premium isn’t necessarily attached to future earnings, but rather the man behind Tesla Inc. Expectations on future earnings/sales and product development is set by Elon Musk. Bulls have little reason to feel threatened by the emerging counter thesis as they’ve made a lot of money by banking on Elon himself.

In other words, Elon’s a money-generating machine, and it’s hard to bet against this perception of value. Oftentimes in venture capital, funding is made on the merits of the founder and not necessarily the concept/idea or investment merits of the business.

Musk’s implicit value guarantee is far more convincing than whatever negative information could be cited about the company (from the perspective of bulls). Investors know Elon Musk can produce returns and are more afraid of missing out on his next revolutionary idea than they are threatened by near-term stock performance.

As you all know, PayPal (PYPL) was sold to eBay for $1.5 billion in 2002, and is now valued at $70.77 billion (today), post spin-off from eBay (Q1’15). In the years since its second IPO, PayPal has grown into a valuation that’s almost 2x larger than eBay (roughly), with eBay carrying a comparative market cap of $38 billion.

Elon was the co-founder of PayPal, and his prowess at generating investment returns through his direct participation in any publicly traded company should never be underestimated, especially by TSLA bears. If Elon held onto his original position, it would have compounded by 29.3% on average over 15-consecutive years between 2002-2017.

What Elon (likely) learned from selling PayPal? Patience. Other long-term investors are in a similar boat, as they’re not likely to find another investment vehicle that produces similar returns that’s also managed by a successful visionary of similar caliber (Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Reed Hastings are unlikely to restart, and serial tech entrepreneurs with a comparable track-record, i.e. Steve Jobs is no longer alive).

While Steve Jobs has the better track-record, it’s worth noting that Elon is the last surviving entrepreneur that can re-create success at similar scale to Steve Jobs, repeatedly. There are very few entrepreneurs that go on to create multiple businesses that can be valued above $10 billion-plus in the span of a couple decades. Steve Jobs' separate business ventures (while successful) were nowhere near as successful or revolutionary as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

In the end, Apple was central to Steve Jobs launching his successful efforts in computers, smartphones, music, online services, and so forth. Steve Jobs has proven countless times that his mere presence alone is worth billions of dollars. Hence, his intangible value was measured via Apple’s stock. A stock certificate in Apple (during the 80s or 2000s) was more like owning a Steve Jobs-backed currency than owning an actual investment, as people derived most of their confidence from Steve Jobs as opposed to the underlying company. Steve Jobs was what kept the balls rolling at Apple, like the way investors characterized the 90s by the Greenspan Put or the Alan Greenspan Era.

The mere association of Alan Greenspan’s name with respect to stocks during the record bull markets from late 80s to late 90s and early 2000s to mid-2000s kept investors confident in not only the stock market but also the U.S. economy and the U.S. dollar.

We think Tesla is a trading vehicle that mostly assigns a valuation to Elon Musk more so than the actual business. While speculative, it’s worth noting that Elon Musk co-founded the first payment network on the internet ($70 billion valuation), first electric/autonomous car company ($56 billion valuation), first grid scale solar/storage system company (Gigafactory 1 &2 combined with Solar City is easily worth $10 billion+ separately from autos) and SpaceX ($12 billion+ valuation).

Final thoughts



With so many successes, it’s hard to discount the momentum that Elon seems to generate by himself. Hence, investors are lured into something that cannot be explained using financial ratios, statistical relationships, or conventional business school pragmatism. In the end, Elon Musk himself is the store of value, whereas balance sheet/financial statement metrics are used to distract speculators from what investors are arguably investing into.

Investors are afraid of missing out regardless of risks/objectives on capital preservation. Psychologists often refer to this as the “fear of missing out.” But when presented with compelling evidence of historical market returns from other Elon founded companies there’s some rational basis to this. After all, no one has witnessed PayPal’s peak, i.e. Elon’s prior successful start-up is still going strong decades later.

The flaws to investing into Tesla are glaringly obvious. However, the esteemed track-record of Elon, and his value contribution to the firm is a deterrent to short sellers. The market values Elon Musk higher than General Motors, not that Tesla Inc. merits a higher valuation than GM or Ford, for that matter.

He’s the second coming of Steve Jobs, he communicates confidence in his company like a Central Banker would communicate confidence in the economy, and his intelligence is undeniable. He’s a constant winner like Donald Trump (while bankrupting zero companies in the process). To young millennials he’s the real-life equivalent of Tony Starks from Iron Man (a super hero in the minds of everyday people).

Even when taking into consideration the intangible value Elon adds, we’re still not convinced by the underlying business fundamentals. We’re certain investors are pricing in a scenario that’s unreasonable, and given enough time, we think Tesla Inc. will decline in value substantially. However, that doesn’t mean the perma-bulls are necessarily wrong and the bears are right.

This is all a matter of investment timeframe. In the long haul (beyond five years), there’s tons of upside, but in the intermediate timeframe of 1-3 years, it’s difficult to imagine a more mature Tesla Inc. trading upwards on speculation over Elon’s tweets, or his comments on future products.

This strategy becomes less and less effective the more a company matures as it will become more difficult to sustain revenue/earnings growth as deceleration will become more evident. Eventually the optimistic comments on the future will start sounding like bogus corporate PR. Hence, we’re not jumping on the bullish bandwagon.

Eventually markets will catch onto this value disconnect (and as it usually does) redistribute and allocate resources based on market forces. Therefore, we think this pricing relationship between Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. will become less sustainable and doesn’t carry enough merit (as it once used to) to justify a long thesis.

Questions for the readers

Are you buying because you believe you’re paying a fair and reasonable price for the stock, or are you buying TSLA due to the perception of the company, brand, the founder, and so forth?

