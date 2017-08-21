An Overview Of The Chinese Economy

China has been playing an important role in the global economy since it embraced market economy and capitalism in the early '80s. As of now, it generates 14.84% of global GDP. Meanwhile, this country’s accelerated growth is accompanied by an increasing amount of debt on Chinese corporates' and governments' balance sheets. Especially during the 2008 financial crisis, the Chinese government introduced the 4 trillion RMB stimulus package to sustain China’s growth in spite of global recession. This initiative further enlarges the credit and housing bubble in China. GDP growth remains strong while people’s borrowing habits get reckless and shadow banking gains popularity. As the Chinese economy is cooling down, investors have expressed concerns over the country's economic health, which is under exposure to a credit crisis. The government seems determined to tackle this issue through de-leveraging the economy and reducing its reliance upon debt smoothly. Here I want to share my two cents on the Chinese economy’s current standing and its future prospects.

How leveraged is China?

According to estimates from Haitong Securities’ report, by the end of 2016, China’s total debt arrives at 176.8 trillion RMB, which is 237.6% of the annual GDP. This places China among the more leveraged group of countries in the world, but the country is still less leveraged than most developed countries such as the U.S. and Japan. This report also highlights that the government leverage ratio has been declining while the household leverage ratio increases because of rising housing prices. Additionally, China’s non-financial corporates' leverage ratio lands at a stunningly high 144% and state-owned enterprises contribute 75% of the leverage. To reach the goal of maintaining a growth rate above 6% annually, the Chinese economy will inevitably become slightly more leveraged in the future.

As mentioned above, the Chinese economy’s debt issue is not irremediable. But there are concerns and they mostly lie within the state-owned corporations, which are becoming less profitable these years due to management inefficiency and prevalence of bureaucracy. The Chinese government has taken action to reform these unprofitable giants. It introduced private capital to take more stakes in these enterprises. It seems a perfect strategy, but it does not apply to every case, because some industries, such as coal and steel where highly leveraged state-owned corporations are concentrated, are less likely to have those turnaround opportunities to attract investors. The over-production problem emerged two years ago in the coal and steel industry; it stopped growing as a result of a saturated market and low demand. Unfortunately, there are not many exit options for these companies; some are able to merge with others while some will have to face shutdown. Consequently, layoff of employees is unavoidable; in the worst case, large scale of unemployment could lead to social unrest along with public panic and devastate local economies. It will hurt the most in places where industrials and manufacturing make up most of the local GDP.

On the other hand, the government’s leverage ratio has been declining due to the new government budget policy issued in 2015. Some local governments borrowed heavily before to stimulate local economies and demonstrate local leaderships' “accomplishments”. As government debt seemed getting out of control and could cause local credit markets' collapse, the central government took measures to solve this problem by making the government budget visible to the public and adding more regulations and restrictions to the budget planning process. Consequently, the estimated local governments' total debt has stopped growing since 2015 and remains at around 22 trillion RMB according to Haitong’s report from above.

Furthermore, the household debt surges following the skyrocketing housing prices. In cities such as Shanghai, the average price per meter squared tripled since 2008; meanwhile, the consumer leverage ratio almost doubled since 2010 and continues to grow at 20% annually. This phenomenon largely pressured households to take a lot more debt to fund their purchase and the government responded by restricting trades of real estate property. However, this barely discourages the demand side that believes the price will only go up further. I won’t judge if it’s a true statement or not; instead, I want to point out that this may stand in big cities, which will continuously face population inflow.

Nevertheless, for those third and fourth tier ones, many of them have also experienced rising prices as well as population outflow. From my perspective, these cities and their governments are extremely vulnerable to an upcoming credit crisis because their stagnated economies are unable to support such high housing prices and could result in mortgage defaults on a large scale. This shortage of credit would only worsen the real economy; companies and businesses have to face higher cost of borrowing which would badly hurt the margin. Overall, I believe China has done a good job in identifying the potential concerns in its credit market and the economic problems mainly lie in local governments and cities that are falling behind China’s growth pace. I personally would pay special attention to local economies, state-owned companies and traditional industries undergoing reforms, such as energy and manufacturing, to better evaluate the Chinese credit market.

Shadow banking

You can’t get a complete picture of the Chinese economy without analyzing the shadow banking industry, which has been growing rapidly after 2008 as the graph below shows:

Due to the stimulus package issued in 2008, a lot of money flows into the shadow banking business, which mainly includes private wealth management, trust loans and P2P (person to person) lending. Shadow banking’s prosperity could be explained from different perspectives. Firstly, the banks were facing more competition and the 1995’s bank act set restriction upon how much loan a bank can offer based upon its deposits (This act was later repealed in 2015). Also, in 2010, the government issued more regulations against loans of the real estate industry, which heavily relies upon borrowing. The demand for credit motivates more banks to expand their shadow banking services through private wealth management and other channels.

Secondly, the fast growing Chinese economy and the rising price index force common Chinese households to seek higher return to secure their assets' value. This provides monetary resources for shadow banking. Furthermore, encouraged by the government, financial and technical innovations make it easy for people to purchase financial services. They can also lend to others directly through online platforms, and these activities all contribute to China’s shadow banking industry. Lastly and the most importantly, in the past few years, investing in China’s real economy usually delivered disappointing results while the real estate and finance market were booming. Consequently, capital flowed into these unregulated credit market for much better return and here the credit bubble started to emerge as no real development or progress in the economy has actually been made while people are making incredible returns through loans.

In the deleveraging process, the government also targeted the shadow banking business by establishing new standards and regulations to oversee the industry. As the government intends to tighten the monetary policy to pop the bubble, the real economy would get hurt more because those small businesses have to face higher financing costs or, in the worst case, they will find no lenders. Thus, redirecting certain shadow banking resources to help the real economy would be the optimal choice. The U.S. economy after financial crisis serves as a good example for China. Starting 2009, the Fed has been practicing quantitative easing at 0% Fed funds rate and adding more restrictions to the finance and real estate industry. This turned out to be successful as abundant liquidity generated few bubbles. QE would not help enlarge the bubble as long as necessary regulations are in place to prevent the overheat of real estate and credit market. China’s shadow banking is a time bomb and any reckless action that triggers it will lead to a series of chain reactions starting from small businesses through local governments to big cities and the financial institutions.

Different interpretations of this deleveraging process

The market is changing and the Chinese government is actively responding to it. However, there are different understandings on the policymakers’ real intention and goal. One interpretation regards it as a tool to pop the bubble generated nine years ago from the stimulus package in 2008. If this is the case, then we can expect the government to further tighten the monetary policy even though it could hurt the real economy to some extent. On the other hand, others treat the deleveraging process as a cyclical economic adjustment. In 2009, 2012 and 2015, China’s central bank had stimulated the economy by adding more liquidity to the market and loosening the monetary policy to respond to the slowdown of the economic growth in 2008, 2011, and 2014 as shown by China’s annual M2/GDP chart below:

Thus, people supporting this perspective believe that in response to Chinese economy’s struggle with liquidity in 2016, the government will restore the liquidity of the market very soon just like the past. However, I don’t think it’s highly possible. The Chinese export data still remains decent, and the government’s tight control of capital outflow will lead to more liquidity in the market. Consequently, the central bank will likely not add extra liquidity unless the economy aggravates suddenly. The third belief is expecting a more drastic change than the first one. It implies that the Chinese economy needs a structural reform. As the country’s population is aging and the labor costing is growing, Chinese products are gradually losing their dominant positions and the real economy is not offering attractive returns. If it fails to upgrade its manufacturing industry to improve productivity, it is impossible to maintain a strong GDP growth in the future. Making it worse, money would flow back into the credit and real estate market and contribute to the bubble. From my personal perspective, I believe China does need a structural reform to introduce more vitality to the economy and stay away from the growth trap which Japan encountered in the late '80s. Nevertheless, it involves huge amount of risks and requires great discretion from the policymakers.

Conclusively, despite the fact that Shanghai and Beijing are becoming top-tier cities in the world, China’s other smaller cities and their local governments are still struggling with debt as well as the housing and credit bubbles. Thus, like I’ve said earlier, strong local economies and businesses are the key to avoiding an upcoming crisis in China. Moreover, government regulations and reforms are also necessary as reckless behaviors will only worsen the problem by driving money into housing and credit market without fueling the real economy. It is still too early to long or short Chinese economy, and we should keep a close eye on the government’s action.

